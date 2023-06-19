Race Analysis from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023

Leogang has provided an amazing week of racing across both XC and DH with the Elite XCO races offering the perfect way to end the week. Both races saw new Leogang winners as the brutal climbs and dusty descents challenged riders, but just how did all the racers perform?
After a dramatic day of racing let's get into the results and stats.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:16:38
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:17:16
3rd. Laura Stigger: 1:17:34
4th. Jenny Rissveds: 1:18:03
5th. Loana Lecomte: 1:18:32
Elite Men
1st. Lars Forster: 1:17:41
2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: 1:17:55
3rd. Ondrej Cink: 1:18:04
4th. Alan Hatherly: 1:18:11
5th. Mathis Flückiger: 1:18:25
Full results, here
Lap by Lap ResultsOverall Lap Positions
Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Alessandra Keller: 7:18
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +1
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +2
4th. Anne Terpstra: +4
5th. Loana Lecomte: +4
Lap 1
1st. Puck Pieterse: 20:57
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +14
3rd. Laura Stigger: +28
4th. Jenny Rissveds: +29
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +40
Lap 2
1st. Puck Pieterse: 34:52
2nd. Laura Stigger: +35
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +36
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +44
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +45
Lap 3
1st. Puck Pieterse: 48:39
2nd. Laura Stigger: +48
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +49
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +53
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:08
Lap 4
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:02:36
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +43
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +51
4th. Laura Stigger: +55
5th. Loana Lecomte: +1:31
Lap 5
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:16:38
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +38
3rd. Laura Stigger: +56
4th. Jenny Rissveds: +1:25
5th. Loana Lecomte: +1:54
Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Pierre De Froidmont: 6:12
2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +0
3rd. Joshua Dubau: +1
4th. Alan Hatherly: +2
5th. Charlie Aldridge: +2
Lap 1
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 18:04
2nd. Pierre De Froidmont: +1
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +1
4th. Joshua Dubau: +1
5th. Ondrej Cink: +3
Lap 2
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 30:03
2nd. Joshua Dubau: +1
3rd. Ondrej Cink: +2
4th. Pierre De Froidmont: +3
5th. Jordan Sarrou: +3
Lap 3
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 41:57
2nd. Ondrej Cink: +1
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: +1
4th. Pierre De Froidmont: +3
5th. Jordan Sarrou: +4
Lap 4
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 53:58
2nd. Ondrej Cink: +1
3rd. Lars Forster: +19
4th. Jordan Sarrou: +19
5th. Alan Hatherly: +22
Lap 5
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 1:06:05
2nd. Lars Forster: +1
3rd. Ondrej Cink: +1
4th. Mathias Flückiger: +19
5th. Alan Hatherly: +22
Lap 6
1st. Lars Forster: 1:17:41
2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +14
3rd. Ondrej Cink: +23
4th. Alan Hatherly: +30
5th. Mathis Flückiger: +44
Lap Times
Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Alessandra Keller: 7:18
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 7:19
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: 7:20
4th. Anne Terpstra: 7:22
5th. Loana Lecomte: 7:22
Lap 1
1st. Puck Pieterse: 13:38
2nd. Anne Terpstra: 13:49
3rd. Laura Stigger: 13:58
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 14:01
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:02
Lap 2
1st. Puck Pieterse: 13:55
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 13:59
3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: 13:59
4th. Jenny Rissveds: 14:02
5th. Laura Stigger: 14:02
Lap 3
1st. Puck Pieterse: 13:47
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 13:56
3rd. Laura Stigger: 14:00
4th. Jenny Rissveds: 14:00
5th. Jolanda Neff: 14:10
Lap 4
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 13:47
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 13:57
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: 13:59
4th. Laura Stigger: 14:04
5th. Jolanda Neff: 14:07
Lap 5
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 14:03
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 14:02
3rd. Laura Stigger: 14:03
4th. Kate Courtney: 14:04
5th. Jolanda Neff: 14:07
Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Pierre De Froidmont: 6:12
2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: 6:12
3rd. Joshua Dubau: 6:13
4th. Alan Hatherly: 6:14
5th. Charlie Aldridge: 6:14
Lap 1
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 11:41
2nd. Ondrej Cink: 11:48
3rd. Christopher Blevins: 11:48
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 11:50
5th. Lars Forster: 1!:51
Lap 2
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 11:43
2nd. Ondrej Cink: 11:58
3rd. Joshua Dubau: 11:59
4th. Lars Forster: 11:59
5th. Luca Schwarzbauer: 11:59
Lap 3
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 11:51
2nd. Ondrej Cink: 11:53
3rd. Luca Schwarzbauer: 11:54
4th. Pierre De Froidmont: 11:54
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 11:55
Lap 4
1st. Thomas Griot: 11:56
2nd. Ondrej Cink: 12:01
3rd. Luca Schwarzbauer: 12:03
4th. Jens Schuermans: 12:03
5th. Anton Cooper: 12:04
Lap 5
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 11:42
2nd. Lars Forster: 11:49
3rd. Luca Braidot: 11:58
4th. Thomas Griot: 12:04
5th. Nadir Colledani: 12:05
Lap 6
1st. Lars Forster: 11:35
2nd. Thomas Griot: 11:41
3rd. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 11:43
4th. Vlad Dascalu: 11:45
5th. Alan Hatherly: 11:44
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Men
Perfect RaceElite Women
Perfect Race: 1:16:28 (10 seconds faster than the winning time.)
// Alessandra Keller: 7:18 // Puck Pieterse: 13:38 // Puck Pieterse: 13:55 // Puck Pieterse: 13:47 // Mona Mitterwallner: 13:47 // Mona Mitterwallner: 14:03 //
Elite Men
Perfect Race: 1:16:40 (1:01 faster than the winning time.)
// Pierre De Froidmont: 6:12 // Mathias Flückiger: 11:41 // Mathias Flückiger: 11:43 // Mathias Flückiger: 11:51 // Thomas Griot: 11:56 // Mathias Flückiger: 11:42 // Lars Forster: 11:35 //
You can use the drop-down menu to view each rider's times.
Overall Standings
