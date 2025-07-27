Race Analysis from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Results

Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 2:24.477

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:26.158

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:29.496

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:29.673

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:30.430

6th. Sam Gale: 2:34.596

7th. George Brannigan: 2:35.525

8th. Roger Vieira: 2:36.045

9th. Gee Atherton: 2:36.693

10th. Felipe Agurto: 2:40.533

Women:



1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:44.593



Story of the Race

Time Difference to the Race Leader:

Sector Breakdown:

Sector 1:



1st. Oli Clark: 25.442

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 25.595 // +0.152

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 25.671 // +0.228



Louise Ferguson: 52.511



Oli Clark: 25.442Charlie Hatton: 25.595 // +0.152Ronan Dunne: 25.671 // +0.228Louise Ferguson: 52.511 Sector 2:



1st. Asa Vermette: 21.156

2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 21.592 // +0.436

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 21.782 // +0.626



Louise Ferguson: 33.873



Asa Vermette: 21.156Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 21.592 // +0.436Bernard Kerr: 21.782 // +0.626Louise Ferguson: 33.873

Sector 3:



1st. Asa Vermette: 20.943

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 21.366 // +0.423

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 22.007 // +1.064



Louise Ferguson: 31.482



Asa Vermette: 20.943Charlie Hatton: 21.366 // +0.423Ronan Dunne: 22.007 // +1.064Louise Ferguson: 31.482 Sector 4:



1st. Asa Vermette: 53.092

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 53.875 // +0.783

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 54.637 // +1.545



Louise Ferguson: 1:18.711



Asa Vermette: 53.092Charlie Hatton: 53.875 // +0.783Ronan Dunne: 54.637 // +1.545Louise Ferguson: 1:18.711

Sector 5:



1st. Charlie Hatton: 23.321

2nd. Asa Vermette: 23.356 // +0.035

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.378 // +0.057



Louise Ferguson: 28.016



Charlie Hatton: 23.321Asa Vermette: 23.356 // +0.035Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.378 // +0.057Louise Ferguson: 28.016

Combined Race Time

Red Bull Hardline Wales delivered another incredible spectacle as the Welsh course pushed racers to their limits with a mix of huge jumps and natural tech. Finals day brought challenging conditions for riders as the track remained greasy in spots, making traction hard to find on some of the exposed rock.With the racing wrapped up, we've collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales.2024 Hardline Wales winner, Ronan Dunne, had a long wait on the hot seat as, after not finishing a seeding run, he was second on the start list. Dunne's time kept him on the hot seat until Charlie Hatton dropped as the third-to-last racer on the start order. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory. Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.Examining the individual sector times, Asa Vermette comes out on top again as he was fastest through three of the five track sectors. While Vermette wasn't able to match his four sector wins in seeding, he did still make up over 1.642 against any racer with his wins through sectors two, three and four. Oli Clark was able to take the win in sector one, with Charlie Hatton achieving the fastest time in the final sector to the finish line. Hatton's sector five win was the closest of all sectors, as there was a gap of just 0.035 seconds to Vermette. Third through sector five, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene was also close to Hatton with a margin of 0.057 seconds splitting the top three racers.As the week of racing concludes in Wales, we have added together the runs across seeding and finals to see who has the lowest combined time across the weekend. It is no surprise that Asa Vermette tops the ranks, as he was the fastest in both seeding and finals this week. Following Vermette 4.566 seconds back was Charlie Hatton before Tuhoto-Ariki Pene secured third, 7.263 seconds behind the 2025 Hardline Wales champ. After Pene, there was a big gap to fourth place, where Sam Gale achieved a time that was 21 seconds off the pace of Vermette.Hardline Wales marked the end of the 2025 Red Bull Hardline series, and with that in mind, we also calculated which riders had the fastest combined time across both of this year's events. Racing both Hardline Tasmania and Wales, nine racers completed a timed run across every seeding session and finals. Topping the ranks was Asa Vermette, as his two seeding wins alongside second place in Tasmania and the win in Wales, made him this year's strongest competitor. Twenty seconds behind Vermette, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene secured second place before George Brannigan wrapped up the top three with a gap of 50.144 seconds to Vermette.