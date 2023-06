Race Analysis from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 36.720

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.234

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 37.269

4th. Camille Balanche: 37.590

5th. Marine Cabirou: 38.648



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:27.316

2nd. Camille Balanche: 1:29.064

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:29.185

4th. Rachel Atherton: 1:29.185

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:31.665



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 2:07.367

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:09.908

3rd. Camille Balanche: 2:10.733

4th. Rachel Atherton: 2:11.276

5th. Phoebe Gale: 2:12.888



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 2:48.774

2nd. Camille Balanche: 2:52.241

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 2:53.038

4th. Marine Cabirou: 2:55.182

5th. Phoebe Gale: 2:55.595



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.450

2nd. Finn Iles: 32.652

3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.740

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 32.808

5th. Loris Vergier: 32.908



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:16.929

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 1:17.567

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:17.631

4th. Andreas Kolb: 1:17.647

5th. Finn Iles: 1:17.732



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:54.868

2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:54.996

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:55.018

4th. Finn Iles: 1:55.326

5th. Andreas Kolb: 1:55.343



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:28.614

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:29.008

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 2:29.195

4th. Finn Iles: 2:29.455

5th. Luca Shaw: 2:30.237



Finish

Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 50.596

2nd. Camille Balanche: 51.474

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 51.916

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.951

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 52.618



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 40.051

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 40.723

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 40.817

4th. Camille Balanche: 41.669

5th. Marine Cabirou: 41.782



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 41.407

2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.508

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 41.609

4th. Marine Cabirou: 41.641

5th. Rachel Atherton: 41.762



Final Split to Finish

1st. Monika Hrastnik: 34.444

2nd. Vali Höll: 34.448

3rd. Camille Balanche: 35.284

4th. Rachel Atherton: 37.518

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 45.209





Elite Men



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 43.907

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 44.38

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 44.7

4th. Loic Bruni: 45.068

5th. Finn Iles: 45.08



Sector 3

1st. Luca Shaw: 36.61

2nd. Loic Bruni: 37.188

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 37.333

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 37.387

5th. Bernard Kerr: 37.403



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 33.746

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.852

3rd. Loic Bruni: 34.012

4th. Ronan Dunne: 34.129

5th. Finn Iles: 34.129



Final Split to Finish

1st. Andreas Kolb: 30.14

2nd. Matt Walker: 30.581

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 30.64

4th. Charlie Hatton: 30.659

5th. Loris Vergier: 30.694





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

The Perfect Run

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

Leogang delivered another incredible day of racing as the second round of the 2023 downhill World Cup series wraps up in Austria. As the dust settles in Leogang it was Vali Höll and Andreas Kolb who came out on top taking their first home World Cup wins (a first-ever win for Kolb). The racing was flat-out and rowdy but apart from the winning riders who else was performing well at round two?After a hectic day of racing let's get into the results and stats.Full results, here The Perfect Run: 3:23.218 (0.004 seconds faster than the race winner)//Vali Höll: 36.720 // Vali Höll: 50.596 // Vali Höll: 40.051 // Vali Höll: 41.407 // Monika Hrastnik: 34.444 //The Perfect Run: 2:56.853 (2.482 seconds faster than the race winner)//Thibaut Daprela: 32.450 // Jackson Goldstone: 43.907 // Luca Shaw: 36.61 // Jackson Goldstone: 33.746 // Andreas Kolb: 30.14 //