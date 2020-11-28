Quiz: Can you Name the 30 EWS Riders in these Pixelated Images?

Nov 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Don't worry your internet isn't broken we have purposely scrambled these images of some of the top enduro riders from the past two seasons of EWS racing, can you name all 30 of them?

Original photography by Matthew Delorme, Kike Abelleira and Dave Trumpore




























































































How many did you get right?






8 Comments

  • 4 0
 I think I would rather read E-bike reviews than blurry photos of people riding.
  • 5 0
 I guess if I was into japanese porn I would hit 30/30.
  • 4 0
 I wish Hugo Pixelon was an option.
  • 4 0
 Even without those pixels I am able to name only one... SAM HILL
  • 1 0
 Please make this easier then loading up a new webpage for every answer, it makes it horrible to use, even with fast wifi.
  • 1 0
 Well, although I did play with LEGO a lot when I was a child....
  • 1 0
 Tip of the day. Squint really hard while looking at the pics...
  • 1 0
 Only got sam hill right, so its a win.

