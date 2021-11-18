Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?

Nov 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
How well do you know your high pivot bikes? We have put together a collection of modern and retro high pivot bikes with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?



































































How many did you get right?





Posted In:
Other Quiz


12 Comments

  • 8 0
 Welcome to the next instalment of the worst quiz format that ever existed...

UX very poor here, even if you just used something like this it would make this way less painful

----> Quiz Idea ----
  • 5 0
 Got most wrong… but I am having problems with my current pillow
  • 1 0
 Good to see K9 there. Would have been unfair to show a current GT without showing the old K9. Same for trail bikes, good to see good ol' Craftworks ENR bike in the mix to avoid the impression that high pivot trailbikes are something new.
  • 4 0
 Thought the GT was a session there...
  • 1 0
 Never ever fancied a cannondale, but that Jekyll is easily the cleanest looking frame.

Although shame the deviate wasn’t built up, as that would be up there too.
  • 1 0
 Session Session Session Session Session Session RN-01 Session Session Session Balfa Balfa Balfa Balfa Balfa
  • 1 0
 Was looking for mine but that would be too hard for most but juniors is there..
  • 1 0
 Man there is only one for me , the Zerode Geewasome
  • 1 0
 Gee was awesome ?
  • 1 0
 @fracasnoxteam: no matter if it's the G 1 or 2 it's awesome. I want a new G model.
  • 3 2
 Wot! No Balfa?

Yeah Appalache almost counts but not quite.
  • 3 1
 Looks like sessions

