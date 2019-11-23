Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?

Nov 23, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Drop cliffs not bombs. Reed Boggs leading by example.

How well do you know the history of the biggest freeride event of the year? Sure, you probably know that Semenuk and Sorge are the undisputed kings of the event with three wins apiece, but what if you were to dig a bit deeper? Off the top of your head could you tell me who came tenth in Rampage in 2015? How about fourth? Or even second? When we get down to it, it's generally only the very fastest racers whose results we remember and the years start to blend together as time passes.

It's time to put your Rampage knowledge to the test in this quiz to see how well you remember the event's results. We didn't want to make it too easy, so we've included every year between 2001 and 2019 in the multiple-choice options, even though the event has only run 14 times in its history. Keep count of how many you got right and what years were the trickiest for you to remember in the comments below.


Podium 1
1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Antoine Bizet
3. Carson Storch

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019




Podium 2
1. Kyle Strait
2. Kelly McGarry
3. Cameron Zink

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019




Podium 3
1. Wade Simmons
2. Greg Smith
3. Robbie Bourdon

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 4
1. Kurt Sorge
2. Andreu Lacondeguy
3. Graham Agassiz

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 5
1. Cédric Gracia
2. Andrew Shandro
3. Glyn O'Brien

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 6
1. Kyle Strait
2. Gee Atherton
3. Steve Romaniuk

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 7
1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Kurt Sorge
3. Thomas Vanderham

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 8
1. Andreu Lacondeguy
2. Cameron Zink
3. Brandon Semenuk

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 9
1. Kurt Sorge
2. Antoine Bizet
3. Logan Binggeli

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 10
1. Brett Rheeder
2. Andreu Lacondeguy
3. Ethan Nell

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 11
1. Kurt Sorge
2. Cameron Zink
3. Ethan Nell

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 12
1. Tyler Klassen
2. Cédric Gracia
3. Darren Berrecloth

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019



Podium 13
1. Cameron Zink
2. Gee Atherton
3. Darren Berrecloth
Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019




Podium 14
1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Brett Rheeder
3. Tom van Steenbergen

Answers

2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019


Posted In:
Racing and Events Ultimate Nerd Quiz Red Bull Rampage


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Impossible. lol

Post a Comment



