TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
Nov 18, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
How well do you know your high pivot bikes? We have put together a collection of modern and retro high pivot bikes with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
How many did you get right?
0-5 You’ve been idle, needs improvement
6-12 Not bad but not enough to pivot you higher up the table
13-19 You glided through this quiz like a bike with a rearward axle path
20-22 High Pivot Hypebeast
Responses: 161 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Other
Quiz
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
182956 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
87239 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
44302 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
36866 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
36526 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
35939 views
The Matchup: 2021 Trek Slash or Fuel EX? - All-Mountain Bike vs Trail Bike
35526 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
35053 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
Joebohobo
(33 mins ago)
Welcome to the next instalment of the worst quiz format that ever existed...
UX very poor here, even if you just used something like this it would make this way less painful
---->
Quiz Idea
----
[Reply]
5
0
stayonyourbike
(31 mins ago)
Got most wrong… but I am having problems with my current pillow
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
(2 mins ago)
Good to see K9 there. Would have been unfair to show a current GT without showing the old K9. Same for trail bikes, good to see good ol' Craftworks ENR bike in the mix to avoid the impression that high pivot trailbikes are something new.
[Reply]
4
0
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(40 mins ago)
Thought the GT was a session there...
[Reply]
1
0
rich-2000
(45 mins ago)
Never ever fancied a cannondale, but that Jekyll is easily the cleanest looking frame.
Although shame the deviate wasn’t built up, as that would be up there too.
[Reply]
1
0
fracasnoxteam
(29 mins ago)
Session Session Session Session Session Session RN-01 Session Session Session Balfa Balfa Balfa Balfa Balfa
[Reply]
1
0
bat-fastard
(18 mins ago)
Was looking for mine but that would be too hard for most but juniors is there..
[Reply]
1
0
Serpentras
(40 mins ago)
Man there is only one for me , the Zerode Geewasome
[Reply]
1
0
fracasnoxteam
(28 mins ago)
Gee was awesome ?
[Reply]
1
0
Serpentras
(10 mins ago)
@fracasnoxteam
: no matter if it's the G 1 or 2 it's awesome. I want a new G model.
[Reply]
3
2
hatter
(40 mins ago)
Wot! No Balfa?
Yeah Appalache almost counts but not quite.
[Reply]
3
1
Armand74
(37 mins ago)
Looks like sessions
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009750
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
UX very poor here, even if you just used something like this it would make this way less painful
----> Quiz Idea ----
Although shame the deviate wasn’t built up, as that would be up there too.
Yeah Appalache almost counts but not quite.
Post a Comment