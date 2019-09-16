Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?

Sep 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Troy Brosnan just never has a bad day at the races. 3rd place for the fastest Aussie in the game.

How important are race results? And I mean really? Sure, we all know who won the last round, and we probably also all know Greg Minnaar has 22 wins while Rachel Atherton has 39. But what if you were to dig a bit deeper? Off the top of your head could you tell me who came tenth at Leogang in 2014? How about fourth? Or even second? When we get down to it, it's generally only the very fastest racers whose results we remember.

Not that this means racing is a waste of time. Even though not many people will remember who came third seven years ago, you can bet your bottom dollar they'll be remembered as a fast rider on a fast bike.

Regardless, it's time to put your knowledge to the test. Here's a fiendish quiz to see how well you remember past race results. To make sure it isn't impossible, we've stuck to races from the past decade and you have three multiple-choice options each time. Keep count of how many you got right and let us know how you did in the comments.


Question 1

Men
1. Amaury Pierron - 4:28.578
2. Troy Brosnan +3.582
3. Loris Vergier +3.631
4. Finn Iles +7.203
5. Danny Hart +7.518
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 5:15.560
2. Tracey Hannah +1.611
3. Nina Hoffmann +8.822
4. Marine Cabirou +13.374
5.Veronika Widmann +15.735

Answers

- Fort William, 2019
- Fort William, 2018
- Fort William, 2017


Question 2

Men
1. Brook MacDonald - 2:19.478
2. Gee Atherton +0.495
3. Josh Bryceland +0.677
4. Greg Minnaar +0.867
5. Aaron Gwin +1.366
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 2:38.967
2. Emmeline Ragot +1.487
3. Floriane Pugin +3.118
4. Myriam Nicole +4.249
5. Manon Carpenter +4.903

Answers

- Meribel, 2014
- La Bresse, 2011
- Val D'Isere, 2012


Question 3

Men
1.Greg Minnaar - 2:57.042
2. Troy Brosnan +0.162
3. Danny Hart +1.826
4. Laurie Greenland +2.943
5. Phil Atwill + 3.788
Women
1. Myriam Nicole - 3:26.890
2. Rachel Atherton +0.512
3. Emilie Siegenthaler +2.387
4. Tracey Hannah +4.539
5. Tahnee Seagrave +5.733

Answers

- Lenzerheide, 2017
- Pietermaritzberg, 2013
- Lourdes, 2015

Lucs Shaw and the rest of the Syndicate crew were the first to congratulate Minnaar on the hottseat.


Question 4

Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 4:18.426
2. Dean Lucas +1.058
3. Danny Hart +1.420
4. Loic Bruni +3.258
5. Mike Jones +3.432
Women
1. Tahnee Seagrave - 4:46.723
2. Myriam Nicole +5.737
3. Tracey Hannah +12.056
4. Emilie Siegenthaler +12.753
5. Rachel Atherton +12.826

Answers

- Val di Sole, 2017
- Vallnord, 2017
- Mont Sainte Anne, 2017


Question 5

Men
1. Greg Minnaar - 3:57.980
2. Aaron Gwin +0.632
3. Mick Hannah +0.994
4. Gee Atherton +1.303
5. Steve Smith +4.384
Women
1. Tracey Hannah - 4:33.806
2. Manon Carpenter +0.949
3. Emmeline Ragot +2.810
4. Jill Kintner +8.492
5. Miriam Ruchti +10.896

Answers

- Val di Sole, 2013
- Pietermaritzberg, 2012
- Fort William, 2011


Question 6

Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 2:24.037
2. Steve Peat +2.339
3. Andrew Neethling +3.207
4. Steve Smith +3.476
5. Brook MacDonald +3.545
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 2:50.029
2. Floriane Pugin +1.348
3. Tracy Moseley +2.671
4. Myriam Nicole +4.058
5. Emilie Siegenthaler +8.719

Answers

- Windham, 2011
- Mont Sainte Anne 2012
- Pietermaritzberg 2012

Aaron Gwin coming home for the win.


Question 7

Men
1. Martin Maes - 2:26.841
2. Gee Atherton +1.391
3. Brook MacDonald +3.125
4. Remi Thirion +3.787
5. Bernard Kerr +4.168
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 2:51.421
2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.638
3. Myriam Nicole +11.662
4. Tracey Hannah +12.036
5. Katy Curd +15.112

Answers

- Les Gets, 2019
- La Bresse, 2018
- Losinj, 2018


Question 8

Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 3:34.354
2. Connor Fearon +0.045
3. Remi Thirion +1.330
4. Troy Brosnan +1.569
5. Greg Minnaar +1.948
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 4:04.108
2. Tahnee Seagrave +3.018
3. Emeline Ragot +3.171
4. Emilie Siegenthaler +10.022
5. Jill Kintner +10.392

Answers

- Leogang, 2015
- Lenzerheide, 2016
- Leogang, 2016

With back to back wins Rachel Atherton now has a commanding lead on the World Cup series.


Question 9

Men
1. Troy Brosnan - 4:36.580
2. Sam Hill +1.659
3. Danny Hart +2.076
4. Aaron Gwin +2.516
5. Gee Atherton +3.142
Women
1. Emmeline Ragot - 5:12.624
2. Myriam Nicole +8.710
3. Tracey Hannah +13.976
4. Emilie Seigenthaler +18.567
5. Jill Kintner +22.994

Answers

- Fort William, 2014
- Vallnord, 2017
- Fort William, 2013


Question 10

Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 2:19.193
2. Luca Shaw +0.798
3. Dean Lucas +1.135
4. Sam Blenkinsop +1.914
5. Dakotah Norton +2.628
Women
1. Myriam Nicole - 2:40.706
2. Rachel Atherton +3.559
3. Tahnee Seagrave +3.778
4. Marine Cabirou +5.229
5. Cecile Ravanel + 7.710

Answers

- Mont Sainte Anne, 2017
- Losinj, 2018
- Maribor, 2019

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing World Cup DH


  • 1 0
 Weirdly I was better at the ones longer ago!
  • 1 0
 9/10 actually, pretty impressed and surprised with my own memory here.

