Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
Oct 24, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Every year we see some crazy bikes at Rampage, but how well do you know each bike? We have put together 37 different Rampage bikes from the past few years - can you name the rider?
Photography by Matthew Delorme, Nathan Hughes, Trevor Lyden, Sterling Lorence, Tim Zimmerman, Paris Gore, Margus Riga
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
How many did you get right?
Zero to five
Six to ten
Eleven to fifteen
Sixteen to twenty
Twenty one to twenty five
Twenty six to thirty
Thirty one to thirty six
100% correct.
Responses: 28 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Ultimate Nerd Quiz
Red Bull Rampage
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
88981 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
76393 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
53640 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
51162 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
47102 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
43567 views
9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage
39410 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
37498 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
silentbutdeadly
(3 mins ago)
I got nothing...and I don't think I care.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009852
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment