Race Analysis: Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Course Details

Falco Trail:

Barboss:

Foret Du Saix:

Hattock/Da Trail:

Coupe De France:

Haute Tension:

Komatrautrail:

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Morgane Charre: 27:54.410

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:01.280

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 28:27.760

4th. Ella Conolly: 28:30.420

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 28:42.740

Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 23:57.730

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:09.210

3rd. Richie Rude: 24:22.510

4th. Dan Booker: 24:22.590

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 24:22.590



Top 20 Finish Spread

Stage by Stage Results

Overall Stage Positions

Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:32.970

2nd. Morgane Charre: 3:33.910

3rd. Barbora Vojta: 3:38.100

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:38.580

5th. Ella Conolly: 3:40.020

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 2:59.780

2nd. Dan Booker: 3:02.790

3rd. Jack Menzies: 3:03.170

4th. Alex Rudeau: 3:03.250

5th. Adrien Dailly: 3:04.820



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 9:05.180

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 9:05.370

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 9:07.800

4th. Hattie Harnden: 9:10.850

5th. Ella Conolly: 9:14.870

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 7:36.810

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 7:40.390

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 7:45.420

4th. Dan Booker: 7:46.340

5th. Charlie Murray: 4:42.030



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 13:41.970

2nd. Morgane Charre: 13:42.550

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 13:50.180

4th. Ella Conolly: 14:00.720

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 14:04.150

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 11:31.280

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 11:31.290

3rd. Charlie Murray: 11:39.360

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 11:43.220

5th. Dan Booker: 11:46.160



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 17:13.740

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 17:15.970

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 17:26.690

4th. Ella Conolly: 17:36.350

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 17:39.960

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 14:39.320

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 14:43.300

3rd. Charlie Murray: 14:53.230

4th. Richie Rude: 14:55.400

5th. Dan Booker: 14:56.140



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 21:30.470

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 21:32.700

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 21:49.130

4th. Ella Conolly: 21:56.690

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 22:02.110

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 18:21.630

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 18:30.730

3rd. Richie Rude: 18:40.370

4th. Dan Booker: 18:43.770

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 18:44.450



Stage 6:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 25:03.500

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 25:05.550

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 25:25.820

4th. Ella Conolly: 25:32.230

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 25:43.740

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 21:29.270

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 21:37.900

3rd. Richie Rude: 21:49.400

4th. Dan Booker: 21:49.420

5th. Charlie Murray: 21:52.630



Stage 7:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 27:54.410

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:01.280

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 28:27.760

4th. Ella Conolly: 28:30.420

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 28:42.740

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 23:57.730

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:09.210

3rd. Richie Rude: 24:22.510

4th. Dan Booker: 24:22.590

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 24:22.590



Stage Rankings

Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:32.970

2nd. Morgane Charre: 3:33.910

3rd. Barbora Vojta: 3:38.100

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:38.580

5th. Ella Conolly: 3:40.020

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 2:59.780

2nd. Dan Booker: 3:02.790

3rd. Jack Menzies: 3:03.170

4th. Alex Rudeau: 3:03.250

5th. Adrien Dailly: 3:04.820



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:28.350

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 5:29.220

3rd. Morgane Charre: 5:31.270

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:32.400

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 5:33.470

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 4:37.030

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 4:37.140

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:37.470

4th. Charlie Murray: 4:42.030

5th. Youn Deniaud: 4:42.630



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:36.600

2nd. Morgane Charre: 4:37.370

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 4:39.330

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 4:43.350

5th. Ella Conolly: 4:45.850

Elite Men:



1st. Alex Rudeau: 3:50.900

2nd. Charlie Murray: 3:52.140

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 3:54.470

4th. Richie Rude: 3:55.400

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:57.800



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 3:31.190

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:34.000

3rd. Ella Conolly: 3:35.630

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 3:35.810

5th. Hattie Harnden: 3:36.510

Elite Men:



1st. Jack Moir: 3:07.520

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 3:08.040

3rd. Richie Rude: 3:08.530

4th. Dylan Levesque: 3:08.600

5th. Martin Maes: 3:09.500



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 4:16.730

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:16.730

3rd. Ella Conolly: 4:20.340

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 4:22.150

5th. Hattie Harnden: 4:22.440

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 3:42.310

2nd. Richie Rude: 3:44.970

3rd. Kasper Woolley: 3:46.700

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:46.880

5th. Jack Moir: 3:47.110



Stage 6:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:32.850

1st. Morgane Charre: 3:33.030

3rd. Ella Conolly: 3:35.540

4th. Hattie Harnden: 3:36.690

5th. Noga Korem: 3:38.930

Elite Men:



1st. Dan Booker: 3:05.650

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 3:07.170

3rd. Jack Moir: 3:07.450

4th. Jesse Melamed: 3:07.640

5th. Charlie Murray: 3:07.670



Stage 7:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 2:50.910

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 2:55.730

3rd. Ella Conolly: 2:58.190

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 2:59.000

5th. Noga Korem: 3:00.620

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 2:28.460

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 2:29.790

3rd. Jack Moir: 2:30.480

4th. Kasper Woolley: 2:30.640

5th. Dylan Levesque: 2:30.700



Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Perfect Results

Women:

Men:

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

After seven months of racing the final round of the 2023 enduro World Cup series saw riders take on seven incredible stages with an all-out battle for the overall titles. The racing provided plenty of interesting results and some standout performances so let's get into the stats.1.4km / 325m descent - Stage 12.8km / 430m descent - Stage 21.8km / 410m descent - Stage 32km / 295m descent - Stage 42km / 317m descent - Stage 51.9km / 380m descent - Stage 61.5km / 250m descent - Stage 7Full results, here Perfect Race: 27:49.6 (4.81 seconds faster than the winning time.)// Isabeau Courdurier: 3:32.970 // Hattie Harnden: 5:28.350 // Isabeau Courdurier: 4:36.600 // Morgane Charre: 3:31.190 // Morgane Charre & Isabeau Courdurier: 4:16.730 // Isabeau Courdurier: 3:32.850 // Morgane Charre: 2:50.910 //Perfect Race: 23:51.650 (6.08 seconds faster than the winning time.)// Jesse Melamed 2:59.78 // Jesse Melamed: 4:37.030 // Alex Rudeau: 3:50.900 // Jack Moir: 3:07.520 // Jesse Melamed: 3:42.310 // Dan Booker: 3:05.650 // Jesse Melamed: 2:28.460 //Full results, here