Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?

Oct 24, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Every year we see some crazy bikes at Rampage, but how well do you know each bike? We have put together 37 different Rampage bikes from the past few years - can you name the rider?

Photography by Matthew Delorme, Nathan Hughes, Trevor Lyden, Sterling Lorence, Tim Zimmerman, Paris Gore, Margus Riga

Emil Johannson


Geoff Gulevich s Rocky Mountain


Sam Reynolds at RedBull Rampage 2015 Virgin Utah USA


Brandon Semenuk


Carson Storch s Bike


Logan Bingelli - Single speed World Cup machine Rampage slayer


Thomas Genon


Geoff Gulevich


Brett Rheeder


Kyle Strait


Mike Hopkins


Paul Basagoitia


Tyler McCaul


Vinny T


Carson Storch


Mitch Chubey


Thomas Vanderham


Reed Bogg


Sorge s Polygon Collosus DH9


Kyle Strait - Commencal Furious


Darren Berrecloth Canyon Sender


Carson Storch Rocky Mountain Maiden


Brendan Fairclough


Mitch Ropelato


Brendan Howey s ride


Darren Berrecloth Canyon Torque




Kurt Sorge


Brandon Semenuk checking tire pressure and one of the first riders on the hill this morning to get some runs in before the heat blazed down.


Kyle Jameson


Szymon Godziek


Kyle Strait s GT 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah


Brandon Semenuk


Kurt Sorge


Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage


Graham Agassiz


DJ Brandt




How many did you get right?



1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I got nothing...and I don't think I care.

