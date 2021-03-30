Pinkbike.com
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
Mar 30, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Do all hardtails look the same? If they do then this should be a pretty tough quiz as we have put together a collection of different hardtails with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
x
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
41 Comments
Score
Time
39
1
codfather1234
(1 hours ago)
This is especially impossible.
[Reply]
13
0
nfontanella
(56 mins ago)
My bike is on here and I couldn't even guess it
[Reply]
7
0
codfather1234
(36 mins ago)
I thought mine was on here. Twice. It was not.
[Reply]
24
0
srjacobs
(1 hours ago)
Who else thought that Yeti was a fatbike?
[Reply]
2
0
nozes
(56 mins ago)
I looked at that and thought "man,I never saw a 24" fatbike".
[Reply]
1
0
tkrug
(55 mins ago)
Yuuup.
[Reply]
1
0
imnotdanny
(41 mins ago)
@nozes
: exactly what I thought
[Reply]
1
0
LaneRippy
(35 mins ago)
Yup, same
[Reply]
12
0
bogey
(1 hours ago)
They are all made by "Answer"!
I was wrong on every one.
[Reply]
10
1
PTyliszczak
(1 hours ago)
Why does the Kona look more like a Transition than the Transition?
[Reply]
8
0
waldo-uribe
(1 hours ago)
Easy mode = Full Suspension bikes
Medium mode = This
Hard mode = Flat pedals
[Reply]
2
0
lyalltheweebeastie
(1 hours ago)
what way would the silhouettes be?
from the top or side?
[Reply]
1
0
imnotdanny
(40 mins ago)
@lyalltheweebeastie
: top view would be possible, but still incredibly difficult
[Reply]
5
0
OlSkoolJake
(52 mins ago)
Anyone who doesn't recognize the Evil Imperial or the Chromag frame... Get out, right now!
[Reply]
1
0
pikebait2013
(30 mins ago)
How can you not recognize the Evil Imperial? It was the first one I easily recognized.
[Reply]
1
0
ocnlogan
(18 mins ago)
Got the Arc, Meta AM HT, ESD, and DoctaHawk. The Chameleon felt familiar... but missed it in the end.
But... anyone else notice that the ESD's blackout is wrong? Its missing the seat gussett above the top tube, which threw me off.
[Reply]
4
0
jaycey
(1 hours ago)
Smashed it...Got 4 right. All the ones over 20 years old!
[Reply]
2
0
WRCDH
(1 hours ago)
Myles Rockwell’s XL Cannondale — almost bought that thing maybe 4 years ago for $1100 on eBay.
[Reply]
2
0
ethanshredz
(57 mins ago)
I got the Zaskar, the newer ARC, the Doctahawk, the Imperial, and the Slingshot.
[Reply]
2
0
fjm35
(21 mins ago)
Definitely shows my age, I was much better at the guessing the bikes from the 90s.
[Reply]
3
0
bike-lair
(1 hours ago)
No
[Reply]
2
0
skomazec
(1 hours ago)
Yes I can - they are all hardtails!
[Reply]
2
0
thegeologist
(1 hours ago)
went in with a lot of confidence, I did not do well...
[Reply]
1
0
onemanarmy
Plus
(30 mins ago)
Same. Not horrible but not well. LOL!
[Reply]
1
0
YYCbikes
(31 mins ago)
Zaskar and Slingshot are distinctive. Otherwise 1990's vs 2010's is possible .
[Reply]
1
0
MattP76
(16 mins ago)
Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera
[Reply]
1
0
moduwave
(1 hours ago)
Somehow I got the Stif Squatch from the gusset on the toptube
[Reply]
1
1
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
Oh please. This was way too easy! I even guessed the frame sized and paint color correctly for all of them too!
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(1 hours ago)
I got a few.......far far from even most of 'em.
[Reply]
2
0
dirtjumperkai
(1 hours ago)
I enjoyed that.
[Reply]
1
0
toast2266
(55 mins ago)
I got 8, yet somehow managed to miss the one that I own.
[Reply]
1
0
onemanarmy
Plus
(29 mins ago)
I nearly did because it's the carbon version and I have the aluminum but got it. Think I got 12. I actually missed a couple I was pretty confident I was right on. LOL! This almost harder than guessing the full suspension ones because linkage set ups can help you narrow it down.
[Reply]
1
0
adamadey
(46 mins ago)
I only got the GT Zaskar! Absolutely buzzing, that’s a win!
[Reply]
1
0
OldDert
(21 mins ago)
Got 6, mostly the old ones and the 2 super slack modern ones.
[Reply]
1
0
freeriderayward
(11 mins ago)
They would have put the old Jackal in there!
[Reply]
1
0
Simon64
(8 mins ago)
Procaliber was easy, the rest not
[Reply]
1
0
SleepingAwake
(6 mins ago)
Wait there is a scott and a knolly endorphin?
[Reply]
1
0
rodeostu
(0 mins ago)
Got the zaskar and the Chromag.
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(40 mins ago)
slow news day
[Reply]
1
0
DesertRatJr
(35 mins ago)
Looks like a session?
[Reply]
1
0
Diesel2006
(25 mins ago)
No Schwinn Homegrown?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
I was wrong on every one.
Medium mode = This
Hard mode = Flat pedals
from the top or side?
But... anyone else notice that the ESD's blackout is wrong? Its missing the seat gussett above the top tube, which threw me off.
Post a Comment