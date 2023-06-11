Race Analysis from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

Lenzerheide has provided an amazing week of racing across both XC and DH with the Elite XCO races providing the perfect dramatic conclusion. Both races saw past Lenzerheide winners once again master the tricky Swiss course but just how did all the racers perform?
After a historic day of racing let's get into the results and stats.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:24:41
2nd. Anne Terpstra: 1:24:59
3rd. Alessandra Keller: 1:25:13
4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:25:20
5th. Puck Pieterse: 1:25:35
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:24:04
2nd. Alan Hatherly: 1:24:19
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:24:20
4th. Thomas Griot: 1:24:20
5th. David Valero Serrano: 1:24:44
Full results, here
.
Lap by Lap ResultsOverall Lap Positions
Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Loana Lecomte: 12:43
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +1
3rd. Sina Frei: +1
4th. Puck Pieterse: +1
5th. Martina Berta: +1
Lap 1
1st. Loana Lecomte: 27:17
2nd. Alessandra Keller: +0
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0
4th. Jenny Rissveds: +1
5th. Puck Pieterse: +1
Lap 2
1st. Alessandra Keller: 41:42
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +0
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1
4th. Anne Terpstra: +1
5th. Puck Pieterse: +1
Lap 3
1st. Loana Lecomte: 56:10
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +0
4th. Anne Terpstra: +1
5th. Puck Pieterse: +7
Lap 4
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:10:27
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0
3rd. Anne Terpstra: +5
4th. Alessandra Keller: +10
5th. Puck Pieterse: +28
Lap 5
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:24:41
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +18
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +32
4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +39
5th. Puck Pieterse: +54
Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 10:58
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0
3rd. Vital Albin: +1
4th. Jordan Sarrou: +1
5th. Anton Cooper: +1
Lap 1
1st. Nino Schurter: 23:04
2nd. Vital Albin: +1
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +1
4th. Luca Schwarzbauer: +1
5th. Mathias Flückiger: +1
Lap 2
1st. Jordan Sarrou: 35:24
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: +0
4th. Danielle Braidot: +1
5th. Alan Hatherly: +3
Lap 3
1st. Nino Schurter: 47:27
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +7
3rd. Alan Hatherly: +14
4th. Danielle Braidot: +14
5th. Sam Gaze: +21
Lap 4
1st. Nino Schurter: 59:34
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +19
3rd. Sam Gaze: +32
4th. Alan Hatherly: +32
5th. Danielle Braidot: +33
Lap 5
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:11:43
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +29
3rd. Alan Hatherly: +36
4th. Thomas Griot: +37
5th. David Valero Serrano: +44
Lap 6
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:24:04
2nd. Alan Hatherly: +15
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +16
4th. Thomas Griot: +16
5th. David Valero Serrano: +40
Lap Times
Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Loana Lecomte: 12:43
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: 12:44
3rd. Sina Frei: 12:44
4th. Puck Pieterse: 12:44
5th. Martina Berta: 12:44
Lap 1
1st. Anne Terpstra: 14:24
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 14:28
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:31
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 14:32
5th. Loana Lecomte: 14:34
Lap 2
1st. Anne Terpstra: 14:24
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 14:25
3rd. Loana Lecomte: 14:25
4th. Puck Pieterse: 14:25
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:26
Lap 3
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:27
2nd. Loana Lecomte: 14:28
3rd. Anne Terpstra: 14:28
4th. Alessandra Keller: 14:28
5th. Puck Pieterse: 14:34
Lap 4
1st. Loana Lecomte: 14:17
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:17
3rd. Anne Terpstra: 14:21
4th. Alessandra Keller: 14:27
5th. Puck Pieterse: 14:38
Lap 5
1st. Loana Lecomte: 14:14
2nd. Anne Terpstra: 14:27
3rd. Jolanda Neff: 14:30
4th. Evie Richards: 14:32
5th. Caroline Bohé: 14:33
Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 10:58
2nd. Nino Shurter: 10:58
3rd. Vital Albin: 10:58
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 10:59
5th. Anton Cooper: 10:59
Lap 1
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 12:05
2nd. Daniele Braidot: 12:06
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: 12:06
4th. Nino Schurter: 12:06
5th. Vital Albin: 12:07
Lap 2
1st. Daniele Braidot: 12:14
2nd. Sam Gaze: 12:14
3rd. David Valero Serrano: 12:16
4th. Alan Hatherly: 12:16
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 12:19
Lap 3
1st. Nino Schurter: 12:03
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 12:10
3rd. Sam Gaze: 12:10
4th. Thomas Griot: 12:13
5th. David Valero Serrano: 12:12
Lap 4
1st. Nino Schurter: 12:07
2nd. Thomas Griot: 12:12
3rd. David Valero Serrano: 12:17
4th. Sam Gaze: 12:18
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 12:19
Lap 5
1st. Nino Schurter: 12:09
2nd. Thomas Griot: 12:13
3rd. Alan Hatherly: 12:13
4th. David Valero Serrano: 12:16
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 12:19
Lap 6
1st. Alan Hatherly: 12:00
2nd. Thomas Griot: 12:00
3rd. Charlie Aldridge: 12:03
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 12:08
5th. David Nordemann: 12:12
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Men
Perfect RaceElite Women
Perfect Race: 1:24:29 (12 seconds fastest than the winning time.)
// Loana Lecomte: 12:43 // Anne Terpstra: 14:24 // Anne Terpstra: 14:24 // Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:27 // Loana Lecomte: 14:17 // Loana Lecomte: 14:14 //
Elite Men
Perfect Race: 1:23:36 (28 seconds fastest than the winning time.)
// Luca Schwarzbauer: 10:58 // Mathias Flückiger: 12:05 // Daniele Braidot: 12:14 // Nino Schurter: 12:03 // Nino Schurter: 12:07 // Nino Schurter: 12:09 // Alan Hatherly: 12:00 //
Stats Breakdown
Overall Standings
0 Comments