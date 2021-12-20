Quiz: Can you Guess These 2021 Bikes From Their Silhouettes

Do all modern bikes just look like a Session? If that's what you truly believe then you may have a difficult time with this quiz. We stripped off all branding, colours and decals from these bikes and left you just one way to identify them - the shape of their frames. Some of them are very distinctive whereas others you'll have to look beyond the Horst link and try and find some other details to separate them. We've picked 18 bikes that have been released in 2021 for you to try and identify from hardcore hardtails to redesigned downhill bikes to the waves of downcountry bikes that swept the market in the summer. There are no prizes here just the bike nerdery honour a good score will bestow. Let us know how you got on in the comments.
22 Comments
Also my face when I said Santa Cruz and it was the SCOR... I've been had. Absolutely bamboozled
Post a Comment