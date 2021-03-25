Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?

Mar 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
How well do you know your bike history? We have put together a collection of retro bikes with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?



































Whyte White









4.1.1






FSR Pro Enduro 1999.jpg



























Posted In:
Other Quiz


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
98390 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
93243 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
56707 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
55803 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
50088 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
39171 views
Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis
36933 views
Specialized Partners with Tesla Co-Founder for a New Battery Recycling Solution
33292 views

17 Comments

  • 5 0
 Crushingly, I did better in this than the up to date ones, minus the elevated chainstay bikes which I kept wanting to be the haro extreme my best friend had. (Feeling old this morning)
  • 3 0
 Those were the days when anything goes. Frames held together with cable, twin shocks on the back, bb 3ft of the ground... designing bikes must feel a bit more boring now days..
  • 1 0
 shit i feel old, clark kent, really, couldnt put a proflex animal or a balfa 2step....... amp research..... or atleast a yeti arc with the rounded stays lol
  • 3 0
 That PACE looks almost modern...almost.
  • 1 0
 I'd forgotten how long it was - they were on to something there!
  • 2 0
 SICK. More retro content please!
  • 2 0
 Fun, but tough!

Where were the Sessions?
  • 2 0
 all of them
  • 2 0
 Vintage MTB quiz without a single Gary Fisher? No Ritchey frames??
  • 2 0
 No Mountain Cycle San Andreas?
  • 1 0
 Makes me wanna paint a bike Vanta Black.
  • 2 0
 Where is the Foes?
  • 1 0
 How many of those Honda bikes are floating around? Are there any?
  • 1 0
 I didn't realize that Answer had made so many different bikes/frames.
  • 2 0
 I got 16!
  • 1 0
 I only counted a handful that weren't uglier than a Polygon Xquareone
  • 1 0
 What no Pro Flex?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010441
Mobile Version of Website