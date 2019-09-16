Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?

Question 1

Men

1. Amaury Pierron - 4:28.578

2. Troy Brosnan +3.582

3. Loris Vergier +3.631

4. Finn Iles +7.203

5. Danny Hart +7.518

Women

1. Rachel Atherton - 5:15.560

2. Tracey Hannah +1.611

3. Nina Hoffmann +8.822

4. Marine Cabirou +13.374

5.Veronika Widmann +15.735



Answers

Question 2

Men

1. Brook MacDonald - 2:19.478

2. Gee Atherton +0.495

3. Josh Bryceland +0.677

4. Greg Minnaar +0.867

5. Aaron Gwin +1.366

Women

1. Rachel Atherton - 2:38.967

2. Emmeline Ragot +1.487

3. Floriane Pugin +3.118

4. Myriam Nicole +4.249

5. Manon Carpenter +4.903



Answers

Question 3

Men

1.Greg Minnaar - 2:57.042

2. Troy Brosnan +0.162

3. Danny Hart +1.826

4. Laurie Greenland +2.943

5. Phil Atwill + 3.788

Women

1. Myriam Nicole - 3:26.890

2. Rachel Atherton +0.512

3. Emilie Siegenthaler +2.387

4. Tracey Hannah +4.539

5. Tahnee Seagrave +5.733



Answers

Question 4

Men

1. Aaron Gwin - 4:18.426

2. Dean Lucas +1.058

3. Danny Hart +1.420

4. Loic Bruni +3.258

5. Mike Jones +3.432

Women

1. Tahnee Seagrave - 4:46.723

2. Myriam Nicole +5.737

3. Tracey Hannah +12.056

4. Emilie Siegenthaler +12.753

5. Rachel Atherton +12.826



Answers

Question 5

Men

1. Greg Minnaar - 3:57.980

2. Aaron Gwin +0.632

3. Mick Hannah +0.994

4. Gee Atherton +1.303

5. Steve Smith +4.384

Women

1. Tracey Hannah - 4:33.806

2. Manon Carpenter +0.949

3. Emmeline Ragot +2.810

4. Jill Kintner +8.492

5. Miriam Ruchti +10.896



Answers

Question 6

Men

1. Aaron Gwin - 2:24.037

2. Steve Peat +2.339

3. Andrew Neethling +3.207

4. Steve Smith +3.476

5. Brook MacDonald +3.545

Women

1. Rachel Atherton - 2:50.029

2. Floriane Pugin +1.348

3. Tracy Moseley +2.671

4. Myriam Nicole +4.058

5. Emilie Siegenthaler +8.719



Answers

Question 7

Men

1. Martin Maes - 2:26.841

2. Gee Atherton +1.391

3. Brook MacDonald +3.125

4. Remi Thirion +3.787

5. Bernard Kerr +4.168

Women

1. Rachel Atherton - 2:51.421

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.638

3. Myriam Nicole +11.662

4. Tracey Hannah +12.036

5. Katy Curd +15.112



Answers

Question 8

Men

1. Aaron Gwin - 3:34.354

2. Connor Fearon +0.045

3. Remi Thirion +1.330

4. Troy Brosnan +1.569

5. Greg Minnaar +1.948

Women

1. Rachel Atherton - 4:04.108

2. Tahnee Seagrave +3.018

3. Emeline Ragot +3.171

4. Emilie Siegenthaler +10.022

5. Jill Kintner +10.392



Answers

Question 9

Men

1. Troy Brosnan - 4:36.580

2. Sam Hill +1.659

3. Danny Hart +2.076

4. Aaron Gwin +2.516

5. Gee Atherton +3.142

Women

1. Emmeline Ragot - 5:12.624

2. Myriam Nicole +8.710

3. Tracey Hannah +13.976

4. Emilie Seigenthaler +18.567

5. Jill Kintner +22.994



Answers

Question 10

Men

1. Aaron Gwin - 2:19.193

2. Luca Shaw +0.798

3. Dean Lucas +1.135

4. Sam Blenkinsop +1.914

5. Dakotah Norton +2.628

Women

1. Myriam Nicole - 2:40.706

2. Rachel Atherton +3.559

3. Tahnee Seagrave +3.778

4. Marine Cabirou +5.229

5. Cecile Ravanel + 7.710



Answers

How important are race results? And I mean really? Sure, we all know who won the last round, and we probably also all know Greg Minnaar has 22 wins while Rachel Atherton has 39. But what if you were to dig a bit deeper? Off the top of your head could you tell me who came tenth at Leogang in 2014? How about fourth? Or even second? When we get down to it, it's generally only the very fastest racers whose results we remember.Not that this means racing is a waste of time. Even though not many people will remember who came third seven years ago, you can bet your bottom dollar they'll be remembered as a fast rider on a fast bike.Regardless, it's time to put your knowledge to the test. Here's a fiendish quiz to see how well you remember past race results. To make sure it isn't impossible, we've stuck to races from the past decade and you have three multiple-choice options each time. Keep count of how many you got right and let us know how you did in the comments.