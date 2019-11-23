Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?

Podium 1

How well do you know the history of the biggest freeride event of the year? Sure, you probably know that Semenuk and Sorge are the undisputed kings of the event with three wins apiece, but what if you were to dig a bit deeper? Off the top of your head could you tell me who came tenth in Rampage in 2015? How about fourth? Or even second? When we get down to it, it's generally only the very fastest racers whose results we remember and the years start to blend together as time passes.It's time to put your Rampage knowledge to the test in this quiz to see how well you remember the event's results. We didn't want to make it too easy, so we've included every year between 2001 and 2019 in the multiple-choice options, even though the event has only run 14 times in its history. Keep count of how many you got right and what years were the trickiest for you to remember in the comments below.1. Brandon Semenuk2. Antoine Bizet3. Carson Storch1. Kyle Strait2. Kelly McGarry3. Cameron Zink1. Wade Simmons2. Greg Smith3. Robbie Bourdon1. Kurt Sorge2. Andreu Lacondeguy3. Graham Agassiz1. Cédric Gracia2. Andrew Shandro3. Glyn O'Brien1. Kyle Strait2. Gee Atherton3. Steve Romaniuk1. Brandon Semenuk2. Kurt Sorge3. Thomas Vanderham1. Andreu Lacondeguy2. Cameron Zink3. Brandon Semenuk1. Kurt Sorge2. Antoine Bizet3. Logan Binggeli1. Brett Rheeder2. Andreu Lacondeguy3. Ethan Nell1. Kurt Sorge2. Cameron Zink3. Ethan Nell1. Tyler Klassen2. Cédric Gracia3. Darren Berrecloth1. Cameron Zink2. Gee Atherton3. Darren Berrecloth1. Brandon Semenuk2. Brett Rheeder3. Tom van Steenbergen