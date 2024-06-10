Race Analysis from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

The third round of the 2024 series brought plenty of drama as riders battled the slick conditions and the always-challenging lower woods. After a challenging weekend in Leogang, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the third stop of the 2024 DH World Cup season.
JuniorsSector RankingsSector 1
Sector 2
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 41.947
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 41.969 / +0.022
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 42.911 / +0.964
1st. Mylann Falquet: 33.567
2nd. Asa Vermette: 33.784 / +0.217
3rd. Mike Huter: 34.135 / +0.568
Sector 3
1st. Sacha Earnest: 53.015
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 53.323 / +0.308
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 54.547 / +1.532
1st. Mylann Falquet: 45.593
2nd. Max Alran: 45.634 / +0.041
3rd. Mike Huter: 45.965 / +0.372
Sector 4
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 43.874
2nd. Matilda Melton: 44.843 / +0.969
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 44.914 / +1.040
1st. Mike Huter: 39.478
2nd. Rory Meek: 40.029 / +0.551
3rd. Dane Jewett: 40.113 / +0.635
Sector 5
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 52.830
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 53.892 / +1.062
3rd. Heather Wilson: 54.047 / +1.217
1st. Raphaël Giambi: 41.904
2nd. Max Alran: 41.983 / +0.079
3rd. Dane Jewett: 42.350 / +0.446
1st. Heather Wilson: 40.112
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 40.934 / +0.822
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 43.755 / +3.643
1st. Dane Jewett: 34.341
2nd. Luke Wayman: 34.981 / +0.640
3rd. Max Alran: 35.109 / +0.768
Story of the Race
The battle for the Junior Women's win was tight across the first three splits with New Zealand racers Erice Van Leuven, Eliana Hulsebosch and Sacha Earnest all in contention for the fastest time. From the third sector onwards Erice Van Leuven secured her lead setting the fastest time by over a second against 2nd-placed Eliana Hulsebosch.
In the final sector round one and two winner, Heather Wilson managed to pull back over 0.8 seconds against Van Leuven but the damage had already been done with Hulsebosch and Wilson behind by 4.7 seconds. Sadly problems in the lower woods took Sacha Earnest out of the running for the win.
In the Junior Men's racing, there was a slightly different story as Mylann Falquet was dominant through the first two sectors before losing a little time in the third split and then dropping over three seconds in the final part of the track. Max Alran and Dane Jewett gathered momentum in the later half of the course as Alran moved from third after split three to second in split four and then first across the line.
While Max Alran set the fastest time of the day it was an impressive performance from Pivot's Dane Jewett as he rode back from a 1.7-second deficit after split two to being just 0.419 back at the finish line.
Overall Standings
Elite WomenSector Rankings
Diving into the split data from the elite women it is clear it was Vali Höll's race in finals as she was fastest through four of the five splits. The only split where she lost time to another rider was sector four, Mille Johnset went fastest through here with Höll only 0.267 seconds back.
The biggest damage against the competition was done by Höll through the second split where riders faced the infamous stump section. Höll went fastest through here by 1.178 seconds against third-placed Myriam Nicole and 1.3 back was Jess Blewitt. While the gaps at the front were large looking at our percentage finish comparison the spread quickly levelled off after the second-placed rider. The percentage gap to 2nd was 2.32% but the rest of the top five were separated by just 0.5% showing the dominance of Höll over the rest of the elite women's field.
Interestingly the final sector through the bottom of the woods and to the finish line created the largest gap amongst the top five sector times as it was separated by 4.94%, an almost 0.80% increase over the next largest sector top five time gap.
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 38.729
2nd. Jess Blewitt: 38.772 / +0.043
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 38.838 / +0.109
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 50.792
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 51.970 / +1.178
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 52.105 / +1.313
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 41.973
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.583 / +0.610
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 42.600 / +0.627
Sector 4
1st. Mille Johnset: 49.255
2nd. Vali Höll: 49.522 / +0.267
3rd. Lisa Baumann: 49.830 / +0.575
Sector 5
1st. Vali Höll: 39.125
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 40.004 / +0.879
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 40.720 / +1.595
Story of the Race
The clear story of the racing in Leogang is the impressive speed Vali Höll can find at her home race. From the first split onwards Höll remained in the leading position building a lead throughout the race to cross the line over seven seconds in the lead. Anna Newkirk laid down an impressive performance as she rode back from fifth place after the first two splits to taking 2nd after some great times through the tricky woods.
Perfect Race
After adding together the best split times from each sector, Vali Höll was just 0.267 off achieving the perfect race in Leogang. The result is not quite as good as Höll's run last year as she was 0.004 off perfection. As Höll won all but one split the perfect race chart very closely resembles the story of the race.
Combined Season Time
With three rounds wrapped up in 2024, our combined time for the season graph continues to get more interesting. After Leogang Vali Höll is back in the lead by eight seconds taking over from Tahnee Seagrave after she lost 32 seconds to Höll during her finals run. Marine Cabirou, currently has the second lowest season time with Anne Newkirk in third.
Overall Standings
Elite MenSector Rankings
Moving onto the men's racing, Loic Bruni once again this season was in control of the race going fastest through three of the five splits and was 2nd through the other splits. Across the full track, Bruni only gave up 0.647 seconds to two riders. Apart from Bruni only Finn Iles and Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab set more than one sector time worthy of the top three in a single split.
Unlike Vali Höll who was able to pull some big gaps on the elite women's field, Bruni instead was able to find small pockets of time that added up to a big lead by the finish line. The largest gap Bruni created in a single sector was in the final part of the track where he found 0.205 seconds against third-placed Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab.
Bruni's teammate Finn Iles secured the biggest winning margin for a single track sector as he went 0.450 seconds faster than anyone through the challenging 2nd split before the motorway section of the course.
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 32.280
2nd. Matt Walker: 32.356 / +0.076
3rd. Finn Iles: 32.428 / +0.148
Sector 2
1st. Finn Iles: 43.336
2nd. Loic Bruni: 43.786 / +0.450
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 43.918 / +0.582
Sector 3
1st. Luca Shaw: 37.148
2nd. Loic Bruni: 37.345 / +0.197
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 37.387 / +0.239
Sector 4
1st. Loic Bruni: 39.159
2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 39.214 / +0.055
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 39.737 / +0.578
Sector 5
1st. Loic Bruni: 32.953
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 33.158 / +0.205
3rd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 33.260 / +0.307
Story of the Race
The Specialized team is having an incredible 2024 season as Loic Bruni and Finn Iles battled for the lead with only Luca Shaw in split four briefly denying a Specialized top-two. The race appears to have been won by Bruni during the fourth sector through the woods as he extended his gap to Finn Iles from 0.611 seconds to 1.869. This sector shows that while Bruni only secured the sector by 0.055 seconds against Oisin O'Callaghan it was the time gained against his closest rivals that helped push him across the line over two seconds in the lead.
Perfect Race
For the elite men's perfect race stats, Loic Bruni couldn't quite match Vali Höll's 0.2 margin as he was 0.647 seconds off the hypothetical 'perfect race' in Leogang. Bruni's run was far closer to perfection than Andreas Kolb's last year, the 2023 winning run was 2.482 seconds behind the combination of the fastest sector time in finals.
Combined Season Time
After going against the clock nine times across three rounds in 2024 Loic Bruni has never left the lead as he is currently 7.78 seconds ahead of Luca Shaw. Troy Brosnan remains as consistent as ever sitting in third, 16.13 seconds back.
Overall Standings