Race Analysis from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

What a race! Red Bull Hardline Tasmania delivered an incredible first big race of the season with some huge runs from both race winners. As some of the world's best riders have just kicked off their 2024 season we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.
Race Results
Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:56.586
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +1:11.826
Men
1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.145
2nd. Bernard Kerr: +1.876
3rd. George Brannigan: +2.876
4th. Matteo Iniguez: +4.902
5th. Connor Fearon: +5.324
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Women
Sector 1
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:16.749
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +45.533
Sector 2
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:56.131
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +45.7046
Sector 3
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:35.954
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +1:11.169
Finish
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:56.586
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +1:11.826
Men
Sector 1
1st. Ronan Dunne: 56.165
2nd. George Brannigan: +0.802
3rd. Bernard Kerr: +0.873
4th. Connor Fearon: +1.528
5th. Gaetan Vige: +1.645
Sector 2
1st. Ronan Dunne: 1:28.024
2nd. Bernard Kerr: +0.923
3rd. George Brannigan: +1.359
4th. Gaetan Vige: +3.459
5th. Connor Fearon: +3.611
Sector 3
1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:49.306
2nd. Bernard Kerr: +2.26
3rd. George Brannigan: +2.851
4th. Matteo Iniguez: +4.928
5th. Connor Fearon: +4.975
Finish
1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.145
2nd. Bernard Kerr: +1.876
3rd. George Brannigan: +2.876
4th. Matteo Iniguez: +4.902
5th. Connor Fearon: +5.324
Women
Sector 1
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:16.749
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +45.533
Sector 2
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 39.382
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +0.171
Sector 3
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:39.823
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +25.47
Final Split to Finish
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 20.632
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +0.657
Men
Sector 1
1st. Ronan Dunne: 56.165
2nd. George Brannigan: +0.802
3rd. Bernard Kerr: +0.873
4th. Connor Fearon: +1.528
5th. Gaetan Vige: +1.645
Sector 2
1st. Ronan Dunne: 31.859
2nd. Bernard Kerr: +0.05
3rd. George Brannigan: +0.557
4th. Matteo Iniguez: +0.897
5th. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.135
Sector 3
1st. Ronan Dunne: 1:21.282
2nd. Sam Gale: +1.15
3rd. Matteo Iniguez: +1.22
4th. Bernard Kerr: +1.34
5th. Connor Fearon: +1.36
Final Split to Finish
1st. Bernard Kerr: 18.455
2nd. Theo Erlangsen: +0.143
3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +0.269
4th. Matteo Iniguez: +0.358
5th. Ronan Dunne: +0.384
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first sector saw Ronan Dunne start his race-winning pace, building a gap of 0.802 seconds to George Brannigan. Bernard Kerr was just 0.07 further back in third before a larger gap to Connor Fearon. Only five riders managed to stay within 2.6 seconds of the race winner in this sector.
The hopes of a few riders were ruined in this part of the course with Louise Ferguson, Jackson Goldstone and Dan Booker crashing out in this sector. Louise Ferguson's crash here gave Gracey Hemstreet a huge lead of 45.53 seconds into split two.
Sector 2
Despite her crash in split one Louise Ferguson came back fighting in the second part of the course falling just 0.171 seconds off the winning pace of Gracey Hemstreet.
For the men, Ronan Dunne was still the rider to beat as he led Bernard Kerr by a tiny margin of 0.05 seconds. George Brannigan was right in the mix again, 0.557 seconds back in third.
Sector 3
Louise Ferguson would have another crash in the third split, but with her just losing 25 seconds to Gracey here it would have been interesting to see what she could have done with a clean shot through this part of the course.
Ronan Dunne made up some serious time here as no rider came within 1.15 seconds of the race winner. Sam Gale came the closest with the second-fastest run through here. 2nd-place Bernard Kerr lost 1.34 seconds to Ronan and Geroge Brannigan was nearly one and a half seconds off the pace.
Sector 4
In the final short split to the line featuring some of the course's biggest jumps, Louise Ferguson was unshaken by two crashes as she was only 0.657 seconds behind Gracey Hemstreet.
Bernard Kerr took his only top split of the race in this section finding 0.143 seconds on Theo Erlangsen. Ronan Dunne was slightly behind here with a sector that ranked fifth, 0.384 seconds behind Bernard.
Story of the RaceWomen
Men
The Perfect RunWomen
The Perfect Run: 3:56.586 (Gracey Hemstreet had the perfect run on race day)
// Gracey Hemstreet: 1:16.749 // Gracey Hemstreet: 39.382 // Gracey Hemstreet: 1:39.823 // Gracey Hemstreet: 20.632 //
Men
The Perfect Run: 3:07.761 (0.384 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Ronan Dunne: 56.165 // Ronan Dunne: 31.859 // Ronan Dunne: 1:21.282 // Bernard Kerr: 18.839 //
Race Lead TrackingWomen
Men
Battle for the PodiumWomen
Men
