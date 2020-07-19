Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?

Jul 19, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The bikes may look completely different but a lot of the riders from the Punta Ala EWS in 2013 are still plying their trade on the circuit today. We've gone back nearly a decade in the archives to set this fiendish quiz with one simple question - can you guess the riders in the pictures? With different sponsors, kits and younger faces, it's not as easy as it sounds. Most of these riders are still racing today so you should be able to take a good guess at most of them and we've gone from easy to hard and if anyone gets all of the last few right we'll be seriously impressed.

Photography by Matt Wragg and Matteo Cappe.

Fabien Barel. Second for Fab tonight.


Tracy Moseley


Jared Graves. Third today for Graves. Did anyone ever really doubt that he has the drive to do well at whatever he puts his mind to


Jerome Clementz was close today but not close enough. He won the first stage and finished ahead of Barel on the on the fourth but the demoloition job Barel did on the second stage was murder she wrote Barel s win on three just sealed the deal.


Anneke Beerten was looking fast and composed on the tough stage three she s definitely going to be one of the women to watch come Sunday.


Loic Bruni keeping it low and clean over the wooden feature.


Dan Atherton isn t afraid of a bit of roost. His young new teammate Martin Maes beat him today pushing him back in to fourth. He was clearly happy for Martin but over the course of the season we expect he ll be wanting to turn that around.


Cedric Gracia looked like a freight train on track today. Unfortunately a snapped chain at the start of the fourth stage left him on foot and running for the stage. Literally running he still finished around 20th in that stage. Luckily Peaty found his chain and then pushed Cedric up one of the transfers making sure he reached the stage on time.


Although Greg Minnaar finished outside the top thirty today probably the first time he s done that at any race for a long time it s good for the sport to see riders like him come to these races. If you look behind him closely here you can just see an orange yellow blur. That s the arm of a rapidly-approaching Fabien Barel...


Steve Peat. In Formula One they say that the first person you have to beat is your teammate. We re not sure if those rules apply to mountain biking but Peaty pipped Minnaar by just three seconds today.


Joe Barnes. At the Specialized SRAM enduro race at Lake Garda a couple of weeks ago Joe Barnes won the second stage and scored a couple of seconds against guys like Barel Clementz and Lau. He looks at home here in the rock channels of Punta Ala and the easy-going Scot may just surprise a few people this weekend.


Brian Lopes is a fierce competitor he won t have come here for anything other than to chase after the win. He s even specially cut a mouth hole from his helmet to help him breathe.


Greg Callaghan took a solid ninth at the Metabief enduro last weekend. He s a big lad with an aggressive style and looks a good bet to back that result up this weekend.


Martin Maes.


Nico Lau took to the steps as the first fat drops of rain landed on the ground...


Duncan Riffle keeping it steady in the slick conditions.


Nico Quere. While most riders were keeping it fairly conservative on the wooden feature Nico Quere decided to throttle it and huck to flat well beyond the landing. Broap as the French say.



