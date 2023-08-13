Race Analysis from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

After two weeks of incredible racing the 2023 mountain bike World Champs wrapped up with a thrilling final showdown at Glentress. It was an almost unbeatable weekend for the Ineos team as it picked up three of the four Elite gold medals, but how did all the racers perform in the XCO racing?
After a big day of racing let's get into the results and stats.
Race Results
Elite Women:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:24:14
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +1:14
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +1:27
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:31
5th. Alessandra Keller: +2:23
Elite Men:
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:22:09
2nd. Sam Gaze: +19
3rd. Nino Schurter: +34
4th. Victor Koretzky: +43
5th. Vlad Dascalu: +54
Full results
Lap by Lap ResultsOverall Lap Positions
Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Loana Lecomte: 3:05
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +1
3rd. Jolanda Neff: +1
4th. Evie Richards: +1
5th. Alessandra Keller: +2
Lap 1
1st. Loana Lecomte: 14:36
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +5
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +11
4th. Puck Pieterse: +11
5th. Martina Berta: +13
Lap 2
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 26:06
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +14
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +33
4th. Alessandra Keller: +34
5th. Evie Richards: +41
Lap 3
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 37:34
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +28
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +1:06
4th. Alessandra Keller: +1:07
5th. Evie Richards: +1:07
Lap 4
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 49:07
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +41
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +1:28
4th. Evie Richards: +1:33
5th. Puck Pieterse: +1:34
Lap 5
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:00:44
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +57
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +1:50
4th. Puck Pieterse: +1:50
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:55
Lap 6
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:12:31
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +1:03
3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:44
4th. Puck Pieterse: +1:44
5th. Alessandra Keller: +1:54
Lap 7
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:24:14
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +1:14
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +1:27
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:31
5th. Alessandra Keller: +2:23
Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Martins Blums: 2:43
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +0
3rd. Nino Schurter: +0
4th. Pierre de Froidmont: +1
5th. Alan Hatherly: +1
Lap 1
1st. Nino Schurter: 12:35
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +0
3rd. Pierre de Froidmont: +1
4th. Alan Hatherly: +1
5th. Luca Braidot: +2
Lap 2
1st. Alan Hatherly: 22:37
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +1
3rd. Nino Schurter: +1
4th. Pierre de Froidmont: +2
5th. Tom Pidcock: +4
Lap 3
1st. Alan Hatherly: 32:39
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +1
3rd. Tom Pidcock: +3
4th. Nino Schurter: +3
5th. Vlad Dascalu: +21
Lap 4
1st. Alan Hatherly: 42:47
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0
3rd. Tom Pidcock: +0
4th. Jordan Sarrou: +12
5th. Victor Koretzky: +24
Lap 5
1st. Tom Pidcock: 52:45
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0
3rd. Alan Hatherly: +0
4th. Sam Gaze: +23
5th. Victor Koretzky: +23
Lap 6
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:02:25
2nd. Nino Schurter: +11
3rd. Alan Hatherly: +25
4th. Sam Gaze: +35
5th. Victor Koretzky: +35
Lap 7
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:12:20
2nd. Sam Gaze: +24
3rd. Nino Schurter: +24
4th. Victor Koretzky: +33
5th. Vlad Dascalu: +51
Lap 8
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:22:09
2nd. Sam Gaze: +19
3rd. Nino Schurter: +34
4th. Victor Koretzky: +43
5th. Vlad Dascalu: +54
Lap Times
Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Loana Lecomte: 3:05
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 3:06
3rd. Jolanda Neff: 3:06
4th. Evie Richards: 3:06
5th. Alessandra Keller: 3:07
Lap 1
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:27
2nd. Loana Lecomte: 11:31
3rd. Alessandra Keller: 11:40
4th. Puck Pieterse: 11:41
4th. Martina Berta: 11:41
Lap 2
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:25
2nd. Loana Lecomte: 11:44
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 11:52
4th. Alessandra Keller: 11:53
4th. Evie Richards: 11:53
Lap 3
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:28
2nd. Loana Lecomte: 11:42
3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: 11:49
4th. Evie Richards: 11:54
5th. Puck Pieterse: 12:01
5th. Alessandra Keller: 12:01
Lap 4
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:33
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 11:45
3rd. Loana Lecomte: 11:46
4th. Alessandra Keller: 11:54
5th. Evie Richards: 11:59
Lap 5
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:37
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 11:42
3rd. Loana Lecomte: 11:53
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 11:53
5th. Alessandra Keller: 11:59
Lap 6
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 11:36
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 11:41
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:47
4th. Alessandra Keller: 11:51
5th. Jolanda Neff: 11:52
Lap 7
1st. Puck Pieterse: 11:26
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 11:30
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:43
4th. Loana Lecomte: 11:54
5th. Jolanda Neff: 11:55
Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Martins Blums: 2:43
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 2:43
3rd. Nino Schurter: 2:43
4th. Pierre de Froidmont: 2:44
5th. Alan Hatherly: 2:44
Lap 1
1st. Tom Pidcock: 9:52
1st. Nino Schurter: 9:52
1st. Alan Hatherly: 9:52
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 9:52
1st. Jordan Sarrou: 9:52
1st. Pierre de Froidmont: 9:52
Lap 2
1st. Tom Pidcock: 9:53
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 9:57
3rd. David Valero Serrano: 9:59
4th. Alan Hatherly: 10:01
4th. Thomas Griot: 10:01
4th. Vital Albin: 10:01
Lap 3
1st. Sam Gaze: 10:00
1st. Mathias Fluckiger: 10:00
3rd. Tom Pidcock: 10:01
3rd. Victor Koretzky: 10:01
5th. Alan Hatherly: 10:02
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 10:02
5th. Joel Roth: 10:02
Lap 4
1st. Mathias Fluckiger: 10:00
2nd. Lars Forster: 10:01
3rd. Sam Gaze: 10:02
4th. Marcel Guerrini: 10:04
5th. Nino Schurter: 10:05
5th. Tom Pidcock: 10:05
Lap 5
1st. Sam Gaze: 9:55
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 9:57
3rd. Tom Pidcock: 9:58
3rd. Nino Schurter: 9:58
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: 9:58
3rd. Alan Hatherly: 9:58
Lap 6
1st. Tom Pidcock: 9:40
2nd. Nino Schurter: 9:51
3rd. Sam Gaze: 9:52
3rd. Victor Koretzky: 9:52
5th. Vlad Dascalu: 9:58
Lap 7
1st. Sam Gaze: 9:44
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 9:53
3rd. Tom Pidcock: 9:55
4th. Vlad Dascalu: 10:03
5th. Nino Schurter: 10:08
Lap 8
1st. Sam Gaze: 9:44
2nd. Tom Pidcock: 9:49
3rd. Luca Braidot: 9:51
4th. Vlad Dascalu: 9:52
5th. Anton Cooper: 9:53
