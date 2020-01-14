Raaw Announces Madonna V2 with Updated Frame Design & Geometry

The Madonna V2 adds a size small, upping the family to four sizes. Medium has grown to 455mm reach. Large and extra-large also gain some length. The steps between the four sizes are now evenly distributed with 25mm reach steps between sizes and 15mm head tube length steps. The four sizes feature three different seat tube angles to maintain a very balanced and centered seated position that still leaves some room for the upper body to move.



The geometry numbers are now based around a 170mm travel fork. The option of 180mm travel up front will also fit the Madonna V2 like a dream, but would alter the geometry slightly.



With the Madonna V2 we’ve reinforced what the first Madonna was initially designed for. While being an excellent climber the focus still remains on downhill performance. The head angle is slackened to 64.5˚ and accompanied by a 44mm offset fork. The reach and stack numbers have grown giving the bike an even more planted character.

