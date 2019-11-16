Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?

Nov 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Do all modern bikes look like a Session? If that's what you believe then you may have a difficult time with this quiz. We stripped off all branding, colours and decals from these bikes and left you just one way to identify them - the shape of their frames. Some of them are very distinctive whereas others you'll have to look beyond the Horst link and try and find some other details to separate them. We've picked 20 bikes from the current day and then 10 wildcards from the past 25 years for those that want some extra nerd kudos. Let us know how you got on in the poll at the bottom.


The Modern Bikes
1.

Click here for the answer


2.

Click here for the answer


3.

Click here for the answer


4.

Click here for the answer


5.

Click here for the answer


6.

Click here for the answer


7.

Click here for the answer


8.

Click here for the answer


9.

Click here for the answer


10.

Click here for the answer


11.

Click here for the answer


12.

Click here for the answer


13.

Click here for the answer


14.

Click here for the answer


15.

Click here for the answer


16.

Click here for the answer


17.

Click here for the answer


18.

Click here for the answer


19.

Click here for the answer


20.

Click here for the answer


The Classics
21.

Click here for the answer


22.

Click here for the answer


23.

Click here for the answer


24.

Click here for the answer


25.

Click here for the answer


26.

Click here for the answer


27.

Click here for the answer


28.

Click here for the answer


29.

Click here for the answer


30.

Click here for the answer

PB's Name That Bike Challenge



9 Comments

  • 6 0
 Don't let bike silhouettes distract you from the fact that there hasn't been a new Field Test video.
  • 1 0
 I'm proud to say I was 100 percent accurate in the classic bike section, makes me feel old but also lucky to have been passionate about this sport for as long as I have been. I love you mountain biking!
  • 1 0
 Those last bikes remember me when I was in high school checking almost every bike brand website.
  • 1 0
 Aren’t they all Sessions?
  • 1 0
 Trick quiz! The answer to all the pictures is obviously Trek Session.
  • 1 0
 I need to find other interests
  • 1 0
 Session, session, session, session, session, session.....
  • 1 0
 All Non-moped.
  • 1 0
 Bike spotters rejoice.

Post a Comment



