Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?

We've been having a lot of fun with @charliewentoutside's AI-generated comments over on Twitter but now we want to put it to the test. Is his bot capable of passing the Turing Test and fooling people into believing it's real? Below are 25 comments and some of them are real and some are AI-generated. All you have to do is guess which is which. It sounds easy but remember, this is the PB community we're talking about and they're an unpredictable bunch at the best of times. Let us know how you did at the bottom of the page.
1.
I was just referring to it being a difference in the amount of energy your body exerts. It is like saying a person is stronger with beer when he/she is in a bar. A guy who can make a difference in the gym or is stronger with a beer or three.
If you were part of the cabal as an industry shill, you would probably have a podcast where you shilled cabal disinformation while claiming not to be a cabal, industry shills. Also, I would be happy to contribute my PED cycle as part of the enhanced athlete podcast.
Bike marketing is a bunch of asshats. I've had enough of the crappy marketing from previous years. After all, I've been riding for twenty-five years. My first bike was my first bike that was really good.
16 Comments
it is clear that our job has already been taken by the machines
