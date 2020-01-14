Raaw Announces Madonna V2 with Updated Frame Design & Geometry

PRESS RELEASE: Raaw Mountain Bikes Geometry
The first Madonna was launched in 2017 and started the journey of Raaw. Since then we’ve been very privileged to meet many riders and share endless kilometres of trails. It’s been an amazing experience so far.
As it goes in life things evolve and change, we gather experience and constantly aim to improve. The Madonna V2 is the result of all the riding, observing and chin-scratching we have done over the past two years.
Raaw Madonna V2
• 29" wheels
• Travel front/ back: 170mm (180) / 160mm
• External cables, threaded BB
• 6066 aluminium
• Double sealed pivots
• Available end of February
• Black and Raw color options
• Frame kits from 2.290 Euro (incl VAT) or $2137 USD (excl VAT)
Dropout Inserts
The Madonna V2 adds a size small, upping the family to four sizes. Medium has grown to 455mm reach. Large and extra-large also gain some length. The steps between the four sizes are now evenly distributed with 25mm reach steps between sizes and 15mm head tube length steps. The four sizes feature three different seat tube angles to maintain a very balanced and centered seated position that still leaves some room for the upper body to move.
The geometry numbers are now based around a 170mm travel fork. The option of 180mm travel up front will also fit the Madonna V2 like a dream, but would alter the geometry slightly.
With the Madonna V2 we’ve reinforced what the first Madonna was initially designed for. While being an excellent climber the focus still remains on downhill performance. The head angle is slackened to 64.5˚ and accompanied by a 44mm offset fork. The reach and stack numbers have grown giving the bike an even more planted character.
We use different chain stay lengths between frame sizes because we believe it’s very important to have balance between the front and rear of the bike. But we also appreciate that riders have their own preferences. Therefore, we’ve designed the dropouts with inserts. The different frame sizes come with growing chain stay lengths following what we think fits best. But we also offer additional inserts in our shop so you can change and experiment with different chain stay lengths. Rocker 60 & Rocker 65
The suspension of the Madonna V2 is designed around two different rocker links, the Rocker 60 and the Rocker 65. Both rocker links generate 160mm of travel at the rear wheel, each with just over 20% of progression. But the differentiating factor is the shock stroke. The Rocker 60 uses 60mm of stroke on the shock to generate 160mm of travel at the rear wheel. The Rocker 65 uses 65mm of stroke to produce the 160mm of travel. This results in a higher leverage ratio for the Rocker 60 that is best suited for riders up to 90kg and a lower leverage ratio for the Rocker 65 that is best for riders over 90kg.
Riders on the lighter end of the scale benefit from the Rocker 60 with more mechanical leverage that helps the damping and adds to the small bump sensitivity. The Rocker 65 enables heavier riders to run a lower air pressure or spring rate and happy damping for the shock.
The different stroke lengths on the shock are fixed internally but based around the same shock. A 205 x 60 shock can be modified to 205 x 65 and vice versa. But this needs to be done directly by FOX.
Design
The Rocker 65 (left) is best for rider over 90 kg, the Rocker 65 (right) is best for rider up to 90 kg
The refined top tube design reaffirms our core direction at Raaw, where functionality and durability are highest priorities. The straight top tube makes for increased bottle cage space and helps save weight.
Two fresh gussets are used to guarantee smooth transitions between tubes in key areas.
Comparing to the previous Madonna, the weight of the Madonna V2 has reduced by 150g. This is down to the new top tube design, allowing for an extended thinner tube section, and by adding the Super Leggero AL7075 hardware as standard. Frame Protection
The Madonna V2 features a new down tube protector. The protector is made from soft 5mm thick rubber and can simply be stuck to the frame. It covers the full width of the down tube and extends over the bottom bracket weld.
A new chain stay protector is also made from soft rubber and features a ribbed pattern to silence chain-slap. The ribs are exaggerated towards the front and cover every single bit of chain stay that would otherwise be exposed to the chain. The chain stay protector can also simply be stuck to the frame.
The inside of the right seat stay is also protected with a pre-cut silicon piece.Gear Storage
The Madonna V2 features an external gear storage solution, allowing different options for the rider. Two bottle cage bosses under the top tube accept mounts from accessory brands, like Wolf Tooth, offering straps and bags for personalized storage.
A bottle cage mount is standard on all sizes. Size small and medium can fit a 500 ml bottle, size large and extra-large have plenty of space for any bottle. Even beer.Main Pivot
Updated main pivot caps eliminate any potential creaky noises and ensure a quiet bike ride after ride. The main pivot nut evolves and uses the Shimano Bottom Bracket tool interface for tightening.
The Madonna V2 avoids beating around the bush and comes standard with a 203mm brake mount on all sizes. 180mm brake mounts are also available, if that’s what you prefer.
The Madonna V2 up in the mountains of Champery
The best conditions!
The trails in Morgins, Switzerland, deliver the good stuff
For more information click here
.
MENTIONS: @ShapeRideShoot
16 Comments
I'g strongly consider a 160/140 (F/R) version.
Still, so much to love.
I made it through the wilderness
Somehow I made it through
Didn't know how lost I was
Until I found you
I was beat
Incomplete
I'd been had, I was sad and blue
But you made me feel
Yeah, you made me feel
Shiny and new
Hoo, like a virgin
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
When your heart beats
Next to mine
Gonna give you all my love, boy
My fear is fading fast
Been saving it all for you
'Cause only love can last
You're so fine
And you're mine
Make me strong, yeah you make me bold
Oh your love thawed out
Yeah, your love thawed out
What was scared and cold
Like a virgin, hey
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
With your heartbeat
Next to mine
Whoa
Whoa, ah
Whoa
You're so fine
And you're mine
I'll be yours
'Til the end of time
'Cause you made me feel
Yeah, you made me feel
I've nothing to hide
Like a virgin, hey
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
With your heartbeat
Next to mine
Like a virgin, ooh ooh
Like a virgin
Feels so good inside
When you hold me
And your heart beats
And you love me
Oh oh, ooh whoa
Oh oh oh whoa
Whoa oh ho, ho
Ooh baby
Yeah
Can't you hear my heart beat
For the very first time?
I made it through the wilderness
Somehow I made it through
Didn't know how lost I was
Until I found you
I was beat
Incomplete
I'd been had, I was sad and blue
But you made me feel
Yeah, you made me feel
Shiny and new
Hoo, like a virgin
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
When your heart beats
Next to mine
Gonna give you all my love, boy
My fear is fading fast
Been saving it all for you
'Cause only love can last
You're so fine
And you're mine
Make me strong, yeah you make me bold
Oh your love thawed out
Yeah, your love thawed out
What was scared and cold
Like a virgin, hey
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
With your heartbeat
Next to mine
Whoa
Whoa, ah
Whoa
You're so fine
And you're mine
I'll be yours
'Til the end of time
'Cause you made me feel
Yeah, you made me feel
I've nothing to hide
Like a virgin, hey
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
With your heartbeat
Next to mine
Like a virgin, ooh ooh
Like a virgin
Feels so good inside
When you hold me
And your heart beats
And you love me
Oh oh, ooh whoa
Oh oh oh whoa
Whoa oh ho, ho
Ooh baby
Yeah
Can't you hear my heart beat
For the very first time?
I made it through the wilderness
Somehow I made it through
Didn't know how lost I was
Until I found you
I was beat
Incomplete
I'd been had, I was sad and blue
But you made me feel
Yeah, you made me feel
Shiny and new
Hoo, like a virgin
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
When your heart beats
Next to mine
Gonna give you all my love, boy
My fear is fading fast
Been saving it all for you
'Cause only love can last
You're so fine
And you're mine
Make me strong, yeah you make me bold
Oh your love thawed out
Yeah, your love thawed out
What was scared and cold
Like a virgin, hey
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
With your heartbeat
Next to mine
Whoa
Whoa, ah
Whoa
You're so fine
And you're mine
I'll be yours
'Til the end of time
'Cause you made me feel
Yeah, you made me feel
I've nothing to hide
Like a virgin, hey
Touched for the very first time
Like a virgin
With your heartbeat
Next to mine
Like a virgin, ooh ooh
Like a virgin
Feels so good inside
When you hold me
And your heart beats
And you love me
Oh oh, ooh whoa
Oh oh oh whoa
Whoa oh ho, ho
Ooh baby
Yeah
Can't you hear my heart beat
For the very first time?
Post a Comment