Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?

How well do you know the history of the biggest freeride event of the year? Sure, you probably know that Semenuk and Sorge are the undisputed kings of the event with three wins apiece, but what if you were to dig a bit deeper? Off the top of your head could you tell me who came tenth in Rampage in 2015? How about fourth? Or even second? When we get down to it, it's generally only the very fastest racers whose results we remember and the years start to blend together as time passes.
It's time to put your Rampage knowledge to the test in this quiz to see how well you remember the event's results. We didn't want to make it too easy, so we've included every year between 2001 and 2019 in the multiple-choice options, even though the event has only run 14 times in its history. Keep count of how many you got right and what years were the trickiest for you to remember in the comments below.Podium 1
1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Antoine Bizet
3. Carson StorchAnswers
Podium 2
1. Kyle Strait
2. Kelly McGarry
3. Cameron ZinkAnswers
Podium 3
1. Wade Simmons
2. Greg Smith
3. Robbie BourdonAnswers
Podium 4
1. Kurt Sorge
2. Andreu Lacondeguy
3. Graham AgassizAnswers
Podium 5
1. Cédric Gracia
2. Andrew Shandro
3. Glyn O'BrienAnswers
Podium 6
1. Kyle Strait
2. Gee Atherton
3. Steve RomaniukAnswers
Podium 7
1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Kurt Sorge
3. Thomas VanderhamAnswers
Podium 8
1. Andreu Lacondeguy
2. Cameron Zink
3. Brandon SemenukAnswers
Podium 9
1. Kurt Sorge
2. Antoine Bizet
3. Logan BinggeliAnswers
Podium 10
1. Brett Rheeder
2. Andreu Lacondeguy
3. Ethan NellAnswers
Podium 11
1. Kurt Sorge
2. Cameron Zink
3. Ethan NellAnswers
Podium 12
1. Tyler Klassen
2. Cédric Gracia
3. Darren BerreclothAnswers
Podium 13
1. Cameron Zink
2. Gee Atherton
3. Darren BerreclothAnswers
Podium 14
1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Brett Rheeder
3. Tom van SteenbergenAnswers
