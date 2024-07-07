Race Analysis from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Juniors

Sector Rankings

Sector 1

1st. Ella Svegby: 38.778

2nd. Matilda Melton: 39.451

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 39.694

1st. Oscar Griffiths: 34.088

2nd. Max Alran: 34.491

3rd. Vincent Jouvenal: 34.556



Sector 2

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 1:09.630

2nd. Ella Svegby: 1:09.919

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:10.682

1st. Asa Vermette: 54.452

2nd. Dane Jewett: 55.361

3rd. Jon Mozell: 55.638



Sector 3

1st. Heather Wilson: 1:07.863

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 1:08.759

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:08.822

1st. Max Alran: 55.299

2nd. Asa Vermette: 55.607

3rd. Dane Jewett: 56.819



Sector 4

1st. Heather Wilson: 43.324

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 44.683

3rd. Ella Svegby: 45.223

1st. Asa Vermette: 34.284

2nd. Max Alran: 34.700

3rd. Dane Jewett: 35.449



Sector 5

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 34.201

2nd. Matilda Melton: 34.325

3rd. Ella Svegby: 34.911

1st. Max Alran: 30.708

2nd. Ryder Lawrence: 31.465

3rd. Oscar Griffiths: 31.497



Story of the Race

Overall Standings

Elite Women

Sector Rankings

Sector 1



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.055

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 38.174

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 38.585

Sector 2



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:06.308

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 1:08.652

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 1:08.951



Sector 3



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:06.989

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 1:08.647

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:09.999

Sector 4



1st. Eleonora Farina: 47.531

2nd. Mille Johnset: 51.191

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 53.858



Sector 5



1st. Eleonora Farina: 35.753

2nd. Mille Johnset: 36.028

3rd. Louise Ferguson: 37.636



Story of the Race

The Perfect Race

Combined Season Time

Overall Standings

Elite Men

Sector Rankings

Sector 1



1st. Thomas Estaque: 34.927

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 35.299

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 35.411

Sector 2



1st. Amaury Pierron: 56.518

2nd. Finn Iles: 57.271

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 58.313



Sector 3



1st. Amaury Pierron: 57.195

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 57.652

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 58.224

Sector 4



1st. Amaury Pierron: 41.311

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 42.651

3rd. Rémi Thirion: 43.537



Sector 5



1st. Loic Bruni: 33.310

2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.544

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 33.636



Story of the Race

The Perfect Race

Combined Season Time

Overall Standings

Les Gets continues to be one of the greatest downhill venues in recent years as it produces some of the most jaw-dropping racing, no matter the conditions. After a truly wild weekend of racing in France, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the fifth stop of the 2024 DH World Cup season.The junior women's qualifying session produced some tight racing as Heather Wilson was only just able to take the round five win against Ella Svegby by 0.531 seconds. Svegby led the race until a rapid fourth sector from Wilson found her gaining just under two seconds on the second-placed rider. Eliana Hulsebosch ended the weekend in third place with a consistent run and the fastest time through the second sector.Asa Vermette's win was an even closer fight than we saw in the women's racing. Max Alran found over a second against Vermette in the final split to end his run only 0.075 seconds off the winning pace. It would have been an incredible battle between these two if the weather had allowed finals to happen.As the first to tackle the worsening track at race pace for finals, the elite women had the tough job of testing what was still possible on the course after many practice laps in mostly dry conditions. The standout performer was Tahnee Seagrave, who made gains on the other racers through the first three splits, building a lead of over five seconds into the infamous fourth split. A tumble in the steep turns saw her fall back to third place as the Italian racer, Eleonora Farina, went fastest through here by over three and a half seconds. Another fastest time in the final sector saw Farina go 0.3 seconds ahead of second-placed Mille Johnset in this split.The percentage time spread across the elite women through each split shows how tough the fourth sector was as the top four racers were separated by 14.64%, a total reached by ninth place in sector five and around 11th position in the other three sectors. The achievement of Eleonora Farina finding a 7.7% margin on the second fastest time in sector four shows her dominance in the conditions and makes her well deserving of a first World Cup win. Myriam Nicole missed a top-three finish as the time she lost at the start of the course couldn't push her past Seagrave despite a faster time through the fourth sector.As we saw in the split, Tahnee Seagrave was unstoppable through the upper half of the course as she led into the fourth split by 5.532 seconds. It was here, as with many riders, where everything would fall apart. The tricky steep turns gave the lead to Eleonora Farina and the second-place position to Mille Johnset as the pair speeded towards the line. The gap at the end of the race was 86.768 between first and second before a big margin of 20.665 to Seagrave, who still managed to salvage her run and take third place.In our Perfect Race tracking, where we add up every fastest split time to produce the hypothetical best run, Eleonora Farina finished 5.5 seconds back from the best ride in the wet. Mille Johnset fell back from her six-second deficit in the actual race to 12.3 behind the perfect race. Tahnee Seagrave, who contributed the most to the hypothetical race time, finished 26.197 back.We have been tracking the total race time across the elite races this year and after five rounds of qualifying, semi-finals and finals, Vali Höll leads the series by over 50 seconds. After holding the lead through round two and some of three in Leogang, Tahnee Seagrave has moved into second place as Marine Cabirou fell back by 96.84 seconds following a tough final run in Les Gets.After winning every finals split in Val di Sole, Amaury Pierron didn't quite manage the same feat in Les Gets, but with three fastest times and no time worse than fourth, he was pretty close to achieving this again. The only other riders who appeared more than once inside the top three across the five sectors were Dakotah Norton and Andreas Kolb, as the wet weather racing provided a real shake-up to the standings. The biggest gain across any sector was in Amaury Pierron's fourth split, where he rode the tricky steep turns, which caught out so many, with his feet fully up and almost made it look easy.The fourth split, just as in the women's racing, was decisive in the racing as our percentage time comparisons across splits show just how much time could be gained or lost through here. Separating the top three times through this sector was a 5.39% margin, the same gap to 24th on sector one or at least eighth across the other three splits.The story of the racing in Les Gets shows the dominance of Amaury Pierron as he built his lead throughout the race with none of the top five able to gain any time back from Pierron outside of Thomas Estaque going 0.4 seconds fastest through sector one. In the battle for second, it would end up being very close between Andreas Koln and Greg Minnaar as after losing a lot of time through split four Kolb ended his run around 0.2 seconds ahead.Amaury Pierron came the closest to a perfect race this weekend as he only gave up 0.715 seconds to other riders throughout the five track sectors. It may not have been the perfection he achieved in Val di Sole, but given the conditions and the riders struggling around him, it is still an incredible achievement.After his incredible Les Gets win, Amaury Pierron leads the combined season time standings. Pierron pulled past series points leader Loic Bruni to create a lead of 8.27 seconds into the next round. Troy Brosnan remains very close in time to Bruni as he is now ranked third and is 9.44 seconds off the fastest season time.