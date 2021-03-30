Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?

Mar 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Do all hardtails look the same? If they do then this should be a pretty tough quiz as we have put together a collection of different hardtails with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?



















41 Comments

  • 39 1
 This is especially impossible.
  • 13 0
 My bike is on here and I couldn't even guess it
  • 7 0
 I thought mine was on here. Twice. It was not.
  • 24 0
 Who else thought that Yeti was a fatbike?
  • 2 0
 I looked at that and thought "man,I never saw a 24" fatbike".
  • 1 0
 Yuuup.
  • 1 0
 @nozes: exactly what I thought
  • 1 0
 Yup, samelol
  • 12 0
 They are all made by "Answer"!

I was wrong on every one.
  • 10 1
 Why does the Kona look more like a Transition than the Transition?
  • 8 0
 Easy mode = Full Suspension bikes
Medium mode = This
Hard mode = Flat pedals
  • 2 0
 what way would the silhouettes be?
from the top or side?
  • 1 0
 @lyalltheweebeastie: top view would be possible, but still incredibly difficult
  • 5 0
 Anyone who doesn't recognize the Evil Imperial or the Chromag frame... Get out, right now!
  • 1 0
 How can you not recognize the Evil Imperial? It was the first one I easily recognized.
  • 1 0
 Got the Arc, Meta AM HT, ESD, and DoctaHawk. The Chameleon felt familiar... but missed it in the end.

But... anyone else notice that the ESD's blackout is wrong? Its missing the seat gussett above the top tube, which threw me off.
  • 4 0
 Smashed it...Got 4 right. All the ones over 20 years old!
  • 2 0
 Myles Rockwell’s XL Cannondale — almost bought that thing maybe 4 years ago for $1100 on eBay.
  • 2 0
 I got the Zaskar, the newer ARC, the Doctahawk, the Imperial, and the Slingshot.
  • 2 0
 Definitely shows my age, I was much better at the guessing the bikes from the 90s.
  • 3 0
 No
  • 2 0
 Yes I can - they are all hardtails!
  • 2 0
 went in with a lot of confidence, I did not do well...
  • 1 0
 Same. Not horrible but not well. LOL!
  • 1 0
 Zaskar and Slingshot are distinctive. Otherwise 1990's vs 2010's is possible .
  • 1 0
 Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera Carrera
  • 1 0
 Somehow I got the Stif Squatch from the gusset on the toptube
  • 1 1
 Oh please. This was way too easy! I even guessed the frame sized and paint color correctly for all of them too!
  • 1 0
 I got a few.......far far from even most of 'em.
  • 2 0
 I enjoyed that.
  • 1 0
 I got 8, yet somehow managed to miss the one that I own.
  • 1 0
 I nearly did because it's the carbon version and I have the aluminum but got it. Think I got 12. I actually missed a couple I was pretty confident I was right on. LOL! This almost harder than guessing the full suspension ones because linkage set ups can help you narrow it down.
  • 1 0
 I only got the GT Zaskar! Absolutely buzzing, that’s a win!
  • 1 0
 Got 6, mostly the old ones and the 2 super slack modern ones.
  • 1 0
 They would have put the old Jackal in there!
  • 1 0
 Procaliber was easy, the rest not
  • 1 0
 Wait there is a scott and a knolly endorphin?
  • 1 0
 Got the zaskar and the Chromag.
  • 1 0
 slow news day
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session?
  • 1 0
 No Schwinn Homegrown?

Post a Comment



