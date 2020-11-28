Pinkbike.com
Quiz: Can you Name the 30 EWS Riders in these Pixelated Images?
Nov 28, 2020
Ed Spratt
Don't worry your internet isn't broken we have purposely scrambled these images of some of the top enduro riders from the past two seasons of EWS racing, can you name all 30 of them?
Original photography by Matthew Delorme, Kike Abelleira and Dave Trumpore
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
How many did you get right?
1-5
6-10
11-15
16-20
21-25
26-29
30
Score
Time
4
0
joemoto
(1 hours ago)
I think I would rather read E-bike reviews than blurry photos of people riding.
[Reply]
5
0
nozes
(50 mins ago)
I guess if I was into japanese porn I would hit 30/30.
[Reply]
4
0
flymcg
(1 hours ago)
I wish Hugo Pixelon was an option.
[Reply]
4
0
vipdick
(49 mins ago)
Even without those pixels I am able to name only one... SAM HILL
[Reply]
1
0
Jaib06
(19 mins ago)
Please make this easier then loading up a new webpage for every answer, it makes it horrible to use, even with fast wifi.
[Reply]
1
0
cxfahrer
(1 hours ago)
Well, although I did play with LEGO a lot when I was a child....
[Reply]
1
0
Choate-icus
(30 mins ago)
Tip of the day. Squint really hard while looking at the pics...
[Reply]
1
0
Grosey
(27 mins ago)
Only got sam hill right, so its a win.
[Reply]
