Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?

Apr 1, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Do all downhill bikes really look like a Session? We've put together a collection of downhill bikes with no branding, colours or decals. Can you guess the correct makes and models?




































26 Comments

  • 16 0
 Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun. Szechaun.
  • 1 0
 Them are some spicy bikes, right there......
  • 11 0
 Omg I literally lol'ed. Missed the chance to throw a Gambler in the mix and fool us all!
  • 2 1
 But they did; third from the bottom
  • 9 0
 holy shit I can finally answer one of these lol
  • 9 0
 April 1st has to be one of the best days on Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 I always look forward to it!
  • 9 0
 Looks like a Session...
  • 7 0
 Looks like a.... Must not say it must not say it.
  • 13 0
 Session!!! Oh for feck sake! I literally have no self control.
  • 5 0
 I felt quite clever for about 2.5 seconds after realising the first one was "the" Session....
  • 3 0
 First time I've ever gotten a perfect score on one of these quizzes. I'd like to take this time to gloat to all my teachers who said I'd never achieve anything.
  • 2 0
 Golden rule of multiple choice exams: Its never answer "C" three times or more...
  • 3 0
 Who wants to session?
  • 1 0
 I hesitated to think the first one was a session because the second looked like a session.
  • 2 0
 Haaaaaaa
  • 1 0
 Session, Session, Session. Oh no way another Session.
  • 2 0
 Favorite one so far haha
  • 1 0
 wait, their all Sessions always have been
  • 1 0
 Wow! That made me laugh!!!
  • 1 0
 Duck duck duck goose duck duck duck
  • 1 0
 turns out, they are all sessions
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 They are all sessions
  • 1 1
 GT Fury?

