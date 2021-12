With a name like Rab, it’s not a long shot to assume that being Scottish carries a lot of pride. Glentress was built in the late 90’s and has proven to be an iconic destination for riders from around the world. From those just starting out on wheels, through to the cross country racers who use the Black route as a training benchmark, this forest has many tales to tell. Rab decides to tackle the Black route, and assess if he really is faster than he used to be.