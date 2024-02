Race Analysis from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Race Results

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:56.586

2nd. Louise Ferguson: +1:11.826

1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.145

2nd. Bernard Kerr: +1.876

3rd. George Brannigan: +2.876

4th. Matteo Iniguez: +4.902

5th. Connor Fearon: +5.324



What a race! Red Bull Hardline Tasmania delivered an incredible first big race of the season with some huge runs from both race winners. As some of the world's best riders have just kicked off their 2024 season we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.Full results, here The first sector saw Ronan Dunne start his race-winning pace, building a gap of 0.802 seconds to George Brannigan. Bernard Kerr was just 0.07 further back in third before a larger gap to Connor Fearon. Only five riders managed to stay within 2.6 seconds of the race winner in this sector.The hopes of a few riders were ruined in this part of the course with Louise Ferguson, Jackson Goldstone and Dan Booker crashing out in this sector. Louise Ferguson's crash here gave Gracey Hemstreet a huge lead of 45.53 seconds into split two.Despite her crash in split one Louise Ferguson came back fighting in the second part of the course falling just 0.171 seconds off the winning pace of Gracey Hemstreet.For the men, Ronan Dunne was still the rider to beat as he led Bernard Kerr by a tiny margin of 0.05 seconds. George Brannigan was right in the mix again, 0.557 seconds back in third.Louise Ferguson would have another crash in the third split, but with her just losing 25 seconds to Gracey here it would have been interesting to see what she could have done with a clean shot through this part of the course.Ronan Dunne made up some serious time here as no rider came within 1.15 seconds of the race winner. Sam Gale came the closest with the second-fastest run through here. 2nd-place Bernard Kerr lost 1.34 seconds to Ronan and Geroge Brannigan was nearly one and a half seconds off the pace.In the final short split to the line featuring some of the course's biggest jumps, Louise Ferguson was unshaken by two crashes as she was only 0.657 seconds behind Gracey Hemstreet.Bernard Kerr took his only top split of the race in this section finding 0.143 seconds on Theo Erlangsen. Ronan Dunne was slightly behind here with a sector that ranked fifth, 0.384 seconds behind Bernard.The Perfect Run: 3:56.586 (Gracey Hemstreet had the perfect run on race day)// Gracey Hemstreet: 1:16.749 // Gracey Hemstreet: 39.382 // Gracey Hemstreet: 1:39.823 // Gracey Hemstreet: 20.632 //The Perfect Run: 3:07.761 (0.384 seconds faster than the race winner)// Ronan Dunne: 56.165 // Ronan Dunne: 31.859 // Ronan Dunne: 1:21.282 // Bernard Kerr: 18.839 //