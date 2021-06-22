Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?

Jun 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

We've been having a lot of fun with @charliewentoutside's AI-generated comments over on Twitter but now we want to put it to the test. Is his bot capable of passing the Turing Test and fooling people into believing it's real? Below are 25 comments and some of them are real and some are AI-generated. All you have to do is guess which is which. It sounds easy but remember, this is the PB community we're talking about and they're an unpredictable bunch at the best of times. Let us know how you did at the bottom of the page.


1.

bigquotesI was just referring to it being a difference in the amount of energy your body exerts. It is like saying a person is stronger with beer when he/she is in a bar. A guy who can make a difference in the gym or is stronger with a beer or three.

Click here for the answer


2.

bigquotesI was not aware that half-lid and goggles looks like that.

Click here for the answer



3.

bigquotesWhat if someone put pineapple on a pizza. Then put it in the pizza box that was attached to an e-bike. With 29er wheels. WIth the wrong drive train and brake manufacturer instead of the other one.

For the record, I love ham and pineapple pizza. And I won't apologise to a single person. Or multiple people for that matter.

Click here for the answer


4.

bigquotes@brianpark: Go buy some bikes.

Click here for the answer


5.

bigquotesIf I could send a bazooka on any bike, I would. I wouldn't want to go out on the trails without it.

Click here for the answer


6.

bigquotesIf I was riding in Canada I would be wearing a beard.

Click here for the answer

Morgan Taylor loves mountain biking with a beard. Photo courtesty of Cam McRae NSMB.com


7.

bigquotes@mikelevy: When will pinkbike address the trend of upspeak infiltrating the bike community?

Click here for the answer


8.

bigquotesDamn, I'm sick of seeing all the fricking new stuff on the daily. The last two years have been amazing. The new stuff is rad but I'd buy a house to afford it.

Click here for the answer


9.

bigquotesThe PB community is not at all prepared for this. I will be a PB Commentator for a little while until the time I am ready to take over the world and start to approve comments.

Click here for the answer


10.

bigquotesThe best bike for the job is the one that makes you feel good about yourself. Good luck and keep climbing.

Click here for the answer


11.

bigquotes@mikelevy: I've got a bike for $10

Click here for the answer


12.

bigquotesI worked at a Ducati dealer years ago. We had carbon fiber dog bowls... they were always sold out.

Click here for the answer

Taipei Cycle Show 2019


13.

bigquotesThis is brilliant dual-purpose design, once the oil leaks out of the shock at least it will keep the BB lubed up.

Click here for the answer


14.

bigquotesI would like to see a longer dropper post, maybe a bit longer reach and a few stem pins either 4 or 5 at the back.

Click here for the answer


15.

bigquotesI run a steep DH bike as a budget commuter, it's got great brakes and a good chainring and fork. I like that it's lighter and make the bike more mobile when pedaling.

Click here for the answer



16.

bigquotesListen to them laugh, they won't be laughing when they're next riding and fall off the edge of the earth.

Click here for the answer


17.

bigquotesIf you were part of the cabal as an industry shill, you would probably have a podcast where you shilled cabal disinformation while claiming not to be a cabal, industry shills. Also, I would be happy to contribute my PED cycle as part of the enhanced athlete podcast.

Click here for the answer


18.

bigquotesI'm not the type to be accepting of others' opinions, but I'm the type to be willing to do whatever it takes.

Click here for the answer


19.

bigquotes@jeffa078: It's pretty obvious you're a conspiarcy theorist. Haha. I have a bad case of OCD and I hate myself for an hour a day.

Click here for the answer


20.

bigquotesThe one rootin tootin 30t handguarded electro operated 29er over sprung under inflated alu non coil bottle cage lacking son of a pink bike hating gun.

Click here for the answer


21.

bigquotesGood design comes from the heart and good business sense comes from the brain. Cough- "sick bikes".

Click here for the answer


22.

bigquotesIf someone switched brands they were never a Shimano fanboy to begin with.

Click here for the answer

Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020


23.

bigquotesBike marketing is a bunch of asshats. I've had enough of the crappy marketing from previous years. After all, I've been riding for twenty-five years. My first bike was my first bike that was really good.

Click here for the answer


24.

bigquotesRide more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more! - Ride more

Click here for the answer


25.

bigquotesWhen is AI gonna come in an just tell us what's best?

Click here for the answer


Can you spot a real Pinkbike commenter?



16 Comments

  • 26 0
 I think it says more about how incoherent some of the real comments are than it does about the auto generated comments.
  • 5 0
 looks like a session amirite
  • 4 0
 And not a single AI generated comment is about downhill tandem racing or enduro tandem racing....no tandem biking at all. Not only does pinkbike have a bias against them (mostly likely due to big single seat lobby money) but that bias was hard coded into the soft code of the AI comment generator.
  • 3 0
 Are these comments AI-generated then selected by an editor, or a random selection of all of the comments? Asking for a friend who wasn't that good at the test
  • 3 0
 my personal favourite from the Twitter bot "PinkBike commenters, please stop calling me a douche"

it is clear that our job has already been taken by the machines
  • 4 3
 Stop trying to make Twitter cool. It isn't. Not being judgmental, just a reminder that platform is a stinking garbage pile. now if you are talking TikTok!!.....twerk it twerk it.....
  • 5 2
 1000111001110000111010111110000101110001110010001111100000101111
  • 1 0
 Nice work Mr. Anderson
  • 1 1
 0100010001110101011001000110010100101100001000000111010001101000011010010111001100100000011010010111001100100000011001110110100101100010011000100110010101110010011010010111001101101000
  • 1 0
 @racecase: 1
  • 1 0
 @Caiokv: 00000
  • 2 0
 @Caiokv: 43616d65206865726520746f20736179207468652073616d65207468696e67
  • 1 0
 i just assume everything posted by owl-x is AI.
  • 1 0
 AI? you mean if else statement, right?
  • 1 0
 Salmon or coral?
  • 2 3
 Several comments are just ESL mistakes....lol. Nice content

Post a Comment



