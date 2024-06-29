Race Analysis from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

U21

Stage Rankings

Stage 1

1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 6:19.178

2nd. Winni Goldsbury: 6:19.676 / +0.498

3rd. Emmy Lan: 6:22.259 / +3.081

1st. Jt Fisher: 4:52.581

2nd. Adam Maxa: 4:54.038 / +1.457

3rd. Jakub Pivnicka: 4:55.220 / +2.639



Stage 2

1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 4:08.769

2nd. Winni Goldsbury: 4:18.346 / +9.577

3rd. Emmy Lan: 4:24.793 / +16.024

1st. Antonin Marsot: 3:35.743

2nd. Adam Maxa: 3:36.509 / +0.766

3rd. Jakub Pivnicka: 3:38.527 / +2.784



Stage 3

1st. Winni Goldsbury: 3:56.145

2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 4:02.267 / +6.122

3rd. Emmy Lan: 4:07.287 / +11.142

1st. William Brodie: 3:13.795

2nd. Bailey Christie: 3:17.480 / +3.685

3rd. Jt Fisher: 3:18.420 / +4.625



Stage 4

1st. Winni Goldsbury: 5:50.417

2nd. Emmy Lan: 6:10.976 / +20.559

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 6:12.661 / +22.244

1st. Wei Tien Ho: 4:59.331

2nd. Bailey Christie: 4:59.859 / +0.528

3rd. Adam Maxa: 5:00.202 / +0.871



Stage 5

1st. Elly Hoskin: 4:04.087

2nd. Winni Goldsbury: 4:04.987 / +0.900

3rd. Lily Planquart: 4:15.250 / +11.163

1st. Wei Tien Ho: 3:21.336

2nd. Adam Maxa: 3:23.851 / +2.515

3rd. Alden Pate: 3:24.755 / +3.419



Stage 6

1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:38.501

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 7:38.759 / +0.258

3rd. Delia Da Mocogno: 7:50.837 / +12.336

1st. Bailey Christie: 6:31.400

2nd. Adam Maxa: 6:31.681/ +0.281

3rd. Jt Fisher: 6:34.059 / +2.659



Story of the Race

Overall Standings

Elite Women

Stage Rankings

Stage 1



1st. Morgane Charre: 5:31.117

2nd. Ella Conolly: 5:34.067 / +2.950

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:36.959 / +5.842

Stage 2



1st. Morgane Charre: 3:53.302

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:53.719 / +0.417

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 3:54.481 / +1.179



Stage 3



1st. Morgane Charre: 3:31.970

2nd. Ella Conolly: 3:36.241 / +4.271

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 3:37.036 / +5.066

Stage 4



1st. Morgane Charre: 5:23.593

2nd. Ella Conolly: 5:32.845 / +9.252

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:33.739 / +10.146



Stage 5



1st. Morgane Charre: 3:44.004

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 3:46.208 / +2.204

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:47.012 / +3.008

Stage 6



1st. Hattie Harnden: 7:01.734

2nd. Ella Conolly: 7:10.057 / +8.323

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 7:10.933 / +9.199



Story of the Race

Overall Standings

Elite Men

Stage Rankings

Stage 1



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 4:35.857

2nd. Richie Rude: 4:37.302 / +1.445

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:40.893 / +5.036

Stage 2



1st. Alex Rudeau: 3:22.640

2nd. Mirco Vendemmia: 3:22.870 / +0.230

3rd. Richie Rude: 3:23.855 / +1.215



Stage 3



1st. Alex Rudeau: 3:02.366

2nd. Charlie Murray: 3:04.048 / +1.682

3rd. Richie Rude: 3:06.995 / +4.629

Stage 4



1st. Alex Rudeau: 4:44.212

2nd. Dan Booker: 4:45.367 / +1.155

3rd. Richie Rude: 4:48.164 / +3.952



Stage 5



1st. Jack Moir: 3:12.313

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 3:12.480 / +0.167

3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:13.307 / +0.994

Stage 6



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:13.673

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 6:18.331 / +4.658

3rd. Jack Moir: 6:20.135 / +6.462



Story of the Race

Overall Standings

The first-time Enduro World Cup venue of Combloux didn't make things easy for riders this week as practice offered greasy conditions before hot weather on race day baked the course and riders, adding a new challenge to deal with alongside six tough stages. After a challenging race in France, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the fourth stop of the 2024 Enduro World Cup season.Simona Kuchynkova had a strong start for the fourth round of racing this year, taking two back-to-stage wins before going second on the third stage. Winning the third stage, Winni Goldsbury would rack up another fastest stage time as she competes in her second World Cup race. Following up on her stage three win, Goldsbury secured a massive result on the fourth stage as she went 20 seconds faster than any other rider in the U21 women's race. Previous race leader Kuchynkova lost a lot of time here as she was nearly a minute back from Goldsbury, handing the New Zealand rider the race lead.Goldsbury set another blistering time on stage five as she was only beaten to the stage victory by 0.9 seconds as Elly Hoskin went fastest. Still, with Kuchynkova sixth fastest here, she was able to extend her race lead to over a minute. The last stage was the longest of the day, and Kuchynkova used this to her advantage, speeding to the top position and pulling back 13 seconds from Goldsbury's overall race lead. Luckily for Goldsbury, she had been so dominant in the mid-stages of the race that she still ended the day with a 50-second gap to 2nd, the most substantial winning margin of the day.In the U21 Men's race, Jt Fisher started the day with a stage win, crossing the line nearly one and a half seconds in the lead. Unlike the U21 women, the men's racing was far less predictable as the second stage brought another rider to the top of the rankings, with Antonin Marsot going fastest. Marsot's time did not shake up the race lead, but a 2nd-place for Adam Maxa placed him first after two stages.Just as we would later see from Richie Rude in the elite men's race, Maxa did not go fastest on any single stage, but because he never dropped outside the top four, he would cross the finish line after stage six with a 14-second advantage against Jt Fisher. Securing 2nd place wasn't easy for Fisher as he had some tough competition from Bailey Christie and Wei Tien Ho, but some slower final stages put him back into second after sitting third through stages four and five.Through the individual stages, the best performer in the elite women's racing was Morgane Charre, as she came back from a slower start to the season with a nearly unmatched speed on home soil. Taking five back-to-back stage wins, it was only on the final stage where Charre could not set the fastest time.The second timed test of the day was where riders came closest to the fastest time. In this case, Isabeau Courdurier rode within 0.18% of Morgane Charre's top time. The second stage also had the tightest top-five spread as these riders were split here by 1.9%, whereas the next closest stage was the fifth with a spread of 3.9%. The largest gap to first came on stage four, where Charre led Ella Conolly by 2.86% (9.252 seconds). The gap to fifth place on this stage was also the largest at 5.38%.Kicking off the day with the stage win, Morgane Charre quickly took control of the racing this week as she continued to build up her lead through the first five stages. While initially, the gap remained at around three seconds after the first two timed stages, it was from the third on that she opened an unobtainable gap to the rest of the field.After besting Ella Conolly by 4.2 seconds on stage three and again on stage five by over nine seconds, Charre had amassed a 20-second lead with just two stages remaining. Another victory on the fifth stage pushed Charre to a 25-second lead, allowing a fourth place on stage six to keep her over 23 seconds ahead of Isabeau Courdurier. In the battle for 2nd, Conolly and Courdurier traded places as the pair were in a close fight for the number two spot on the podium. For Courdurier, she fought back from a tough race featuring mechanicals in the early stages to secure 2nd place after Conolly went fifth fastest on stage five.Across the six stages in the French Alps this week, the elite men's racing produced three winners as we saw Jack Moir, Luke Meier-Smith and Alex Rudeau top the rankings. Moir set the fastest time for stage five, with Rudeau dominating the middle stages. Meier-Smith bookended the racing with wins on the first and last stages.Compared to some of the time gaps created in the other categories, the elite men's results showed some incredibly tight racing, with only the final stage producing a winning margin of over 1.682 seconds. The closest win came from Jack Moir on stage five, where he beat Rudeau by just 0.09%. The second closest win came from Rudeau himself on stage two with a 0.11% margin of victory. Luke Meier-Smith's big win on the final stage, which secured him second place overall, was the biggest at 1.25%. Meier-Smith's stage five results produced a greater spread than the whole of the top five in the previous stage. While Meier-Smith's winning margin to 2nd was the largest on the fifth stage, Rudeau's stage three victory spread the top five riders by 2.63%.There was no shortage of drama in the elite men's race from Combloux, as with Richie Rude never winning a stage, he had to make up time by laying down consistent runs across the six stages. With no stage finish worse than fifth, Rude shrugged off challenges from Luke Meier-Smith and Alex Rudeau as both riders dipped below eighth place on more than one stage.After a blistering first stage from Meier-Smith, Rude was on the back foot into stage two, but with a string of third places, he was able to take over control of the race as the young Australian racer struggled to light up the timesheet through this part of the race. While Meier-Smith was off his back, Rude faced a new challenger as Rudeau was using his flat pedal to master the sometimes greasy conditions to pull back from 17th after stage on to being just 0.052 seconds off the pace going into the last stage.With the race win on the line, it was all or nothing for the day's longest stage. In a lucky move for Rude, who went fifth, Rudeau dropped to eighth, allowing him to win for the third time this year. It wasn't a big win for Rude as Meier-Smith almost closed the gap after a stage six victory. After 25 minutes of racing, the gap between Rude and Meier-Smith was two seconds.