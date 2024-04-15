Race Analysis: Elite XCO at the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Christopher Blevins coming across the line for his first win since 2021.

The opening round of the 2024 XC World Cup provided incredible scenes as riders battled for race-winning glory and rare Olympic team spots. Across the weekend, it was a show of force from the USA riders with a collection of great results including four riders inside the top 10 elite women.

After a big weekend of racing, let's get into the results and stats.


Race Results


Jenny Rissveds takes the first round of the 2024 season.

Elite Women

1st. Jenny Rissveds: 1:17:18
2nd. Savilia Blunk: 1:17:45 // (+27 )
3rd. Haley Batten: 1:18:03 // (+45 )
4th. Chiara Teocchi: 1:18:16 // (+58 )
5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:18:27 // (+1:09 )



Elite Men

1st. Christopher Blevins: 1:30:00
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 1:30:02 // (+2 )
3rd. Filippo Colombo: 1:30:03 // (+3 )
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:30:05 // (+5 )
5th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:30:05 // (+5 )


Full results can be found here.


The Course



photo


Story of the Race


Elite Women



Kicking off an incredible day of elite racing in Mairiporã, the women's race saw a close fight between the top three riders at the previous weekend's race on the same World Cup course. This time, unlike the past weekend's result, Jenny Rissveds took the top step of the podium as a last-lap attack saw her surge into the lead blowing apart a race that had been so close since the start of lap two.

Our 'Story of the Race' graph showcases how close the top three riders were as they built a lead to fourth-placed Chiara Teocchi through the mid to late stages of the race. Rissveds' attack caused major damage as the three leading riders would go from a split of no more than nine seconds across the whole race to big margins of 27 and 45 seconds.



Elite Men



The men's racing offered just as much drama as the women's while producing a far different path to victory for Christopher Blevins. Instead of being a member of the front pack and helping control the pace of the race, Blevins fought back from behind with a 36-second deficit to the leaders after lap two and 31 seconds following the third lap. One of the crucial points in Blevins' race was making the most of the slower leaders' pace during the fourth lap to close the gap to just three seconds, putting him right in touch for a shot at victory. The big move came in the later stages of the final lap when Blevins launched himself into the lead, pulling a small gap against the likes of Victor Koreztky and Filippo Colombo, allowing him to cross the line unchallenged.



Battle for the Top 5


Elite Women


Looking deeper at the individual lap times of the top five riders, you can see how evenly matched the top three were in the race until the final lap. During this lap, Jenny Rissveds put 23 seconds in Savilia Bliunk and 46 to Haley Batten, who suffered a mid-corner slide-out. Following a slow lap one for Rissveds, she remained mostly untouched by the top five, in terms of lap times, with only Jolanda Neff and Haley Batten going slightly faster on laps three and four respectively.


Elite Men


Once again, looking into the lap times provides an interesting picture of the race, with Christopher Blevins riding a significantly faster lap four. The charts also show a fast lap two for Blevins as he set the quickest lap time of the top five riders here. While Blevins' big move on the final lap gave him the edge to win without a bar-to-bar sprint, the time gained during lap four was crucial in his victory. The time deficit he pulled back on lap four allowed him to get back on the wheels of the leading group and match their pace for two laps before he could launch the final lap attack carrying him to the line unchallenged.


Stats Breakdown











Overall Standings





Overall 2024 Combined Time






Posted In:
Racing and Events Nerding Out Race Analysis XC Racing Mairipora Xc World Cup 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,050 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Fox Releases New Grip X & Grip X2 Dampers
76533 views
First Ride: Rocky Mountain's 2024 Altitude Has a Completely Revised Frame Design
75468 views
Thank You For Everything, Pinkbike
66489 views
How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup [Update: Staylive Offering Access in New Zealand, South Africa & More]
58748 views
First Ride: The 2024 Giant Trance X Advanced
48814 views
First Ride: Forbidden Dreadnought V2 - More Travel & Longer Chainstays
45928 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
37347 views
First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch
35806 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

5 Comments
  • 4 0
 I still can’t believe how well the US did during the entire weekend. Also stoked for Jenny’s win.
  • 2 0
 It's been very common for her since she returned to racing. Get comfortable on the heels of the leaders and then, Pounce.... The Swedish Stalking Tigress.... Bravo Jenny, Bravo.
  • 2 0
 I want an analysis on what Blevin's said as he crossed the finish line.
  • 3 0
 He said "That's right I did it! Who do you think you are - I am!!"
  • 2 0
 Team 31







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.127825
Mobile Version of Website