Race Analysis from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Red Bull Hardline Wales delivered another incredible spectacle as the Welsh course pushed racers to their limits with a mix of huge jumps and natural tech. Finals day brought challenging conditions for riders as the track remained greasy in spots, making traction hard to find on some of the exposed rock.
With the racing wrapped up, we've collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales.
Results
Men:
1st. Asa Vermette: 2:24.477
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:26.158
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:29.496
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:29.673
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:30.430
6th. Sam Gale: 2:34.596
7th. George Brannigan: 2:35.525
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:36.045
9th. Gee Atherton: 2:36.693
10th. Felipe Agurto: 2:40.533
Women:
1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:44.593
Story of the Race
2024 Hardline Wales winner, Ronan Dunne, had a long wait on the hot seat as, after not finishing a seeding run, he was second on the start list. Dunne's time kept him on the hot seat until Charlie Hatton dropped as the third-to-last racer on the start order. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory. Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.
Examining the individual sector times, Asa Vermette comes out on top again as he was fastest through three of the five track sectors. While Vermette wasn't able to match his four sector wins in seeding, he did still make up over 1.642 against any racer with his wins through sectors two, three and four. Oli Clark was able to take the win in sector one, with Charlie Hatton achieving the fastest time in the final sector to the finish line. Hatton's sector five win was the closest of all sectors, as there was a gap of just 0.035 seconds to Vermette. Third through sector five, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene was also close to Hatton with a margin of 0.057 seconds splitting the top three racers. Asa Vermette's Winning Time: 2:24.477
Hypothetical Perfect Lap: 2:23.955 // 0.522 seconds faster than the winning finals run
Time Difference to the Race Leader:
Sector Breakdown:
Sector 1:1st.
Oli Clark: 25.4422nd.
Charlie Hatton: 25.595 // +0.1523rd.
Ronan Dunne: 25.671 // +0.228
Louise Ferguson: 52.511
Sector 2:1st.
Asa Vermette: 21.1562nd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 21.592 // +0.4363rd.
Bernard Kerr: 21.782 // +0.626
Louise Ferguson: 33.873
Sector 3:1st.
Asa Vermette: 20.9432nd.
Charlie Hatton: 21.366 // +0.4233rd.
Ronan Dunne: 22.007 // +1.064
Louise Ferguson: 31.482
Sector 4:1st.
Asa Vermette: 53.0922nd.
Charlie Hatton: 53.875 // +0.7833rd.
Ronan Dunne: 54.637 // +1.545
Louise Ferguson: 1:18.711
Sector 5:1st.
Charlie Hatton: 23.3212nd.
Asa Vermette: 23.356 // +0.0353rd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.378 // +0.057
Louise Ferguson: 28.016
Combined Race Time
As the week of racing concludes in Wales, we have added together the runs across seeding and finals to see who has the lowest combined time across the weekend. It is no surprise that Asa Vermette tops the ranks, as he was the fastest in both seeding and finals this week. Following Vermette 4.566 seconds back was Charlie Hatton before Tuhoto-Ariki Pene secured third, 7.263 seconds behind the 2025 Hardline Wales champ. After Pene, there was a big gap to fourth place, where Sam Gale achieved a time that was 21 seconds off the pace of Vermette.
Hardline Wales marked the end of the 2025 Red Bull Hardline series, and with that in mind, we also calculated which riders had the fastest combined time across both of this year's events. Racing both Hardline Tasmania and Wales, nine racers completed a timed run across every seeding session and finals. Topping the ranks was Asa Vermette, as his two seeding wins alongside second place in Tasmania and the win in Wales, made him this year's strongest competitor. Twenty seconds behind Vermette, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene secured second place before George Brannigan wrapped up the top three with a gap of 50.144 seconds to Vermette.
The exotic tech - particularly high pivot / indirect drive and reduced unsprung mass (ex. gearbox) - will excel on flat, rough sections, such as the Snowshoe rock garden. On the other hand, Snowshoe has an important pedal section right after the rock garden, so even at Snowshoe, traditional and exotic designs will be closely matched.
As a tech enthusiast viewer, I appreciate that nearly every track has a balance of terrain, such that significantly different designs are equally viable.
If / when Asa moves on from Frameworks, let's hope it's to one of the big, established teams, like Spec., SC, Trek, or Giant. The sport is dangerous AF, and a company with deep pockets could help mitigate some of that danger for the kid, and get him a big salary, which he clearly deserves.
But complaining that you took a 100k pay cut while rocking up in a new Porsche and your team is eating at Macdonald’s is not a good look.
It's an evolving thing, and Dan and Gee seemed keen to add another event next year. Rachel mentioned it too in her Wynterview. So, a third race is probably coming. Any notoreity is good in this sport, right?! Why not a limited series in addition to the World Cup? Especially with some of the complaints over WC tracks being too generic.
Personally, I'm all for these riders getting all of the sponsor money possible. The more events / titles there are, the better...