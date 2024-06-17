Powered by Outside

RAAW Launches On-Demand Program for Bike Shops Worldwide

Jun 17, 2024
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  
PRESS RELEASE: RAAW Mountain Bikes

At RAAW we've been offering our products directly to customers for the past seven years. Being a small company allows us to offer a direct link between you and the team that designs and works with the bikes day in and day out.

However, we understand that direct sales aren’t for everyone and we also value the contribution that bike shops make to local riding communities. The service that a local bike shop provides is something we can never replace.

For some time now we have been offering our Bike Build Cash Back program as a way to support having a RAAW built up at your trusted local bike shop. But now we're taking it a step further.

As well as being able to order all RAAW products online, it's now possible to order directly from your local bike shop. In an effort to make it as easy as possible, any bike shop can register with us and, once approved, have access to favourable purchasing conditions that cover labour and costs.

If you're a bike shop and interested in RAAW On-Demand, simply fill out the form on our website and we'll get back to you with all the details.

If you're a customer and interested in buying a RAAW through your local bike shop, simply go to your local bike shop and ask if they are part of the On-Demand program. If the shop is already part of the program, you’ll be able to know more about how it works directly from them. If they aren’t part of the program yet, the shop can connect to us and we’ll start the process.

As always, we’re here to help. If you have any questions about the On-Demand program, or anything RAAW related, just send us a message.



For all things RAAW, head to raawmtb.com.

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Sounds good. The main thing that puts me off ordering a RAAW is import duties
  • 1 0
 Yes please. I think this is a very good thing.







