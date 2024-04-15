Race Analysis: Elite XCO at the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

The opening round of the 2024 XC World Cup provided incredible scenes as riders battled for race-winning glory and rare Olympic team spots. Across the weekend, it was a show of force from the USA riders with a collection of great results including four riders inside the top 10 elite women.
After a big weekend of racing, let's get into the results and stats.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st.
Jenny Rissveds: 1:17:182nd.
Savilia Blunk: 1:17:45 // (+27 )3rd.
Haley Batten: 1:18:03 // (+45 )4th.
Chiara Teocchi: 1:18:16 // (+58 )5th.
Jolanda Neff: 1:18:27 // (+1:09 )
Elite Men
1st.
Christopher Blevins: 1:30:002nd.
Victor Koretzky: 1:30:02 // (+2 )3rd.
Filippo Colombo: 1:30:03 // (+3 )4th.
Jordan Sarrou: 1:30:05 // (+5 )5th.
Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:30:05 // (+5 )
Full results can be found here
.
The Course
Story of the Race
Elite Women
Kicking off an incredible day of elite racing in Mairiporã, the women's race saw a close fight between the top three riders at the previous weekend's race on the same World Cup course. This time, unlike the past weekend's result, Jenny Rissveds took the top step of the podium as a last-lap attack saw her surge into the lead blowing apart a race that had been so close since the start of lap two.
Our 'Story of the Race' graph showcases how close the top three riders were as they built a lead to fourth-placed Chiara Teocchi through the mid to late stages of the race. Rissveds' attack caused major damage as the three leading riders would go from a split of no more than nine seconds across the whole race to big margins of 27 and 45 seconds.
Elite Men
The men's racing offered just as much drama as the women's while producing a far different path to victory for Christopher Blevins. Instead of being a member of the front pack and helping control the pace of the race, Blevins fought back from behind with a 36-second deficit to the leaders after lap two and 31 seconds following the third lap. One of the crucial points in Blevins' race was making the most of the slower leaders' pace during the fourth lap to close the gap to just three seconds, putting him right in touch for a shot at victory. The big move came in the later stages of the final lap when Blevins launched himself into the lead, pulling a small gap against the likes of Victor Koreztky and Filippo Colombo, allowing him to cross the line unchallenged.
Battle for the Top 5
Elite Women
Looking deeper at the individual lap times of the top five riders, you can see how evenly matched the top three were in the race until the final lap. During this lap, Jenny Rissveds put 23 seconds in Savilia Bliunk and 46 to Haley Batten, who suffered a mid-corner slide-out. Following a slow lap one for Rissveds, she remained mostly untouched by the top five, in terms of lap times, with only Jolanda Neff and Haley Batten going slightly faster on laps three and four respectively.
Elite Men
Once again, looking into the lap times provides an interesting picture of the race, with Christopher Blevins riding a significantly faster lap four. The charts also show a fast lap two for Blevins as he set the quickest lap time of the top five riders here. While Blevins' big move on the final lap gave him the edge to win without a bar-to-bar sprint, the time gained during lap four was crucial in his victory. The time deficit he pulled back on lap four allowed him to get back on the wheels of the leading group and match their pace for two laps before he could launch the final lap attack carrying him to the line unchallenged.
Stats Breakdown
Overall Standings
Overall 2024 Combined Time