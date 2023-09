Race Analysis from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.942

2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.118

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 37.259

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.575

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 37.844



Sector 2

1st. Marine Cabirou: 1:37.361

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:37.556

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 1:38.220

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:38.884

5th. Mille Johnset: 1:40.240



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 2:36.228

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:38.934

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 2:39.485

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:41.700

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 2:42.055



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.006

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:17.510

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:18.475

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:21.990

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:22.127



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 33.160

2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.188

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.219

4th. Andreas Kolb: 33.469

5th. Greg Minnaar: 33.473



Sector 2

1st. Andreas Kolb: 1:24.696

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:24.786

3rd. Loris Vergier: 1:25.388

4th. Loic Bruni: 1:25.395

5th. Troy Brosnan: 1:25.517



Sector 3

1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:16.372

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 2:16.641

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 2:17.504

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:17.700

5th. Loris Vergier: 2:17.821



Sector 4

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:48.502

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 2:48.967

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:49.123

4th. Troy Brosnan: 2:49.779

5th. Loris Vergier: 2:49.951



Finish

Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Eleonora Farina: 59.981

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:00.102

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.614

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:01.040

5th. Mille Johnset: 1:02.138



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 58.867

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:00.242

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:00.601

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:00.659

5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:01.148



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 37.778

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 38.025

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 38.653

4th. Mille Johnset: 39.099

5th. Anna Newkirk: 39.482



Final Split to Finish

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 33.332

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 33.384

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 33.859

4th. Mille Johnset: 34.181

5th. Vali Höll: 34.379





Elite Men



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Andreas Kolb: 51.227

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.297

3rd. Loris Vergier: 52.200

4th. Loic Bruni: 52.235

5th. Troy Brosnan: 52.298



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 51.163

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 51.676

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.855

4th. Troy Brosnan: 51.987

5th. Loris Vergier: 52.433



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 31.423

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 31.861

3rd. Oliver Davis: 32.049

4th. Loris Vergier: 32.130

5th. Loic Bruni: 32.142



Final Split to Finish

1st. Loris Vergier: 29.985

2nd. Loic Bruni: 30.238

3rd. Kye A'Hern: 30.715

4th. Joe Breeden: 30.727

5th. Andreas Kolb: 30.766





Les Gets delivered some incredible racing as the near-perfect conditions provided some of the best racing so far in 2023. As the dust settles from the final European stop of the 2023 World Cup series we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round six in Les Gets.Full results, here The first sector saw Nina Hoffmann and Loic Bruni firing out the start hut as they went fastest through the open turns at the top of the course. Nina Hoffmann led the Elite Women here by 0.18 seconds against Lisa Baumann. Race winner Marine Cabirou dropped 0.32 seconds back. Loic Bruni just pulled ahead of Loris Vergier here as the series overall leader led by only 0.03 seconds. Troy Brosnan was the only other rider within 0.3 seconds of Loic Bruni as he lost 0.06 seconds.The second sector saw even more tight racing as in the Women's racing Eleonora Farina just bested the race winner by a tiny margin of 0.03 seconds. The next closest rider was Nina Hoffmann, 0.6 seconds off the pace. For the men, Andreas Kolb topped the times and went into the overall race lead as he gapped Benoit Coulanges by 0.07 seconds. Loris Vergier set the third fastest time here but this was a huge 0.97 seconds back from back Andreas.The tight times were gone in the third sector as the split winners found some big gaps in the French dust. Marine Cabirou found the best line through this split as she sped ahead of Vali Höll by a massive 1.37 seconds. Jackson Goldstone secured his first of two back-to-back sector victories as he was strong through the steeps to take a winning margin of 0.52 seconds over Andreas Kolb.The fourth split saw both Marine Cabirou and Jackson Goldstone topping the ranks again as both created some decent time advantages. Marine Cabirou led this sector by 0.24 against the eventual second-place finisher Monika Hrastnik. Marine pulled a 1.74-second gap on 3rd-placed Nina Hoffmann. Jackson Goldstone found more time against Benoit Coulanges here as the young Canadian went 0.44 up. The fourth sector played an important role in the men's racing as Andreas Kolb lost around 0.7 seconds to the race winner just in this split.In the final race to the line, the times were tight between split winner Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabioru as she rode 0.05 seconds up on the race winner. Monika Hrastnik lost around half a second to Nina Hoffmann. Loris Vergier was rapid on course in Les Gets as he stormed through the last split 0.26 seconds ahead of Loic Bruni. Race victor Benoit Coulanges lost a decent chunk of time here as he was ranked 16th for the split and crossed the finish line one second back in the sector compared to Loris Vergier.The Perfect Run: 3:46.900 (0.49 seconds faster than the race winner)// Nina Hoffmann: 36.942 // Eleonora Farina: 59.981 // Marine Cabirou: 58.867 // Marine Cabirou: 37.778 // Nina Hoffmann: 33.384 //The Perfect Run: 3:16.958 (2.615 seconds faster than the race winner)// Loic Bruni: 33.16 // Andreas Kolb: 51.227 // Jackson Goldstone: 51.163 // Jackson Goldstone: 31.423 // Loris Vergier: 29.985 //