Race Analysis: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Fort William brought some incredible racing as it held this year's World Championships after a 16-year break from its first time hosting in 2007. The racing was raw and rowdy as the refreshed track provided an interesting challenge in both the dry and wet. Apart from the newly crowned world champions who else was performing well at Fort William?
After an amazing day of racing let's get into the results and stats.
Final Results
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242
2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.020
3rd. Marine Cabirou: +2.361
4th. Louise Ferguson: +9.721
5th. Phoebe Gale: +10.501
Elite Men
1st. Charlie Hatton: 4:26.747
2nd. Andreas Kolb: +0.599
3rd. Laurie Greenland: +1.229
4th. Loic Bruni: +1.489
5th. Troy Brosnan: +1.512
Full results, here
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.083
2nd. Rachel Atherton: 1:00.427
3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.624
4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:01.095
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:01.123
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 3:06.890
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:07.310
3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.926
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.267
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:11.643
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 3:50.690
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:51.910
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:51.962
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:57.783
5th. Lousie Ferguson: 3:58.568
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 4:29.616
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:30.245
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:31.048
4th. Lousie Ferguson: 4:37.990
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:38.540
Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242
2nd. Camille Balanche: 5:00.262
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 5:00.603
4th. Louise Ferguson: 5:07.963
5th. Phoebe Gale: 5:08.743
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Matt Walker: 55.036
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 55.088
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 55.126
4th. Laurie Greenland: 55.195
5th. Loic Bruni: 55.318
Sector 2
1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:45.030
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:45.044
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:45.134
4th. Loic Bruni: 2:46.361
5th. Loris Vergier: 2:46.548
Sector 3
1st. Charlie Hatton: 3:24.055
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:24.937
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:25.424
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.169
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:26.340
Sector 4
1st. Charlie Hatton: 3:58.981
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:00.013
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 4:00.202
4th. Troy Brosnan: 4:01.039
5th. Loic Bruni: 4:01.341
Finish
1st. Charlie Hatton: 4:26.747
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:27.346
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 4:27.976
4th. Loic Bruni: 4:28.236
5th. Troy Brosnan: 4:28.259
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.083
2nd. Rachel Atherton: 1:00.427
3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.624
4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:01.095
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:01.123
Sector 2
1st. Marine Cabirou: 2:06.215
2nd. Vali Höll: 2:06.266
3rd. Camille Balanche: 2:07.125
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 2:09.184
5th. Phoebe Gale: 2:10.488
Sector 3
1st. Camille Balanche: 42.984
2nd. Vali Höll: 43.8
3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 43.948
4th. Marine Cabirou: 44.652
5th. Lousie Ferguson: 45.022
Sector 4
1st. Camille Balanche: 38.335
2nd. Vali Höll: 38.926
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 39.086
4th. Lousie Ferguson: 39.422
5th. Rachel Atherton: 39.644
Final Split to Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 28.626
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 29.005
3rd. Mille Johnset: 29.122
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 29.310
5th. Marine Cabirou: 29.555
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Matt Walker: 55.036
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 55.088
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 55.126
4th. Laurie Greenland: 55.195
5th. Loic Bruni: 55.318
Sector 2
1st. Charlie Hatton: 1:49.422
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:49.746
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 1:49.942
4th. Danny Hart: 1:51.035
5th. Loic Bruni: 1:51.043
Sector 3
1st. Laurie Greenland: 38.003
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 38.546
3rd. Forrest Riesco: 38.664
4th. Charlie Hatton: 39.011
5th. Angel Suarez: 39.175
Sector 4
1st. Greg Williamson: 34.156
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 34.589
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 34.698
4th. Antoine Vidal: 34.789
5th. Charlie Hatton: 34.926
Final Split to Finish
1st. Angel Suarez: 26.404
2nd. Brook Macdonald: 26.442
3rd. Kye A'Hern: 26.720
4th. Greg Williamson: 26.809
5th. Loris Revelli: 26.840
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first short split created two very different situations in the Elite racing categories. While the men's race remained tight at the front with Matt Walker just edging ahead of Andreas Kolb, the women's action saw Nina Hoffmann take a lead of 0.4 seconds against Rachel Atherton. Vali Höll would take 3rd here, nearly 0.6 back. Charlie Hatton would also lose 0.6 seconds in the first sector.
Sector 2
The second split accounts for nearly half the race time and both race winners made the most of this as Charlie Hatton would lead Thibaut Daprela by 0.3 seconds. Andreas Kolb would be the only other rider within 1.6 seconds of the new World Champ. Vali Höll fell just over 0.1 seconds back from Marine Cabirou here but the Austrian would gain almost a second against second-placed Camille Balanche. No other Elite Women came within 1.9 seconds of Marine Cabirou here.
Sector 3
Camille Balanche would begin to pick up momentum through split three as she took back time against Vali Höll. With Vali Höll still second in this sector, Camille would only pick up just under a second of valuable time against her closest rival. The results here did help distance the Swiss rider from Marine Cabirou as she was around 1.7 back. While it was Laurie Greenland who won this sector it could have been crucial for Charlie Hatton in securing the rainbow jersey. A fourth place in the split may not have been a big help for Charlie but Andreas Kolb's 25th place may just have given the British rider the lead as there was a 1.3-second difference between them.
Sector 4
Another stage victory for Camille Balanche as she would pull more time back on Vali Höll as she found just short of 0.6 seconds on the eventual race winner. Marine Cabirou would take another top split result and the only other woman within a second of Camille. Greg Williamson had a great ride through this sector as he ended up the winner finding just over 0.4 seconds against Andreas Kolb who looked to be back up to speed after a slower third split. Charlie Hatton remained a constant threat taking another top-five sector result.
Sector 5
Vali Höll was clearly feeling at home on the jumps at the bottom of the course as she managed to best Camille Balanche here by a massive 1.391 seconds. Jenna Hastings came closest to the 2023 World Champ but would still be 0.379 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Men, it was another new sector winner as no one rider was able to be the fastest in more than one split. Angel Suarez would be the guy to top the times here with a tiny gap of 0.038 back to Brook Macdonald. Charlie Hatton would rank 32nd here and lose 0.433 seconds to Andreas Kolb.
Story of the SessionElite Women
Elite Men
The Perfect RunElite Women
The Perfect Run: 4:56.243 (1.999 seconds faster than the race winner)
//Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.083 // Marine Cabirou: 2:06.215 // Camille Balanche: 42.984 // Camille Balanche: 38.335 // Vali Höll: 28.626 //
Elite Men
The Perfect Run: 4:23.021 (3.726 seconds faster than the race winner)
//Matt Walker: 55.036 // Charlie Hatton: 1:49.422 // Laurie Greenland: 38.003 // Greg Williamson: 34.156 // Angel Suarez: 26.404 //
Stats BreakdownThe top 15 race margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25 and 30.The top 15 race margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70.