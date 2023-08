Race Analysis from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



Elite Men



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:37.285

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:37.559

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:38.454

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:39.395

5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:40.153



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:10.032

2nd. Vali Höll: 2:11.180

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:13.805

4th. Marine Cabirou: 2:14.137

5th. Eleonora Farina: 2:14.528



Sector 4

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:39.666

2nd. Vali Höll: 2:41.552

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:43.865

4th. Marine Cabirou: 2:44.373

5th. Eleonora Farina: 2:45.119



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 1:27.032

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 1:27.278

3rd. Finn Iles: 1:27.957

4th. Angel Suarez: 1:28.196

5th. Oliver Davis: 1:28.446



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 1:54.599

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 1:54.864

3rd. Finn Iles: 1:56.160

4th. Angel Suarez: 1:56.317

5th. Antoine Vidal: 1:56.673



Sector 4

1st. Greg Minnaar: 2:20.654

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:21.038

3rd. Angel Suarez: 2:22.498

4th. Finn Iles: 2:22.904

5th. Oisin O Callaghan: 2:23.284



Finish

Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.163

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:01.921

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:02.546

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:02.792

5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:03.703



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 32.473

2nd. Mille Johnset: 33.363

3rd. Vali Höll: 33.895

4th. Phoebe Gale: 33.984

5th. Elenora Farina: 34.375



Sector 4

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 29.634

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.060

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 30.236

4th. Vali Höll: 30.372

5th. Elenora Farina: 30.591



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 30.023

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.082

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 30.089

4th. Mille Johnset: 30.180

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 30.410





Elite Men



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Greg Minnaar: 54.050

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 54.421

3rd. Finn Iles: 54.565

4th. Antoine Vidal: 54.749

5th. Oliver Davis: 54.889



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 27.567

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 27.586

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 27.676

4th. Oisin O Callaghan: 27.753

5th. Mark Wallace: 27.758



Sector 4

1st. Greg Minnaar: 25.790

2nd. Oliver Davis: 25.872

3rd. Ethan Craik: 25.924

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 26.056

5th. Troy Brosnan: 26.056



Final Split to Finish

1st. Mark Wallace: 25.152

2nd. Dylan Maples: 25.386

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 25.417

4th. Antoine Vidal: 25.594

5th. Bernard Kerr: 25.680





Sector Breakdown

Story of the Race

The Perfect Run

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

The Andorran round of the 2023 World Cup series brought plenty of drama both on and off the track with ranking point confusion, distant privateer pits, wind gusts, heavy rain and post-race interview name mix-ups. As the teams pack up the pits and start heading to the next round in France we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round four of the 2023 series.Full results, here The first sector saw both eventual race winners come out on top as Nina Hoffmann kicked off proceedings with an around 0.3 seconds advantage. Thibaut Daprela was dominant in this sector as he found 0.4 seconds against Angel Suarez. The rest of the top 15 would be split by 0.5 seconds.Interestingly sector two would be the turn of the race runner-ups to take a win as Vali Höll and Greg Minnaar led here. 0.7 seconds back from Vali was Nina Hoffmann who actually never dropped out of the top three in a split for the whole race. For the men, it was a sector victory for Greg Minnaar as he found almost 0.4 seconds on Thibaut Daprela. Finn Iles took third, just over 0.5 seconds off the pace.The race winners were back in the lead for sector three as Nina Hoffmann and Thibaut Daprela went fastest. Nina Hoffmann would almost take a huge margin of a second in this split alone as she blew apart the women's field. Vali Höll lost around 1.4 seconds to the German rider in this part of the track. The split was far tighter for the men as Thibaut Daprela just edged ahead of Greg Minnaar by 0.02 seconds. The pair would lead 3rd-placed Bernard Kerr by 0.1 seconds.Nina Hoffmann pulls ahead once again in sector four as she takes a third split win. Nina found 0.4 seconds against Tahnee Seagrave here and would best Vali Höll by 0.7 seconds. Greg Minnaar also rocketed to another fastest split as he bested Oliver Davis by just 0.08 seconds. Thibaut Daprela would really struggle here losing a massive 0.65 seconds against the charging South African.The final split shook things up as we saw two new faces at the top with Marine Cabirou and Mark Wallace leading. The women's split would be incredibly close at the top with just 0.16 separating the top four. Mark Wallace would make things far different for the men as he blasted across the line 0.24 seconds up on Dylan Maples. Thibaut Daprela would set the first fastest time here as Greg Minnaar dropped 0.5 seconds on the French race winner, handing him the win in Andorra.The Perfect Run: 3:08.931 (0.824 seconds faster than the race winner)//Nina Hoffmann: 35.638 // Vali Höll: 1:01.163 // Nina Hoffmann: 32.473 // Nina Hoffmann: 29.634 // Marine Cabirou: 30.023 //The Perfect Run: 2:45.17 (1.285 seconds faster than the race winner)//Thibaut Daprela: 32.611 // Greg Minnaar: 54.05 // Thibaut Daprela: 27.567 // Greg Minnaar: 25.79 // Mark Wallace: 25.152 //