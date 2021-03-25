Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
Mar 25, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
How well do you know your bike history? We have put together a collection of retro bikes with no branding, colours or decals, can you guess the correct makes and models?
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
17 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
gotohe11carolina
(40 mins ago)
Crushingly, I did better in this than the up to date ones, minus the elevated chainstay bikes which I kept wanting to be the haro extreme my best friend had. (Feeling old this morning)
[Reply]
3
0
TheSmallBackRoom
(47 mins ago)
Those were the days when anything goes. Frames held together with cable, twin shocks on the back, bb 3ft of the ground... designing bikes must feel a bit more boring now days..
[Reply]
1
0
steve9train
(30 mins ago)
shit i feel old, clark kent, really, couldnt put a proflex animal or a balfa 2step....... amp research..... or atleast a yeti arc with the rounded stays lol
[Reply]
3
0
aribr
(18 mins ago)
That PACE looks almost modern...almost.
[Reply]
1
0
mexicanoportugal
(14 mins ago)
I'd forgotten how long it was - they were on to something there!
[Reply]
2
0
j5ives
(47 mins ago)
SICK. More retro content please!
[Reply]
2
0
honduhmatic
(47 mins ago)
Fun, but tough!
Where were the Sessions?
[Reply]
2
0
fracasnoxteam
(39 mins ago)
all of them
[Reply]
2
0
Lokirides
(30 mins ago)
Vintage MTB quiz without a single Gary Fisher? No Ritchey frames??
[Reply]
2
0
iamamodel
(23 mins ago)
No Mountain Cycle San Andreas?
[Reply]
1
0
AntN
(32 mins ago)
Makes me wanna paint a bike Vanta Black.
[Reply]
2
0
eddlessride
(31 mins ago)
Where is the Foes?
[Reply]
1
0
pakleni
(29 mins ago)
How many of those Honda bikes are floating around? Are there any?
[Reply]
1
0
MrPretty
(27 mins ago)
I didn't realize that Answer had made so many different bikes/frames.
[Reply]
2
0
drake88
(21 mins ago)
I got 16!
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(14 mins ago)
I only counted a handful that weren't uglier than a Polygon Xquareone
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(22 mins ago)
What no Pro Flex?
[Reply]
