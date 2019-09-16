Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?

How important are race results? And I mean really? Sure, we all know who won the last round, and we probably also all know Greg Minnaar has 22 wins while Rachel Atherton has 39. But what if you were to dig a bit deeper? Off the top of your head could you tell me who came tenth at Leogang in 2014? How about fourth? Or even second? When we get down to it, it's generally only the very fastest racers whose results we remember.
Not that this means racing is a waste of time. Even though not many people will remember who came third seven years ago, you can bet your bottom dollar they'll be remembered as a fast rider on a fast bike.
Regardless, it's time to put your knowledge to the test. Here's a fiendish quiz to see how well you remember past race results. To make sure it isn't impossible, we've stuck to races from the past decade and you have three multiple-choice options each time. Keep count of how many you got right and let us know how you did in the comments.Question 1
Answers
Men
1. Amaury Pierron - 4:28.578
2. Troy Brosnan +3.582
3. Loris Vergier +3.631
4. Finn Iles +7.203
5. Danny Hart +7.518
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 5:15.560
2. Tracey Hannah +1.611
3. Nina Hoffmann +8.822
4. Marine Cabirou +13.374
5.Veronika Widmann +15.735
- Fort William, 2019
- Fort William, 2018
- Fort William, 2017Question 2
Answers
Men
1. Brook MacDonald - 2:19.478
2. Gee Atherton +0.495
3. Josh Bryceland +0.677
4. Greg Minnaar +0.867
5. Aaron Gwin +1.366
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 2:38.967
2. Emmeline Ragot +1.487
3. Floriane Pugin +3.118
4. Myriam Nicole +4.249
5. Manon Carpenter +4.903
- Meribel, 2014
- La Bresse, 2011
- Val D'Isere, 2012Question 3
Answers
Men
1.Greg Minnaar - 2:57.042
2. Troy Brosnan +0.162
3. Danny Hart +1.826
4. Laurie Greenland +2.943
5. Phil Atwill + 3.788
Women
1. Myriam Nicole - 3:26.890
2. Rachel Atherton +0.512
3. Emilie Siegenthaler +2.387
4. Tracey Hannah +4.539
5. Tahnee Seagrave +5.733
- Lenzerheide, 2017
- Pietermaritzberg, 2013
- Lourdes, 2015Question 4
Answers
Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 4:18.426
2. Dean Lucas +1.058
3. Danny Hart +1.420
4. Loic Bruni +3.258
5. Mike Jones +3.432
Women
1. Tahnee Seagrave - 4:46.723
2. Myriam Nicole +5.737
3. Tracey Hannah +12.056
4. Emilie Siegenthaler +12.753
5. Rachel Atherton +12.826
- Val di Sole, 2017
- Vallnord, 2017
- Mont Sainte Anne, 2017Question 5
Answers
Men
1. Greg Minnaar - 3:57.980
2. Aaron Gwin +0.632
3. Mick Hannah +0.994
4. Gee Atherton +1.303
5. Steve Smith +4.384
Women
1. Tracey Hannah - 4:33.806
2. Manon Carpenter +0.949
3. Emmeline Ragot +2.810
4. Jill Kintner +8.492
5. Miriam Ruchti +10.896
- Val di Sole, 2013
- Pietermaritzberg, 2012
- Fort William, 2011 Question 6
Answers
Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 2:24.037
2. Steve Peat +2.339
3. Andrew Neethling +3.207
4. Steve Smith +3.476
5. Brook MacDonald +3.545
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 2:50.029
2. Floriane Pugin +1.348
3. Tracy Moseley +2.671
4. Myriam Nicole +4.058
5. Emilie Siegenthaler +8.719
- Windham, 2011
- Mont Sainte Anne 2012
- Pietermaritzberg 2012Question 7
Answers
Men
1. Martin Maes - 2:26.841
2. Gee Atherton +1.391
3. Brook MacDonald +3.125
4. Remi Thirion +3.787
5. Bernard Kerr +4.168
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 2:51.421
2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.638
3. Myriam Nicole +11.662
4. Tracey Hannah +12.036
5. Katy Curd +15.112
- Les Gets, 2019
- La Bresse, 2018
- Losinj, 2018Question 8
Answers
Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 3:34.354
2. Connor Fearon +0.045
3. Remi Thirion +1.330
4. Troy Brosnan +1.569
5. Greg Minnaar +1.948
Women
1. Rachel Atherton - 4:04.108
2. Tahnee Seagrave +3.018
3. Emeline Ragot +3.171
4. Emilie Siegenthaler +10.022
5. Jill Kintner +10.392
- Leogang, 2015
- Lenzerheide, 2016
- Leogang, 2016 Question 9
Answers
Men
1. Troy Brosnan - 4:36.580
2. Sam Hill +1.659
3. Danny Hart +2.076
4. Aaron Gwin +2.516
5. Gee Atherton +3.142
Women
1. Emmeline Ragot - 5:12.624
2. Myriam Nicole +8.710
3. Tracey Hannah +13.976
4. Emilie Seigenthaler +18.567
5. Jill Kintner +22.994
- Fort William, 2014
- Vallnord, 2017
- Fort William, 2013 Question 10
Answers
Men
1. Aaron Gwin - 2:19.193
2. Luca Shaw +0.798
3. Dean Lucas +1.135
4. Sam Blenkinsop +1.914
5. Dakotah Norton +2.628
Women
1. Myriam Nicole - 2:40.706
2. Rachel Atherton +3.559
3. Tahnee Seagrave +3.778
4. Marine Cabirou +5.229
5. Cecile Ravanel + 7.710
- Mont Sainte Anne, 2017
- Losinj, 2018
- Maribor, 2019
