Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week

Feb 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Do all downhill bikes really look like a Session? If they do then this should be a pretty easy quiz as we have put together 30 different downhill bikes with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?





























































































Posted In:
Other Quiz DH Bikes DH Bike Week


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
75050 views
Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021
70750 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
64444 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Photo of the Year
56903 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
45170 views
New U.S. Congress Bill Proposes a Tax Rebate for E-Bike Purchases
42184 views
Bike Check: Nathan Riddle's Son Is One Lucky Kid
38736 views
Spotted: Pole eMTB Prototype Gets Hucked to Flat
37619 views

16 Comments

  • 13 1
 Session Session Session Session Session Session Session Session Session ...................
  • 6 0
 Surely there must be a far superior way of delivering a 'quiz', this is so inefficient!
  • 2 0
 How hard could it be to make the answers reveal themselves after you click "answer" instead of going to a separate page...
  • 3 0
 It's kind of ironic that *maybe* only 3 of them look like a Session (Not including the actual Session!). The rest start to have a resemblance if you stand 50m away from your screen, have 5 beers, squint a bit, tilt your head and realise that you are in fact looking at a Session.
  • 5 0
 There's definitely a few that look like a session
  • 3 0
 I'm pretty sure there is a Session somewhere in there!
  • 3 1
 Defiantly got #1 right!! my dream bike.
What no YT Teus? has the maga bro conspiricy kicked in??
  • 2 0
 That's a beautiful looking bike - Kind of looks like a Tues.
  • 2 0
 One would think Pinkbike would be above whatever dumbassery that thinfoil hat guy started, but today one never knows
  • 2 0
 @Arierep: crazy thing is.. there's worse on here.
  • 1 0
 i just kept saying session, and then when the actual session came up I said giant glory.
  • 2 0
 I counted 4 Session's
  • 1 0
 14/30...who did 20/30 or better?
  • 1 0
 missed only two
  • 1 0
 This mostly reminded me how cool I remember the Mongoose Boot'R being.
  • 1 0
 Except for the Vitus and Balfa 2 Step, all. Old nerd....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008644
Mobile Version of Website