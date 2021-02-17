Pinkbike.com
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
Feb 17, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Do all downhill bikes really look like a Session? If they do then this should be a pretty easy quiz as we have put together 30 different downhill bikes with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Posted In:
Other
Quiz
DH Bikes
DH Bike Week
16 Comments
Score
Time
13
1
MattP76
(34 mins ago)
Session Session Session Session Session Session Session Session Session ...................
[Reply]
6
0
Joebohobo
(26 mins ago)
Surely there must be a far superior way of delivering a 'quiz', this is so inefficient!
[Reply]
2
0
bonkmasterflex
(15 mins ago)
How hard could it be to make the answers reveal themselves after you click "answer" instead of going to a separate page...
[Reply]
3
0
bigtim
(12 mins ago)
It's kind of ironic that *maybe* only 3 of them look like a Session (Not including the actual Session!). The rest start to have a resemblance if you stand 50m away from your screen, have 5 beers, squint a bit, tilt your head and realise that you are in fact looking at a Session.
[Reply]
5
0
slimjimbikes
(39 mins ago)
There's definitely a few that look like a session
[Reply]
3
0
lRaphl
(39 mins ago)
I'm pretty sure there is a Session somewhere in there!
[Reply]
3
1
nojzilla
(32 mins ago)
Defiantly got
#1
right!! my dream bike.
What no YT Teus? has the maga bro conspiricy kicked in??
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(27 mins ago)
That's a beautiful looking bike - Kind of looks like a Tues.
[Reply]
2
0
Arierep
(22 mins ago)
One would think Pinkbike would be above whatever dumbassery that thinfoil hat guy started, but today one never knows
[Reply]
2
0
nojzilla
(17 mins ago)
@Arierep
: crazy thing is.. there's worse on here.
[Reply]
1
0
Supergirl56
(12 mins ago)
i just kept saying session, and then when the actual session came up I said giant glory.
[Reply]
2
0
deli-hustler
(35 mins ago)
I counted 4 Session's
[Reply]
1
0
taldfind
(33 mins ago)
14/30...who did 20/30 or better?
[Reply]
1
0
enjoyriding
(6 mins ago)
missed only two
[Reply]
1
0
igottaride
(22 mins ago)
This mostly reminded me how cool I remember the Mongoose Boot'R being.
[Reply]
1
0
enjoyriding
(6 mins ago)
Except for the Vitus and Balfa 2 Step, all. Old nerd....
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
