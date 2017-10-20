R-Dog Tears the Trail a New One: C3 Project Summer Series - Video









Every trail starts with a shovel. For the sixth and final installment of the C3 Project Summer Series, cinematographer Nic Genovese of Mind Spark Media takes us back to the roots, reminding us to acknowledge the magic created by mountain biking’s unsung heroes: trail builders. Watch as Ryan “R-Dog” Howard carves his way down the lush Sunshine Coast of British Columbia, throwing down big whips and endless style on an old favorite, and doing his part to shape the trail for riders to follow.





























