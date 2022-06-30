RAAW Bikes Offers €100 Rebate in Canada & USA When a Local Shop Builds One of Their Frames

Jun 30, 2022
by Matt Beer  
RAAW Madonna V2.2

Bike shops are important cultural hubs for many riders, but many shops have struggled to adapt to the realities of modern sales expectations. As frustrating as that can be, there are still some independent shops that don't appreciate when you roll in the door with a mail-order bike.

RAAW bikes is trying to bridge that gap. They want to sell direct, but also want to support the value that local shops bring. Their solution is offering €100 back to customers that buy a frame through their online store and have a local bike shop assemble it. RAAWs products are sold through Germany, which explains why the transactions are made in Euros. The program is an open-ended offer for American and Canadian only, for now—RAAW says that they as markets differ around the world, they saw an opportunity to try something new within these two North American countries.

How does their cashback program work?

1. Purchase a RAAW frame kit from raawmtb.com and have it shipped to you. The cashback offer is only open to customers in the US and Canada.

2. Bring your new RAAW frame to your bike shop of choice and have them assemble the complete bike. Collect and document the service invoice with the exact amounts for service and labor.

3. Email your service invoice back to RAAW and receive a €100 reimbursement on your original order, in the same fashion that the purchase transaction was completed. RAAW also reserves the right to contact the chosen bike shops.


RAAW doesn't sell to bike shops, but they encourage the shops to reach out to ask for advice with any questions they may have about the build process. The brand is made up of just seven people, and they want to focus on producing their frames rather than a sprawling dealer network. They feel that by keeping communications tight with the end consumer, they can provide better customer service.

That said, RAAW sees the program as a friendly handshake that promotes cross-pollination of the brick and mortar business model with a growing online bike brand. Basically, they're saying, “Hey bike shops, we know how valuable you are to the local community. The customer chose one of our frames, but let’s work together on this.”

We think it's a positive for a brand to recognize the credibility and knowledge that local shops can offer, especially in helping customers select suitable components in terms of sizing and what works best for their riding area. We'll keep an eye on how this program goes, and are curious to see if it gets extended beyond Canada and the USA. This time last year, they extended their warranty period for original owners and opened up the offer to second-hand owners too.

27 Comments

  • 31 1
 I actually think this is a good shout. It'd make me more likely to use a shop to get the thing built rather than bodge it myself as it slightly offsets their labour. I bought a frame from a not so local bike shop and it had them build it up with bits I had lying around and some new stuff. Really worth it because they did a lovely job. Every time I touch it I just cause more problems. Shoutout to raaw for trying something a bit different I reckon. As an aside I was very tempted by the madonna, but mulleting it wasn't possible at the time and as a short arse thats a bit of a deal breaker for me.
  • 3 1
 RaawBait
  • 1 0
 @clamps81
I’m of sub-average height as well. Finished my Madonna build a couple weeks ago, so I will say you’re missing out. Great fit! Super fun bike.
  • 9 0
 I see this as RAAW. Helping support local bike shops . Cool ! Smile
  • 26 21
 If a bike shop does not want to work on mail order bikes, it is their problem if they lose out on customers. If these shops go extinct, I don't care at all.
  • 6 0
 I had a Raaw built recently. Bought the vast majority of the parts through the shop and had it built there. Continue to support shops and there’s really no issue.
  • 3 0
 Bike shops being community hubs is, in my experience, not true everywhere. Where I live (The Netherlands) , bike shops may sponsor a local race or club, but the clubs are the hubs. When I lived in the US, it was different.
  • 1 0
 I think this is a great offer from Raaw. They are definitely aimed at the DIY set and this should put the brand on the radar of the less informed or less mechanically inclined. Sure, you could have had a shop build the bike for you before this offer, but some (noobs) prolly didn't even know that was a possibility.
  • 2 1
 I really really wanted a jibb a few months ago but the frame only option stopped me. I’ve built bikes before but the part shortage just took all my desire to try to source parts. Wish I would’ve though…
  • 1 0
 I recently built up a jibb, super cool bike, sourcing the parts was definitely work though
  • 3 0
 How much do shops typically charge for a build?
  • 2 0
 Probably depends on the shop. Back when I was working at a shop we would just charge it as open hours... So depending on the bike, 2-3hrs of labor was normal @ $50/hr(probably closer to $80/hr nowadays) plus parts.
  • 12 6
 My brother's e-bike battery was charged to 100%
  • 1 0
 Depends on where the shop is. At one shop we charged $300 for a frame-up build, but that was in a pretty affluent part of the US.
  • 1 0
 Respect for this idea, but I can't apply because I love to build the bike up myself!
  • 1 0
 Great idea for lots but myself my hobbies is building bikes every now and then.
  • 5 5
 Do I have to spend the €100 on buying a new chain after the shop inevitability cuts it too short?
  • 2 0
 Big fan of this.
  • 1 1
 I'm not a gravel bike rider but $134.97 is $134.97
Below threshold threads are hidden





