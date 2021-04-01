Pinkbike.com
Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
Apr 1, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Tweet
Do all downhill bikes really look like a Session? We've put together a collection of downhill bikes with no branding, colours or decals. Can you guess the correct makes and models?
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
26 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
16
0
ifhtfilms
(19 mins ago)
Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun.
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(3 mins ago)
Them are some spicy bikes, right there......
[Reply]
11
0
ADGproductions
(19 mins ago)
Omg I literally lol'ed. Missed the chance to throw a Gambler in the mix and fool us all!
[Reply]
2
1
hamncheez
(12 mins ago)
But they did; third from the bottom
[Reply]
9
0
Hershay
(17 mins ago)
holy shit I can finally answer one of these lol
[Reply]
9
0
steveczech
(15 mins ago)
April 1st has to be one of the best days on Pinkbike.
[Reply]
1
0
pnwshreddin
(13 mins ago)
I always look forward to it!
[Reply]
9
0
Noeserd
(21 mins ago)
Looks like a Session...
[Reply]
7
0
ODubhslaine
(21 mins ago)
Looks like a.... Must not say it must not say it.
[Reply]
13
0
ODubhslaine
(20 mins ago)
Session!!! Oh for feck sake! I literally have no self control.
[Reply]
5
0
codfather1234
(20 mins ago)
I felt quite clever for about 2.5 seconds after realising the first one was "the" Session....
[Reply]
3
0
reindeln
(14 mins ago)
First time I've ever gotten a perfect score on one of these quizzes. I'd like to take this time to gloat to all my teachers who said I'd never achieve anything.
[Reply]
2
0
JoeRocacoco
(5 mins ago)
Golden rule of multiple choice exams: Its never answer "C" three times or more...
[Reply]
3
0
enduroelite
(20 mins ago)
Who wants to session?
[Reply]
1
0
eatourfoodtina2
(6 mins ago)
I hesitated to think the first one was a session because the second looked like a session.
[Reply]
2
0
Ardenjacoby
(21 mins ago)
Haaaaaaa
[Reply]
1
0
mountainfishy
(20 mins ago)
Session, Session, Session. Oh no way another Session.
[Reply]
2
0
DARKSTAR63
(16 mins ago)
Favorite one so far haha
[Reply]
1
0
dr-huckinstuff
(11 mins ago)
wait, their all Sessions always have been
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(11 mins ago)
youtu.be/oqwzuiSy9y0
[Reply]
1
0
FrankyJ
(10 mins ago)
Wow! That made me laugh!!!
[Reply]
1
0
toad321
(7 mins ago)
Duck duck duck goose duck duck duck
[Reply]
1
0
eatourfoodtina2
(6 mins ago)
turns out, they are all sessions
[Reply]
1
0
peterfoley5
(12 mins ago)
Looks like a session
[Reply]
1
0
LevVT
(1 mins ago)
They are all sessions
[Reply]
1
1
c1c51
(17 mins ago)
GT Fury?
[Reply]
