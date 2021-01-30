Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 16 EWS Races?

Jan 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
We have already quizzed your knowledge of World Cup DH Venues but can you figure out the location of these 16 EWS venues from five photos showing off parts of each course?


















































































Posted In:
Other Quiz Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
80612 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
72432 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
66600 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
55989 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
45795 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
43506 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
42545 views
Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles
35376 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009116
Mobile Version of Website