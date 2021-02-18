First Look: 2021 RAAW Jibb





The Jibb shares many of the same aesthetic touches as the Madonna: the eye-catching oversized main pivot that draws your gaze, the aluminum framework that isn't shy of the odd gusset and 29-inch wheels front and back.

Raaw are a German brand known for hard-charging and no-nonsense bikes. Or should I say bike? The brand seems to be near synonymous with the Madonna, its enduro rig that received high praise indeed when Mike Kazimer reviewed it , and it must have gotten a little lonely as the solitary series in Raaw's range because now it has a new playmate - the Raaw Jibb.The Jibb shares many of the same aesthetic touches as the Madonna: the eye-catching oversized main pivot that draws your gaze, the aluminum framework that isn't shy of the odd gusset and 29-inch wheels front and back. RAAW Jibb Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 135 (r) / 150mm (f)

• Aluminum Frame

• 65.5° head angle

• Chainstay length: 440-445-460mm

• Reach: 420, 445, 470, 495

• Frame only: €2290 (includes VAT)

• raawmtb.com • Wheelsize: 29"• Travel: 135 (r) / 150mm (f)• Aluminum Frame• 65.5° head angle• Chainstay length: 440-445-460mm• Reach: 420, 445, 470, 495• Frame only: €2290 (includes VAT)





The Jibb showing that external cables and messy cables aren't the same thing.

Frame Details

The frame is also available in black.

Geometry

Suspension

Build Options

However, although the apple never falls far from the tree, the Jibb is a new bike in its own right. Raaw say the Jibb "is made to ride up, down and chase its tail all over the mountains. It brings the Madonna’s DNA to an all-around more playful package and entices you to be an active part of the ride" and that it "doesn’t shy away from the big stuff one bit."It sports a 135mm travel platform delivered via a four bar system and is paired to a 150mm fork, although you can take this up to 160mm should you be so inclined. The bike will come in sizes small to extra large. Raaw feel that having the correct fore and aft weight balance on a bike is vital and, for that reason the chainstays grow as the reach does. The small and medium have chainstays of 440mm, and then each size after that adds 5mm. If the longer chainstays are a signifier of the bike's intentions and the ride characteristics the brand wants to impart, then the as-standard 203mm brake mount should be something of a smoking gun.A medium frame, without the shock, weighs 3.6kg. All sizes enjoy a considerable 3.3 inches (84mm) of rear tire clearance to comfortably house a 2.6 inch tire.Frames will be available in black or raw alloy with a matte clear coat. For a straight-shooting brand like Raaw, it's unsurprising that all the cables and hoses are external. It will satisfy some while disgruntling others, but it should be said that they seem to have made a good job of the execution, with the cables being kept out of contact with the headtube before diverting to follow the upper side of the downtube.If you wanted any more proof that the Jibb has the same blood running through its veins as the Madonna, then the geometry is a good place to start. The Jibb is built around the same static BB drop of 35mm. Dynamically, the Jibb will run a little bit higher due to the smaller amount of travel - the idea is that this will make the Jibb feel all the more playful and responsive.The new frame also has slightly less reach compared to the Madonna and the saddle position is a shade more rearward. This will give comparatively similar riding positions between the two bikes, should you be so lucky.Reaches range from 420mm to 495mm and increase in 25mm increments as you go through the sizes. All the bikes are built around a 65.5 degree head angle when equipped with a 150mm fork. While slightly less steep than the Madonna, the Jibb's seat angle is far from slack at 77.5 degrees.The four bar linkage suspension initially starts reasonably flat for the first 15mm of travel before it becomes more progressive as the leverage ratio consistently lowers throughout the remaining travel. It's very smooth and has an average of 15% progression. The initial flatter section where the leverage is relatively high should ensure the bike is active over small bumps while giving you more support the deeper into the stroke you go.Leverage ratios such as this tend to mean the bike will play nicely with both coil and air. Raaw offer both, but are happy to be transparent and say that while a coil shock gives many great riding characteristics, the air offers very similar small bump compliance while being far easier to adjust.The anti-rise, the term used to describe how applying the brakes affects the rear suspension, is quite low initially before increasing. The hope is that the suspension will be active under braking at the start of the stroke, where the value is low, before the influence of braking increases as you go deeper into the travel.The frame-only option is currently available for purchase. At this time Formula shock options are in stock and Fox options are ready to order with a delivery date of April. Pricing for the frame is €2290 and includes VAT. If you're buying from outside of the EU the price, less tax, is just over €1900.There will be a limited number of full builds available to order with fulfillment from May. Pricing starts at €5490 and is only available in Europe due to restrictions on worldwide shipments of large boxes.