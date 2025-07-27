Powered by Outside

Race Analysis from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull Hardline Wales delivered another incredible spectacle as the Welsh course pushed racers to their limits with a mix of huge jumps and natural tech. Finals day brought challenging conditions for riders as the track remained greasy in spots, making traction hard to find on some of the exposed rock.

With the racing wrapped up, we've collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales.


Results

Men:

1st. Asa Vermette: 2:24.477
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:26.158
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:29.496
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:29.673
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:30.430
6th. Sam Gale: 2:34.596
7th. George Brannigan: 2:35.525
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:36.045
9th. Gee Atherton: 2:36.693
10th. Felipe Agurto: 2:40.533
Women:

1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:44.593



Story of the Race


2024 Hardline Wales winner, Ronan Dunne, had a long wait on the hot seat as, after not finishing a seeding run, he was second on the start list. Dunne's time kept him on the hot seat until Charlie Hatton dropped as the third-to-last racer on the start order. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory. Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.

Examining the individual sector times, Asa Vermette comes out on top again as he was fastest through three of the five track sectors. While Vermette wasn't able to match his four sector wins in seeding, he did still make up over 1.642 against any racer with his wins through sectors two, three and four. Oli Clark was able to take the win in sector one, with Charlie Hatton achieving the fastest time in the final sector to the finish line. Hatton's sector five win was the closest of all sectors, as there was a gap of just 0.035 seconds to Vermette. Third through sector five, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene was also close to Hatton with a margin of 0.057 seconds splitting the top three racers.

Asa Vermette's Winning Time: 2:24.477
Hypothetical Perfect Lap: 2:23.955 // 0.522 seconds faster than the winning finals run


Time Difference to the Race Leader:



Sector Breakdown:

Sector 1:

1st. Oli Clark: 25.442
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 25.595 // +0.152
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 25.671 // +0.228

Louise Ferguson: 52.511

Sector 2:

1st. Asa Vermette: 21.156
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 21.592 // +0.436
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 21.782 // +0.626

Louise Ferguson: 33.873


Sector 3:

1st. Asa Vermette: 20.943
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 21.366 // +0.423
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 22.007 // +1.064

Louise Ferguson: 31.482

Sector 4:

1st. Asa Vermette: 53.092
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 53.875 // +0.783
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 54.637 // +1.545

Louise Ferguson: 1:18.711


Sector 5:

1st. Charlie Hatton: 23.321
2nd. Asa Vermette: 23.356 // +0.035
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.378 // +0.057

Louise Ferguson: 28.016



Combined Race Time


As the week of racing concludes in Wales, we have added together the runs across seeding and finals to see who has the lowest combined time across the weekend. It is no surprise that Asa Vermette tops the ranks, as he was the fastest in both seeding and finals this week. Following Vermette 4.566 seconds back was Charlie Hatton before Tuhoto-Ariki Pene secured third, 7.263 seconds behind the 2025 Hardline Wales champ. After Pene, there was a big gap to fourth place, where Sam Gale achieved a time that was 21 seconds off the pace of Vermette.



Hardline Wales marked the end of the 2025 Red Bull Hardline series, and with that in mind, we also calculated which riders had the fastest combined time across both of this year's events. Racing both Hardline Tasmania and Wales, nine racers completed a timed run across every seeding session and finals. Topping the ranks was Asa Vermette, as his two seeding wins alongside second place in Tasmania and the win in Wales, made him this year's strongest competitor. Twenty seconds behind Vermette, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene secured second place before George Brannigan wrapped up the top three with a gap of 50.144 seconds to Vermette.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline Race Analysis Hardline 2025


Author Info:
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
30 Comments
 Belt driven bikes, inverted forks, crazy drive trains and Asa killed it on a looks like a session bike. Congrats Asa and FW! Chapeau!
  • 120
 Sometimes there is no merit in complexity !
  • 80
 There's no compensation for raw talent. Love it!
  • 30
 No fear and standard gear = wins.
  • 20
 Love to see the Frameworks team taking on the world and winning.

The exotic tech - particularly high pivot / indirect drive and reduced unsprung mass (ex. gearbox) - will excel on flat, rough sections, such as the Snowshoe rock garden. On the other hand, Snowshoe has an important pedal section right after the rock garden, so even at Snowshoe, traditional and exotic designs will be closely matched.

As a tech enthusiast viewer, I appreciate that nearly every track has a balance of terrain, such that significantly different designs are equally viable.
  • 20
 @R-M-R: Too bad they aren't racing Snowshoe--wish we could see that comparison live this year!
  • 20
 @dirtmakesmehappy: It wouldn't be a very scientific comparison, as you'd be trying to compare different riders on different bikes, but yeah, I'd be interested to see whether riders on high indirect designs - especially if combined with a gearbox and belt drive - would have their best splits in the rock garden and worst splits in the pedal section.
  • 230
 Oli Clark was pinned.
  • 170
 As Elliot said Asa has incredible average speed, most of the time looking totally in control. Brilliant stuff
  • 101
 Insane racing!!!! On the edge of seat watching this. Thanks to Red Bull for hosting such a crazy event and the Atherton for a great course design.
  • 50
 Matt Jones crashing twice, and Kaos Seagrave going nose deep on the final jump and rolling to the finish!
  • 41
 Is it just me or does BK seem very interested in Asa? I’m sure all the teams are but he seems to be taking Asa under his wing at these Hardline events.
  • 103
 I sincerely hope not. I don't think BK needs to buy another Ferrari off of Asa's talent.

If / when Asa moves on from Frameworks, let's hope it's to one of the big, established teams, like Spec., SC, Trek, or Giant. The sport is dangerous AF, and a company with deep pockets could help mitigate some of that danger for the kid, and get him a big salary, which he clearly deserves.
  • 142
 He tried to sign him last year without telling Neko. I don't think it went over too well. BK knows how to hitch himself to a story, that's why he was first to be in shot at the finish.
  • 71
 @juanargent: ooooft, not cool.
  • 51
 @kvnsimons: i think this is one of the reasons BK gets some hate... spent a while moaning that riders dont get paid (which is fair, the pay drops off if you;re not at the pointy end of the sport) but then posts a lot on social media showing off flash cars, mx bikes etc. Granted he runs the Pivot DH team but... c'mon!
  • 91
 @explorerboy: if his money was coming from merch and you tube then fair enough and deserved.
But complaining that you took a 100k pay cut while rocking up in a new Porsche and your team is eating at Macdonald’s is not a good look.
  • 10
 @juanargent: A $100K paycut?! How much does he actually make?! Most of the riders in the top 20 don't make $100k. Who knew--the real money in MTB is in team management?! This sounds like the Colonel Parker days...Asa, don't be Elvis!
  • 30
 What a Race!
  • 36
 From the Atherton interviews, it sounds like Dan and Gee would like to add a third Hardline event, and make it a kind of limited series. They should go ahead and call 2025 the first Hardline Championship, and name Asa as the men's winner, and have Gracey and Louise share the female win! A new age is upon us, DH fans, and the 25 and under crowd is simply re-inventing what's possible on a bike.
  • 20
 Why would they do that? Two races don’t make a series. Or you would have Ronan as 2024 champion
  • 10
 @peebeejay: as to Ronan: yeah, make it retroactive! He's 2024 champion!

It's an evolving thing, and Dan and Gee seemed keen to add another event next year. Rachel mentioned it too in her Wynterview. So, a third race is probably coming. Any notoreity is good in this sport, right?! Why not a limited series in addition to the World Cup? Especially with some of the complaints over WC tracks being too generic.

Personally, I'm all for these riders getting all of the sponsor money possible. The more events / titles there are, the better...
  • 56
 Asa is quick! and of course so are the brothers Alran.
Below threshold threads are hidden







