First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike

Nov 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
R -Bikes Introducing the .12 the latest addition to the R stable. A 165mm rear 180mm front 29er built to take the hits and call the shots with a 3.13 - 1.99 progressive leverage ratio. . Vital stats- 64 head angle 78.5 seat angle 30mm BB drop 435mm chainstays www.ra-bikes.com

Egyptian Sun God, Norwegian forest sprite or simply a shortening of brand founder Rafi Richardson's name, Rå could mean many things, but the main subject we're now interested in is the range of aggressive steel bikes being designed and built in the UK.

Rafi has been building his own creations for most of the past decade and a look back through the archives will show him racing on a 29er downhill bike with an idler at Fort William way back in 2013. Over the years however, he's refined his processes and designs and now has three bikes ready for the market that were unveiled at the Bespoked Show at the end of October.

Details:

Frame Material: T45 Steel
Travel: 165mm (180mm fork recommended)
Intended Use: Enduro
Wheelsize: 29" front and rear
Head tube angle: 64.5°
Price: tbc
More info: ra-bikes.com

The range includes the .410 hardtail, the .20 trail bike and the bike we're featuring in this article, the 165mm travel .12. Rafi describes this 29er as a bike that is "built to take the hits and call the shots", basically it's the burliest bike he currently offers and should do everything from enduro racing to bike park smashing. The bike is made in the UK from T45 stainless steel. This is a less common form of frame building steel from the usual 4130 Chromoly or Reynolds 853 we usually see from boutique brands but it has been most famously been used by Curtis who have been working with it since the '70s.

The derailleur and dropper cables are internally routed but the rear brake hose runs externally.

T45 steel is a rare strain among frame builders.

At the bike's heart is a linkage drive single pivot design with a 3.13 - 1.99 progressive ratio. Rafi believes the bike is suitable for a coil shock as pictured or an air shock without the use of spacers. That linkage drives 165mm worth of rear-end travel which is paired with a 180mm fork upfront.

We don't have a full geometry chart yet but Rafi has given us some vital stats including a 64° head tube angle, a 78.5° seat tube angle, a reach of 475mm in size large, a 30mm BB drop and 435mm chainstays. Rafi built his frame up with a Lyrik and Double Down tires and it tipped the scales at 34.5lb. Rafi is expecting frames to cost between £2,750 and £3,000 but final availability, pricing & details will be released in December 2021.

If you can't wait that long, then the .20 trail bike is available now. It shares a similar profile to the .12 but includes a four position flip chip that can change the leverage ratio without affecting the geometry and a custom engraved utility strap plate under the top tube. For more info, click here.

The .20 is the little sibling of the .12 with 140mm travel and more adjustability.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes


45 Comments

  • 30 0
 It's steel and it's pretty. Sign me up
  • 20 0
 34.5 pounds is pretty respectable. My carbon Altitude is coming in right around there as well.
  • 3 0
 I would like to know more details, specifically that 475mm reach frame weight, but man why would anyone choose a generic Carbon frame from a big brand over this? No way it weighs more than the new Transition aluminum offerings (not that they are a "big brand")
  • 3 1
 @hamncheez: As a small brand steel frame owner myself I wouldn’t choose generic carbon myself but can see why many do - ease of purchase, perceived better warranty / support, likely better resale, brand whoring, performance may be better… bla bla.

I like this thing though, looks great.
  • 3 0
 @justanotherusername: "performance may be better bla bla" gave me a chuckle. nobody cares about performance anymore right?
  • 9 0
 @willie1202: To be fair, most bikes work far better than the rider has any real need for.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Yes, but what segment of the population thats willing to wade into pb comments fits that customer profile
  • 2 0
 @willie1202: many people buy bikes based on their perception of performance and theres where the problem lay.
  • 2 0
 I have a hard time believing that weight with full steel frame, doubledown tires, superdeluxe coil, Zeb and GX drivetrain... but I could definitely be wrong!
  • 1 0
 @noideamtber: Not just that, but people buy what's hip and identifiable. Seems like large segments of the market hate when people say "what kind of bike that? Oh. Never heard of them." I used to get that about my Guerrilla Gravity - people thought the name was lame, or they had never heard of them. Now that more people know they are the only Made in USA carbon full suspension, I get more interest. People immediately identify it and say "hey that's a GG, do you like it? Any problems?" and when you can hang with them on their Yeti, Pivot, or Specialized, they suddenly remember the brand much better.

The cycling world, and the MTB market in particular, drive consumerism based on HYPE for products. You can thank your local shop, Instagram Influencer, and well...pinkbike for that.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: I've had my share of boutique and custom-built bikes and I'm so done with them. You kinda start to enjoy the convenience of dealing with a big brand like say Trek or Giant if you've been through enough bullshit with these little brands - for example taking weeks to reply to emails, getting three different answers when you're asking three people at the company about a specific torque value, taking months to ship you a replacement for a faulty frame, straight up not acknowledging production defects, etc.

Not saying that this is the default experience that you're going to get with boutique brands. Maybe I've just been particularly unlucky. All I'm saying is you should be prepared for at least some inconvenience coming your way at one point or another.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Carbon equivalent frame is probably close to 3lbs lighter than this steel frame. By quoting the entire bike weight, he is disguising the actual frame weight. My guess is close to 9lbs. A high end carbon frame is ~6lb.
  • 9 0
 Holy crap its the age of small, independent bike fabcricators/brands and I love it
  • 8 0
 I’m loving these modern steel bikes.
  • 5 1
 Awesome looking bike and nice finish! But is there really such a big market of dentists who ride bikes and buy bikes from these boutique bike companies? It seems like they are getting more and more daily
  • 1 0
 Doesn’t need to be a big market for a small company like this, a frame a week is probably enough.
  • 2 0
 I think you underestimate what us bike whores are willing to spend on a nice bike.
  • 1 0
 There can't be a big market for these bikes and I'm sure most of them hemorrhage money when viewed as a commercial venture. And it definitely does seem like there are more and more of these type of bespoke brands.

My guess is that most of these brands don't start out with the intention of being commercial vehicle for profit making, but rather as a way for people who love bikes to take that love to the next level. Then after years of toil these builders realize they're basically an entrepreneur and have already done 80% of work towards commercializing the production of a couple dozen bikes a year. At that point the investment to get it over the hump is relatively minimal compared to years they've already put in.

Would love to have some stats to back up my theories.... but for now I say the above with a disclaimer that I have zero real facts on my side, just conjecture.
  • 1 0
 There is a huge demand for steel bikes, so yea. Especially those that are produced domestically.

Even if a large brand tried to manufacture these, they'd probably still charge 80% of the same cost and not make them in the UK.
  • 7 0
 Rå-ther nice bike.
  • 3 0
 Honestly at that price, its a steel.
  • 1 0
 Cool, finally an article on these bikes. There was an article in Cranked a good while ago, but there wasn't a website for more information. Glad it is here now. What I liked about these early prototypes actually was the rusty look. They still look cool obviously and glad to see he's come a long way since!
  • 4 0
 Sweet bikes Rafi, I'd like to throw my leg over one and give her a rip!
  • 4 0
 That’s a stunner
  • 1 0
 Right? There's a special place in my heart for steel frames with their slender, elegant tube profiles
  • 1 0
 I wish there were more steel squishy bikes with 4 bar suspensions. If I'm getting a boutique bike it's definitely not going to be a single pivot. Looks great though.
  • 1 0
 64.5° HTA and 475 mm reach in size large sounds very promising. Is anyone else kinda over having extremely long and slack bikes?
  • 3 1
 Cant help but FOCUS on the possibilities of lotsa JAM sessions
  • 1 0
 I wonder how work hardening will effect the bike as it ages? Stainless probably wouldn’t be my choice of material.
  • 2 0
 Wow - looks great! Get one in for test PB!
  • 2 0
 Those are beautiful, beautiful bikes.
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't believe T45 is stainless.
  • 4 3
 Front triangle: Looks like a GT
Rear triangle: Looks like a Santa cruz.
  • 8 0
 but looks better than both!
  • 1 0
 Frame overall: looks like a bike.
  • 1 0
 steel version of the old Black Market Roam with the linkage being very very similar was my instant thought
  • 1 0
 That’s a sexy beast! And a respectable weight for all that metal.
  • 1 0
 Stainless, eh? Howzabout a polished RAW frame. Should be gorgeous!
  • 1 0
 "Rå" is Norwegian for "Raw", so it's in the cards so to say.
  • 1 0
 Those are nice. Remind me of Balfas
  • 6 6
 A brilliant looking rig!
No ugly Mullet to be seen here thank f**k!!
  • 1 4
 You must have been traumatized ever since the invention of the penny farthing, probably well before you were born. Could you try and find therapy elsewhere and in the mean time, sob in silence? Thank you.
  • 3 1
 @vinay: Seemed to have totally overlooked the fact that I have just praised this bike and bigged it up like it deserves to be!!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful
  • 1 0
 Beauty

