Race Analysis: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Final Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.020

3rd. Marine Cabirou: +2.361

4th. Louise Ferguson: +9.721

5th. Phoebe Gale: +10.501

Elite Men



1st. Charlie Hatton: 4:26.747

2nd. Andreas Kolb: +0.599

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +1.229

4th. Loic Bruni: +1.489

5th. Troy Brosnan: +1.512



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.083

2nd. Rachel Atherton: 1:00.427

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.624

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:01.095

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:01.123



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 3:06.890

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:07.310

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.926

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.267

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:11.643



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 3:50.690

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:51.910

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:51.962

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:57.783

5th. Lousie Ferguson: 3:58.568



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 4:29.616

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:30.245

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:31.048

4th. Lousie Ferguson: 4:37.990

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:38.540



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242

2nd. Camille Balanche: 5:00.262

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 5:00.603

4th. Louise Ferguson: 5:07.963

5th. Phoebe Gale: 5:08.743





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Matt Walker: 55.036

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 55.088

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 55.126

4th. Laurie Greenland: 55.195

5th. Loic Bruni: 55.318



Sector 2

1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:45.030

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:45.044

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:45.134

4th. Loic Bruni: 2:46.361

5th. Loris Vergier: 2:46.548



Sector 3

1st. Charlie Hatton: 3:24.055

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:24.937

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:25.424

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.169

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:26.340



Sector 4

1st. Charlie Hatton: 3:58.981

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:00.013

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 4:00.202

4th. Troy Brosnan: 4:01.039

5th. Loic Bruni: 4:01.341



Finish

1st. Charlie Hatton: 4:26.747

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:27.346

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 4:27.976

4th. Loic Bruni: 4:28.236

5th. Troy Brosnan: 4:28.259





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.083

2nd. Rachel Atherton: 1:00.427

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.624

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:01.095

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:01.123



Sector 2

1st. Marine Cabirou: 2:06.215

2nd. Vali Höll: 2:06.266

3rd. Camille Balanche: 2:07.125

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 2:09.184

5th. Phoebe Gale: 2:10.488



Sector 3

1st. Camille Balanche: 42.984

2nd. Vali Höll: 43.8

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 43.948

4th. Marine Cabirou: 44.652

5th. Lousie Ferguson: 45.022



Sector 4

1st. Camille Balanche: 38.335

2nd. Vali Höll: 38.926

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 39.086

4th. Lousie Ferguson: 39.422

5th. Rachel Atherton: 39.644



Final Split to Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 28.626

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 29.005

3rd. Mille Johnset: 29.122

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 29.310

5th. Marine Cabirou: 29.555





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Matt Walker: 55.036

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 55.088

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 55.126

4th. Laurie Greenland: 55.195

5th. Loic Bruni: 55.318



Sector 2

1st. Charlie Hatton: 1:49.422

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:49.746

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 1:49.942

4th. Danny Hart: 1:51.035

5th. Loic Bruni: 1:51.043



Sector 3

1st. Laurie Greenland: 38.003

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 38.546

3rd. Forrest Riesco: 38.664

4th. Charlie Hatton: 39.011

5th. Angel Suarez: 39.175



Sector 4

1st. Greg Williamson: 34.156

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 34.589

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 34.698

4th. Antoine Vidal: 34.789

5th. Charlie Hatton: 34.926



Final Split to Finish

1st. Angel Suarez: 26.404

2nd. Brook Macdonald: 26.442

3rd. Kye A'Hern: 26.720

4th. Greg Williamson: 26.809

5th. Loris Revelli: 26.840





Sector Breakdown

Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Story of the Session

Elite Women

Elite Men

The Perfect Run

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stats Breakdown

Fort William brought some incredible racing as it held this year's World Championships after a 16-year break from its first time hosting in 2007. The racing was raw and rowdy as the refreshed track provided an interesting challenge in both the dry and wet. Apart from the newly crowned world champions who else was performing well at Fort William?After an amazing day of racing let's get into the results and stats.Full results, here The first short split created two very different situations in the Elite racing categories. While the men's race remained tight at the front with Matt Walker just edging ahead of Andreas Kolb, the women's action saw Nina Hoffmann take a lead of 0.4 seconds against Rachel Atherton. Vali Höll would take 3rd here, nearly 0.6 back. Charlie Hatton would also lose 0.6 seconds in the first sector.The second split accounts for nearly half the race time and both race winners made the most of this as Charlie Hatton would lead Thibaut Daprela by 0.3 seconds. Andreas Kolb would be the only other rider within 1.6 seconds of the new World Champ. Vali Höll fell just over 0.1 seconds back from Marine Cabirou here but the Austrian would gain almost a second against second-placed Camille Balanche. No other Elite Women came within 1.9 seconds of Marine Cabirou here.Camille Balanche would begin to pick up momentum through split three as she took back time against Vali Höll. With Vali Höll still second in this sector, Camille would only pick up just under a second of valuable time against her closest rival. The results here did help distance the Swiss rider from Marine Cabirou as she was around 1.7 back. While it was Laurie Greenland who won this sector it could have been crucial for Charlie Hatton in securing the rainbow jersey. A fourth place in the split may not have been a big help for Charlie but Andreas Kolb's 25th place may just have given the British rider the lead as there was a 1.3-second difference between them.Another stage victory for Camille Balanche as she would pull more time back on Vali Höll as she found just short of 0.6 seconds on the eventual race winner. Marine Cabirou would take another top split result and the only other woman within a second of Camille. Greg Williamson had a great ride through this sector as he ended up the winner finding just over 0.4 seconds against Andreas Kolb who looked to be back up to speed after a slower third split. Charlie Hatton remained a constant threat taking another top-five sector result.Vali Höll was clearly feeling at home on the jumps at the bottom of the course as she managed to best Camille Balanche here by a massive 1.391 seconds. Jenna Hastings came closest to the 2023 World Champ but would still be 0.379 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Men, it was another new sector winner as no one rider was able to be the fastest in more than one split. Angel Suarez would be the guy to top the times here with a tiny gap of 0.038 back to Brook Macdonald. Charlie Hatton would rank 32nd here and lose 0.433 seconds to Andreas Kolb.The Perfect Run: 4:56.243 (1.999 seconds faster than the race winner)//Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.083 // Marine Cabirou: 2:06.215 // Camille Balanche: 42.984 // Camille Balanche: 38.335 // Vali Höll: 28.626 //The Perfect Run: 4:23.021 (3.726 seconds faster than the race winner)//Matt Walker: 55.036 // Charlie Hatton: 1:49.422 // Laurie Greenland: 38.003 // Greg Williamson: 34.156 // Angel Suarez: 26.404 //