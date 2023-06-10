Race Analysis from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Rachel Atherton back between the tape at a World Cup.

The flat-out and dusty course in Lenzerheide delivered the good with some of the best racing we have seen in years. As the dust settles in Switzerland it is the British riders Rachel Atherton and Jordan Williams who came out on top, but who else was performing well at the World Cup opening round in Lenzerheide?

After a historic day of racing let's get into the results and stats.


Race Results


All eyes on last year s Junior World Champ Jordan Williams.

Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
Elite Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058
5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232

Full results, here.


Sector by Sector Results


Camille Balanche will be looking to defend her title in 2023.

Overall Split Positions

Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Rachel Atherton: 49.303
2nd. Camille Balanche: 50.380
3rd. Vali Höll: 50.765
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.214
5th. Marine Cabirou: 52.445

Sector 2
1st. Rachel Atherton: 1:34.267
2nd. Vali Höll: 1:36.367
3rd. Camille Balanche: 1:36.653
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 1:36.694
5th. Marine Cabirou: 1:39.492

Sector 3
1st. Rachel Atherton: 2:03.349
2nd. Vali Höll: 2:04.675
3rd. Camille Balanche: 2:05.301
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 2:05.515
5th. Marine Cabirou: 2:07.957

Sector 4
1st. Rachel Atherton: 2:42.740
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:43.437
3rd. Camille Balanche: 2:43.458
4th. Vali Höll: 2:43.840
5th. Marine Cabirou: 2:46.000

Finish
1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118


Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 43.625
2nd. Loris Vergier: 43.873
3rd. Finn Iles: 44.173
4th. Laurie Greenland: 44.308
5th. Jordan Williams: 44.397

Sector 2
1st. Loris Vergier: 1:21.892
2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:22.242
3rd. Jordan Williams: 1:22.295
4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:22.382
5th. Finn Iles: 1:22.485

Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:45.336
2nd. Jordan Williams: 1:45.819
3rd. Loris Vergier: 1:46.025
4th. Finn Iles: 1:46.114
5th. Laurie Greenland: 1:46.233

Sector 4
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:17.471
2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:17.472
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:17.688
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:18.039
5th. Finn Iles: 2:18.135

Finish
1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058
5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232


Split Rankings
Unlike previous years results for each individual split have not been published on the UCI site following the race. As there are now only 10 women and 30 men in finals we have done the calculations and tried to break down who was fastest at each split.


Elite Women

Sector 1
1st. Rachel Atherton: 49.303
2nd. Camille Balanche: 50.380
3rd. Vali Höll: 50.765
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.214
5th. Marine Cabirou: 52.445

Sector 2
1st. Rachel Atherton: 44.964
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.480
3rd. Vali Höll: 45.602
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 46.160
5th. Camille Balanche: 46.273

Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 28.308
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 28.465
3rd. Camille Balanche: 28.648
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.801
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 28.821

Sector 4
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 37.719
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.922
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 38.043
4th. Camille Balanche: 38.157
5th. Vali Höll: 39.165

Final Split to Finish
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 24.411
2nd. Camille Balanche: 24.590
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 24.727
4th. Rachel Atherton: 24.774
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 24.864


Elite Men

Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 43.625
2nd. Loris Vergier: 43.873
3rd. Finn Iles: 44.173
4th. Laurie Greenland: 44.308
5th. Jordan Williams: 44.397

Sector 2
1st. Jordan Williams: 37.898
2nd. Loris Vergier: 38.019
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 38.074
4th. Finn Iles: 38.312
5th. Angel Suarez: 38.597

Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 23.094
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 23.297
3rd. Jordan Williams: 23.524
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.551
5th. Finn Iles: 23.629

Sector 4
1st. Loris Veriger: 31.446
2nd. Jordan Williams: 31.653
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 31.806
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 31.809
5th. Finn Iles: 32.021

Final Split to Finish
1st. Jordan Williams: 21.75
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 21.762
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 22.019
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 22.04
5th. Danny Hart: 22.086



Story of the Race


Elite Women


Elite Men


The Perfect Run


Elite Women
The Perfect Run: 3:04.705 (2.809 seconds faster than the race winner)

//Rachel Atherton: 49.303 // Rachel Atherton: 44.964 // Vali Höll: 28.308 // Gracey Hemstreet: 37.719 // Gracey Hemstreet: 24.411 //



Elite Men
The Perfect Run: 2:37.813 (1.409 seconds faster than the race winner)

//Loic Bruni: 43.625 // Jordan Williams: 37.898 // Loic Bruni: 23.094 // Loris Veriger: 31.446 // Jordan Williams: 21.75 //



Stats Breakdown








All 11 Elite Women's race runs were plotted.

The top 15 race runs were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25 and 30



You can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.

You can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.


Overall Standings






Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Nerding Out World Cup DH Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
83215 views
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
77542 views
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
74745 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
48330 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
47507 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
36617 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
35550 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
32625 views

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Great race in the men's, with splits being all over the place.

What a run by Jordan, he may have got lucky with Loris and bruni making small mistakes, but that's racing. Has anyone ever one a race in their first race in elites?

I didn't find the commentating to be bad, but could have used a bit more excitement for the last few runs.
  • 1 0
 Last time I won against Bruni and Vergier they both made big mistakes . Jordan deserves so much credid! He is a beast, and still growing! The future is already on top, incredible.
  • 2 0
 Major congrats to Jordan! So much media rile up about Jordan Vs Jackson. Jordan came and made things happen today and in an incredibly humble fashion too. Mad respect to where his head is at and how he handles himself
  • 4 0
 Couldn't the riders wear some small gps unit that records splits with a lot higher granularity than this?
  • 2 0
 Awesome race !! Mad to see Rachel blitz that. My 9year old boy was going mad for Jordan. He’s pumped for riding tomorrow!

Commentary was decent I thought
  • 1 0
 Great stats. I really like that. Please do that for all XCO riders throughout the whole races tomorrow. Thx.
  • 2 0
 Just signed up for Discovery + to watch the replay. Now WTF is it?
  • 1 0
 I've been hearing that some people in the United States having issues with the providers. Quite frustrating
  • 1 0
 Doesn’t work in US
Have to do GCN+
  • 1 1
 Congratz to Jordan, but I want to see Loic v Loris battle this season





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.055465
Mobile Version of Website