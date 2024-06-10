Race Analysis from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Juniors

Sector Rankings

Sector 1

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 41.947

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 41.969 / +0.022

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 42.911 / +0.964

1st. Mylann Falquet: 33.567

2nd. Asa Vermette: 33.784 / +0.217

3rd. Mike Huter: 34.135 / +0.568



Sector 2

1st. Sacha Earnest: 53.015

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 53.323 / +0.308

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 54.547 / +1.532

1st. Mylann Falquet: 45.593

2nd. Max Alran: 45.634 / +0.041

3rd. Mike Huter: 45.965 / +0.372



Sector 3

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 43.874

2nd. Matilda Melton: 44.843 / +0.969

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 44.914 / +1.040

1st. Mike Huter: 39.478

2nd. Rory Meek: 40.029 / +0.551

3rd. Dane Jewett: 40.113 / +0.635



Sector 4

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 52.830

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 53.892 / +1.062

3rd. Heather Wilson: 54.047 / +1.217

1st. Raphaël Giambi: 41.904

2nd. Max Alran: 41.983 / +0.079

3rd. Dane Jewett: 42.350 / +0.446



Sector 5

1st. Heather Wilson: 40.112

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 40.934 / +0.822

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 43.755 / +3.643

1st. Dane Jewett: 34.341

2nd. Luke Wayman: 34.981 / +0.640

3rd. Max Alran: 35.109 / +0.768



Story of the Race

Overall Standings

Elite Women

Sector Rankings

Sector 1



1st. Vali Höll: 38.729

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 38.772 / +0.043

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 38.838 / +0.109

Sector 2



1st. Vali Höll: 50.792

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 51.970 / +1.178

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 52.105 / +1.313



Sector 3



1st. Vali Höll: 41.973

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.583 / +0.610

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 42.600 / +0.627

Sector 4



1st. Mille Johnset: 49.255

2nd. Vali Höll: 49.522 / +0.267

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 49.830 / +0.575



Sector 5



1st. Vali Höll: 39.125

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 40.004 / +0.879

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 40.720 / +1.595



Story of the Race

Perfect Race

Combined Season Time

Overall Standings

Elite Men

Sector Rankings

Sector 1



1st. Loic Bruni: 32.280

2nd. Matt Walker: 32.356 / +0.076

3rd. Finn Iles: 32.428 / +0.148

Sector 2



1st. Finn Iles: 43.336

2nd. Loic Bruni: 43.786 / +0.450

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 43.918 / +0.582



Sector 3



1st. Luca Shaw: 37.148

2nd. Loic Bruni: 37.345 / +0.197

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 37.387 / +0.239

Sector 4



1st. Loic Bruni: 39.159

2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 39.214 / +0.055

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 39.737 / +0.578



Sector 5



1st. Loic Bruni: 32.953

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 33.158 / +0.205

3rd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 33.260 / +0.307



Story of the Race

Perfect Race

Combined Season Time

Overall Standings

The third round of the 2024 series brought plenty of drama as riders battled the slick conditions and the always-challenging lower woods. After a challenging weekend in Leogang, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the third stop of the 2024 DH World Cup season.The battle for the Junior Women's win was tight across the first three splits with New Zealand racers Erice Van Leuven, Eliana Hulsebosch and Sacha Earnest all in contention for the fastest time. From the third sector onwards Erice Van Leuven secured her lead setting the fastest time by over a second against 2nd-placed Eliana Hulsebosch.In the final sector round one and two winner, Heather Wilson managed to pull back over 0.8 seconds against Van Leuven but the damage had already been done with Hulsebosch and Wilson behind by 4.7 seconds. Sadly problems in the lower woods took Sacha Earnest out of the running for the win.In the Junior Men's racing, there was a slightly different story as Mylann Falquet was dominant through the first two sectors before losing a little time in the third split and then dropping over three seconds in the final part of the track. Max Alran and Dane Jewett gathered momentum in the later half of the course as Alran moved from third after split three to second in split four and then first across the line.While Max Alran set the fastest time of the day it was an impressive performance from Pivot's Dane Jewett as he rode back from a 1.7-second deficit after split two to being just 0.419 back at the finish line.Diving into the split data from the elite women it is clear it was Vali Höll's race in finals as she was fastest through four of the five splits. The only split where she lost time to another rider was sector four, Mille Johnset went fastest through here with Höll only 0.267 seconds back.The biggest damage against the competition was done by Höll through the second split where riders faced the infamous stump section. Höll went fastest through here by 1.178 seconds against third-placed Myriam Nicole and 1.3 back was Jess Blewitt. While the gaps at the front were large looking at our percentage finish comparison the spread quickly levelled off after the second-placed rider. The percentage gap to 2nd was 2.32% but the rest of the top five were separated by just 0.5% showing the dominance of Höll over the rest of the elite women's field.Interestingly the final sector through the bottom of the woods and to the finish line created the largest gap amongst the top five sector times as it was separated by 4.94%, an almost 0.80% increase over the next largest sector top five time gap.The clear story of the racing in Leogang is the impressive speed Vali Höll can find at her home race. From the first split onwards Höll remained in the leading position building a lead throughout the race to cross the line over seven seconds in the lead. Anna Newkirk laid down an impressive performance as she rode back from fifth place after the first two splits to taking 2nd after some great times through the tricky woods.After adding together the best split times from each sector, Vali Höll was just 0.267 off achieving the perfect race in Leogang. The result is not quite as good as Höll's run last year as she was 0.004 off perfection. As Höll won all but one split the perfect race chart very closely resembles the story of the race.With three rounds wrapped up in 2024, our combined time for the season graph continues to get more interesting. After Leogang Vali Höll is back in the lead by eight seconds taking over from Tahnee Seagrave after she lost 32 seconds to Höll during her finals run. Marine Cabirou, currently has the second lowest season time with Anne Newkirk in third.Moving onto the men's racing, Loic Bruni once again this season was in control of the race going fastest through three of the five splits and was 2nd through the other splits. Across the full track, Bruni only gave up 0.647 seconds to two riders. Apart from Bruni only Finn Iles and Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab set more than one sector time worthy of the top three in a single split.Unlike Vali Höll who was able to pull some big gaps on the elite women's field, Bruni instead was able to find small pockets of time that added up to a big lead by the finish line. The largest gap Bruni created in a single sector was in the final part of the track where he found 0.205 seconds against third-placed Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab.Bruni's teammate Finn Iles secured the biggest winning margin for a single track sector as he went 0.450 seconds faster than anyone through the challenging 2nd split before the motorway section of the course.The Specialized team is having an incredible 2024 season as Loic Bruni and Finn Iles battled for the lead with only Luca Shaw in split four briefly denying a Specialized top-two. The race appears to have been won by Bruni during the fourth sector through the woods as he extended his gap to Finn Iles from 0.611 seconds to 1.869. This sector shows that while Bruni only secured the sector by 0.055 seconds against Oisin O'Callaghan it was the time gained against his closest rivals that helped push him across the line over two seconds in the lead.For the elite men's perfect race stats, Loic Bruni couldn't quite match Vali Höll's 0.2 margin as he was 0.647 seconds off the hypothetical 'perfect race' in Leogang. Bruni's run was far closer to perfection than Andreas Kolb's last year, the 2023 winning run was 2.482 seconds behind the combination of the fastest sector time in finals.After going against the clock nine times across three rounds in 2024 Loic Bruni has never left the lead as he is currently 7.78 seconds ahead of Luca Shaw. Troy Brosnan remains as consistent as ever sitting in third, 16.13 seconds back.