Race Analysis from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

The Andorran round of the 2023 World Cup series brought plenty of drama both on and off the track with ranking point confusion, distant privateer pits, wind gusts, heavy rain and post-race interview name mix-ups. As the teams pack up the pits and start heading to the next round in France we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round four of the 2023 series.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947
4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580
Elite Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576
3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771
4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Elite Men
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 35.638
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.908
3rd. Vali Höll: 36.122
4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.322
5th. Eleonora Farina: 36.450
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.163
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:01.921
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:02.546
4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:02.792
5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:03.703
Sector 3
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 32.473
2nd. Mille Johnset: 33.363
3rd. Vali Höll: 33.895
4th. Phoebe Gale: 33.984
5th. Elenora Farina: 34.375
Sector 4
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 29.634
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.060
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 30.236
4th. Vali Höll: 30.372
5th. Elenora Farina: 30.591
Final Split to Finish
1st. Marine Cabirou: 30.023
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.082
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 30.089
4th. Mille Johnset: 30.180
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 30.410
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.611
2nd. Angel Suarez: 33.029
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 33.072
4th. Austin Dooley: 33.154
5th. Luca Shaw: 33.188
Sector 2
1st. Greg Minnaar: 54.050
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 54.421
3rd. Finn Iles: 54.565
4th. Antoine Vidal: 54.749
5th. Oliver Davis: 54.889
Sector 3
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 27.567
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 27.586
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 27.676
4th. Oisin O Callaghan: 27.753
5th. Mark Wallace: 27.758
Sector 4
1st. Greg Minnaar: 25.790
2nd. Oliver Davis: 25.872
3rd. Ethan Craik: 25.924
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 26.056
5th. Troy Brosnan: 26.056
Final Split to Finish
1st. Mark Wallace: 25.152
2nd. Dylan Maples: 25.386
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 25.417
4th. Antoine Vidal: 25.594
5th. Bernard Kerr: 25.680
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first sector saw both eventual race winners come out on top as Nina Hoffmann kicked off proceedings with an around 0.3 seconds advantage. Thibaut Daprela was dominant in this sector as he found 0.4 seconds against Angel Suarez. The rest of the top 15 would be split by 0.5 seconds.
Sector 2
Interestingly sector two would be the turn of the race runner-ups to take a win as Vali Höll and Greg Minnaar led here. 0.7 seconds back from Vali was Nina Hoffmann who actually never dropped out of the top three in a split for the whole race. For the men, it was a sector victory for Greg Minnaar as he found almost 0.4 seconds on Thibaut Daprela. Finn Iles took third, just over 0.5 seconds off the pace.
Sector 3
The race winners were back in the lead for sector three as Nina Hoffmann and Thibaut Daprela went fastest. Nina Hoffmann would almost take a huge margin of a second in this split alone as she blew apart the women's field. Vali Höll lost around 1.4 seconds to the German rider in this part of the track. The split was far tighter for the men as Thibaut Daprela just edged ahead of Greg Minnaar by 0.02 seconds. The pair would lead 3rd-placed Bernard Kerr by 0.1 seconds.
Sector 4
Nina Hoffmann pulls ahead once again in sector four as she takes a third split win. Nina found 0.4 seconds against Tahnee Seagrave here and would best Vali Höll by 0.7 seconds. Greg Minnaar also rocketed to another fastest split as he bested Oliver Davis by just 0.08 seconds. Thibaut Daprela would really struggle here losing a massive 0.65 seconds against the charging South African.
Sector 5
The final split shook things up as we saw two new faces at the top with Marine Cabirou and Mark Wallace leading. The women's split would be incredibly close at the top with just 0.16 separating the top four. Mark Wallace would make things far different for the men as he blasted across the line 0.24 seconds up on Dylan Maples. Thibaut Daprela would set the first fastest time here as Greg Minnaar dropped 0.5 seconds on the French race winner, handing him the win in Andorra.
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Men
The Perfect RunElite Women
The Perfect Run: 3:08.931 (0.824 seconds faster than the race winner)
//Nina Hoffmann: 35.638 // Vali Höll: 1:01.163 // Nina Hoffmann: 32.473 // Nina Hoffmann: 29.634 // Marine Cabirou: 30.023 //
Elite Men
The Perfect Run: 2:45.17 (1.285 seconds faster than the race winner)
//Thibaut Daprela: 32.611 // Greg Minnaar: 54.05 // Thibaut Daprela: 27.567 // Greg Minnaar: 25.79 // Mark Wallace: 25.152 //
Overall Standings