R-Dog Tears the Trail a New One: C3 Project Summer Series - Video

Oct 20, 2017
by Trek Bikes  
Ian Collins



Every trail starts with a shovel. For the sixth and final installment of the C3 Project Summer Series, cinematographer Nic Genovese of Mind Spark Media takes us back to the roots, reminding us to acknowledge the magic created by mountain biking’s unsung heroes: trail builders. Watch as Ryan “R-Dog” Howard carves his way down the lush Sunshine Coast of British Columbia, throwing down big whips and endless style on an old favorite, and doing his part to shape the trail for riders to follow.



















All photography: Ian Collins

Check out all of the Trek C3 Project riders' summer videos here.

82 Comments

  • + 81
 Remy Metailler just lost his title for video that makes you want to rip....... some serious trail smashing going on there kids!!
  • - 17
flag abzillah (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Watching this video, I think I turned gay. Someone give me a bike so I can work this boner off.
  • + 4
 This Ryan kid is good in this bicycle riding activity.
  • + 1
 Soooo much shredding such little time. More please, that was awesome!
  • + 42
 I'm convinced there was small hidden sticks of dynamite in those berms which were timed perfectly to go off just as he rode by.
  • + 5
 Does the "R" in R-Dog stand for Roost? I sure think so..
  • + 32
 RIP berms. So good boys.
  • + 14
 When I see R-Dog in the title i automatically click
  • + 4
 I'm a simple man, when I see r-dog I click
  • + 13
 A killer ending to a great series! Great work Nic & R dude both!
  • + 8
 Had to comment - that was incredible!!
  • + 7
 shit gets real when the flannel shirts on
  • + 6
 Holy smokes that's fast. Geez!!!!. Its amazing how he changed his clothes and bike while riding, lol,!!!
  • + 6
 10/10
  • + 1
 11/10
  • + 4
 R.Dog for president!!! You know it’s been a dry year when trails on the Coast are dusty!!
  • + 5
 His back tire looks like an old jet ski, pinned.
  • + 4
 by ek that was rad as f**k
  • + 4
 If you rode 26" you could slap corners this hard too... #26aintdead
  • + 3
 1:54 it's like he knew I was there. He jumped right over my screen.
  • + 1
 Time for R-dog to get a new tyre sponsor. Whatever he's running now obviously can't keep traction. Must be so hard to ride like that Smile
  • + 3
 yep top 5 video of the year for me, illest
  • + 3
 Love the banquet bike! All killer no filler as always.
  • + 2
 colorado kool-aid.
  • + 3
 If I could choose one superpower, it would be to ride like R Dog!
  • + 2
 Love seeing R-Dog's progression on the DH bike in the last couple years. Look out Rampage!
  • + 3
 Best trail I've ever ridden!
  • + 1
 What is it? I have ridden the BnK a lot but I haven't ridden this.
  • + 3
 @Dano98: its called darth vader i believe. It is in trail system up above roberts creek.
  • + 2
 That was dope, Feel bad for those tires! Some serious shredding going down
  • + 1
 I feel sorry for that dirt on that trail. I thinking it was trying to run away from his tires.
  • + 2
 UGH! Too good. Can't wait to see R-Dog ride Rampage this year
  • + 1
 Love the shovel work and its inclusion in the clip. Good luck at the big show.
  • + 3
 Was just gonna post "lost, one shovel, left at trailhead, initials RD on handle".
  • + 1
 He was just attacking the berms...such control as he cornered! Great video!
  • + 1
 I would give my right nut to be able to ride a bike like that!!! Awesome vid.
  • + 1
 Then you wouldn't be able to... because you need a big pair to do so. Beer
  • + 1
 Man !!!!!! I Seen this Vid At least 10 times it Just get Better & better is F- Awesome !!!
  • + 1
 When you have to bring a shovel to the trails Everytime you ride because you shred too hard lol
  • + 1
 Style for miles!! All those little tricks while smashing the trail... incredible!!
  • + 2
 Steezus wept! That boy can shred.
  • + 2
 R DOG IS THE BOSS!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 0
 Lucas grupiiiiii
  • + 2
 the amount of steeze is unbelievable
  • + 1
 Pretty funny seeing him push up the road in flannel and jeans with how hot it was.
  • + 1
 Style will always top technical tricks for me. R-Dog has to be the most stylish rider
  • + 1
 Ryan's Mechanic: Let me guess, need another new rear wheel?
Ryan: Yup.
  • + 1
 Shredding the B&K to pieces! Never gets old watching him ride.
  • + 1
 Gonna need a bigger shovel...
  • + 1
 Who is this R-Dog character and why does he rip so hard? ;-)
  • + 1
 That just melted my f*cking monitor!! Steezy is an understatement........
  • + 0
 Looks like were into some new frame colour trends. Banana Gizz Yellow ,adios teal. Sweet vid.
  • + 1
 Looks like he had a great session
  • + 1
 But, Yo, that’s my mans and them! That’s a 26” Session Park
  • + 1
 there isn't going to be a summer series video for Emil??
  • + 1
 Yeaaaaaaaaaa budddddddy!!!!
  • + 1
 No shovel was brutalized during that footage Smile
  • + 1
 This guy is incredible ! One of my favorite riders to watch
  • + 1
 OH MAN!! Epic!! R-Dog for Hardline2018!! :-)
  • + 2
 A new what?
  • + 1
 how good was that fuck me
  • + 1
 Holy shit, that dude rips !
  • + 1
 Wow. Like a damn video game.
  • + 1
 Trek needs to make bikes in the cream colour.
  • + 1
 My goodness.
  • + 1
 so good
  • + 1
 so much style
  • + 1
 that was fawking sic!
  • + 1
 disgustinnnngg!
  • + 1
 YESSSSSSSSSSS
  • + 1
 Bad Ass
  • + 0
 To the videographer: use a wider lens next time.
  • + 1
 The steeze King
  • + 1
 More roooooost!!!!!
  • + 1
 VOD VOW VOM VOY VOD VOC.
  • + 1
 Can we get a bike check?
  • + 1
 Animal!
  • + 0
 Where the hell can I get some of that dirt???
  • + 1
 R dog cool control ride
  • + 1
 Brutal
  • + 1
 BOOOM!
  • - 1
 Natural trails don't start with a shovel

