Race Analysis from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Les Gets delivered some incredible racing as the near-perfect conditions provided some of the best racing so far in 2023. As the dust settles from the final European stop of the 2023 World Cup series we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round six in Les Gets.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194
Elite Men
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.942
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.118
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 37.259
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.575
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 37.844
Sector 2
1st. Marine Cabirou: 1:37.361
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:37.556
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 1:38.220
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:38.884
5th. Mille Johnset: 1:40.240
Sector 3
1st. Marine Cabirou: 2:36.228
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:38.934
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 2:39.485
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:41.700
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 2:42.055
Sector 4
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.006
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:17.510
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:18.475
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:21.990
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:22.127
Finish
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 33.160
2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.188
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.219
4th. Andreas Kolb: 33.469
5th. Greg Minnaar: 33.473
Sector 2
1st. Andreas Kolb: 1:24.696
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:24.786
3rd. Loris Vergier: 1:25.388
4th. Loic Bruni: 1:25.395
5th. Troy Brosnan: 1:25.517
Sector 3
1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:16.372
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 2:16.641
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 2:17.504
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:17.700
5th. Loris Vergier: 2:17.821
Sector 4
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:48.502
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 2:48.967
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:49.123
4th. Troy Brosnan: 2:49.779
5th. Loris Vergier: 2:49.951
Finish
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.942
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.118
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 37.259
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.575
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 37.844
Sector 2
1st. Eleonora Farina: 59.981
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:00.102
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.614
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:01.040
5th. Mille Johnset: 1:02.138
Sector 3
1st. Marine Cabirou: 58.867
2nd. Vali Höll: 1:00.242
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:00.601
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:00.659
5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:01.148
Sector 4
1st. Marine Cabirou: 37.778
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 38.025
3rd. Lisa Baumann: 38.653
4th. Mille Johnset: 39.099
5th. Anna Newkirk: 39.482
Final Split to Finish
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 33.332
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 33.384
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 33.859
4th. Mille Johnset: 34.181
5th. Vali Höll: 34.379
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 33.160
2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.188
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.219
4th. Andreas Kolb: 33.469
5th. Greg Minnaar: 33.473
Sector 2
1st. Andreas Kolb: 51.227
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.297
3rd. Loris Vergier: 52.200
4th. Loic Bruni: 52.235
5th. Troy Brosnan: 52.298
Sector 3
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 51.163
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 51.676
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.855
4th. Troy Brosnan: 51.987
5th. Loris Vergier: 52.433
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 31.423
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 31.861
3rd. Oliver Davis: 32.049
4th. Loris Vergier: 32.130
5th. Loic Bruni: 32.142
Final Split to Finish
1st. Loris Vergier: 29.985
2nd. Loic Bruni: 30.238
3rd. Kye A'Hern: 30.715
4th. Joe Breeden: 30.727
5th. Andreas Kolb: 30.766
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first sector saw Nina Hoffmann and Loic Bruni firing out the start hut as they went fastest through the open turns at the top of the course. Nina Hoffmann led the Elite Women here by 0.18 seconds against Lisa Baumann. Race winner Marine Cabirou dropped 0.32 seconds back. Loic Bruni just pulled ahead of Loris Vergier here as the series overall leader led by only 0.03 seconds. Troy Brosnan was the only other rider within 0.3 seconds of Loic Bruni as he lost 0.06 seconds.
Sector 2
The second sector saw even more tight racing as in the Women's racing Eleonora Farina just bested the race winner by a tiny margin of 0.03 seconds. The next closest rider was Nina Hoffmann, 0.6 seconds off the pace. For the men, Andreas Kolb topped the times and went into the overall race lead as he gapped Benoit Coulanges by 0.07 seconds. Loris Vergier set the third fastest time here but this was a huge 0.97 seconds back from back Andreas.
Sector 3
The tight times were gone in the third sector as the split winners found some big gaps in the French dust. Marine Cabirou found the best line through this split as she sped ahead of Vali Höll by a massive 1.37 seconds. Jackson Goldstone secured his first of two back-to-back sector victories as he was strong through the steeps to take a winning margin of 0.52 seconds over Andreas Kolb.
Sector 4
The fourth split saw both Marine Cabirou and Jackson Goldstone topping the ranks again as both created some decent time advantages. Marine Cabirou led this sector by 0.24 against the eventual second-place finisher Monika Hrastnik. Marine pulled a 1.74-second gap on 3rd-placed Nina Hoffmann. Jackson Goldstone found more time against Benoit Coulanges here as the young Canadian went 0.44 up. The fourth sector played an important role in the men's racing as Andreas Kolb lost around 0.7 seconds to the race winner just in this split.
Sector 5
In the final race to the line, the times were tight between split winner Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabioru as she rode 0.05 seconds up on the race winner. Monika Hrastnik lost around half a second to Nina Hoffmann. Loris Vergier was rapid on course in Les Gets as he stormed through the last split 0.26 seconds ahead of Loic Bruni. Race victor Benoit Coulanges lost a decent chunk of time here as he was ranked 16th for the split and crossed the finish line one second back in the sector compared to Loris Vergier.
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Men
The Perfect RunElite Women
The Perfect Run: 3:46.900 (0.49 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Nina Hoffmann: 36.942 // Eleonora Farina: 59.981 // Marine Cabirou: 58.867 // Marine Cabirou: 37.778 // Nina Hoffmann: 33.384 //
Elite Men
The Perfect Run: 3:16.958 (2.615 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Loic Bruni: 33.16 // Andreas Kolb: 51.227 // Jackson Goldstone: 51.163 // Jackson Goldstone: 31.423 // Loris Vergier: 29.985 //
Stats BreakdownYou can use the drop-down menu to view each rider's times.You can use the drop-down menu to view each rider's times.The 10 Elite Women's race runs were plotted.The top 15 race runs were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25 and 30.You can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.You can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.
Overall Standings