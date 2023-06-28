RAAW Yalla! Frames Now Available With OneUp DH Bars & Stem

PRESS RELEASE: RAAW Mountain Bikes
Getting your priorities right in life isn’t always easy and can sometimes require donning your arm bands, climbing up to the highest diving board and diving headfirst, deep into the unknown.
10 years ago, that’s exactly what the founders of OneUp Components did. The dream of living, working and riding in Squamish BC, Canada was turned into a reality and we’ve been big fans of what they’ve done ever since.
From their first products, like their drivetrain conversion kits, to their current lineup of well thought out tools, bars, drivetrains and droppers, we’ve enjoyed each one of their offerings. ‘Work Less, Ride More’ is what they live by and seems to be helping in developing rad products!
When the day came for OneUp to present us with their new 7075 aluminium bars, together with a very neat looking DH direct mount stem, we were all ears. We love the OneUp carbon bars and think they look sick on our Jibb and Madonna rolling chassis’. But the aluminium bars and direct mount stem were a match made in heaven with our very own Yalla!.
To celebrate OneUp’s launch of these high-end DH components, we’re offering a limited run of Yalla! frame kits featuring the bar and stem from OneUp, with squish at both ends taken care of by an Öhlins’ TTX22m.2 shock and DH38m.1 fork.Price & Availability
The kits are in stock and ready to ship, right in time before summer bike park season kicks off, and come at a price of €5,590 in the EU and $5,130 US / $6,745 CAD / 4,590 CHF / £4,030 outside of the EU. Shipping worldwide is free of charge for this combo.
Pricing in the EU will depend on the VAT rate in your country, and pricing outside of the EU will depend on exchange rates.
Click here
for full details.
“Hmmm… alright, I will buy it! It’ll be good for the economy.”