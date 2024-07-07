Race Analysis from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Les Gets continues to be one of the greatest downhill venues in recent years as it produces some of the most jaw-dropping racing, no matter the conditions. After a truly wild weekend of racing in France, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the fifth stop of the 2024 DH World Cup season.
JuniorsWith finals cancelled for the Junior racers, final results were taken from the qualifying session.Sector RankingsSector 1
Sector 2
1st. Ella Svegby: 38.778
2nd. Matilda Melton: 39.451
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 39.694
1st. Oscar Griffiths: 34.088
2nd. Max Alran: 34.491
3rd. Vincent Jouvenal: 34.556
Sector 3
1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 1:09.630
2nd. Ella Svegby: 1:09.919
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:10.682
1st. Asa Vermette: 54.452
2nd. Dane Jewett: 55.361
3rd. Jon Mozell: 55.638
Sector 4
1st. Heather Wilson: 1:07.863
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 1:08.759
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:08.822
1st. Max Alran: 55.299
2nd. Asa Vermette: 55.607
3rd. Dane Jewett: 56.819
Sector 5
1st. Heather Wilson: 43.324
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 44.683
3rd. Ella Svegby: 45.223
1st. Asa Vermette: 34.284
2nd. Max Alran: 34.700
3rd. Dane Jewett: 35.449
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 34.201
2nd. Matilda Melton: 34.325
3rd. Ella Svegby: 34.911
1st. Max Alran: 30.708
2nd. Ryder Lawrence: 31.465
3rd. Oscar Griffiths: 31.497
Story of the Race
The junior women's qualifying session produced some tight racing as Heather Wilson was only just able to take the round five win against Ella Svegby by 0.531 seconds. Svegby led the race until a rapid fourth sector from Wilson found her gaining just under two seconds on the second-placed rider. Eliana Hulsebosch ended the weekend in third place with a consistent run and the fastest time through the second sector.
Asa Vermette's win was an even closer fight than we saw in the women's racing. Max Alran found over a second against Vermette in the final split to end his run only 0.075 seconds off the winning pace. It would have been an incredible battle between these two if the weather had allowed finals to happen.
Overall Standings
Elite WomenSector Rankings
As the first to tackle the worsening track at race pace for finals, the elite women had the tough job of testing what was still possible on the course after many practice laps in mostly dry conditions. The standout performer was Tahnee Seagrave, who made gains on the other racers through the first three splits, building a lead of over five seconds into the infamous fourth split. A tumble in the steep turns saw her fall back to third place as the Italian racer, Eleonora Farina, went fastest through here by over three and a half seconds. Another fastest time in the final sector saw Farina go 0.3 seconds ahead of second-placed Mille Johnset in this split.
The percentage time spread across the elite women through each split shows how tough the fourth sector was as the top four racers were separated by 14.64%, a total reached by ninth place in sector five and around 11th position in the other three sectors. The achievement of Eleonora Farina finding a 7.7% margin on the second fastest time in sector four shows her dominance in the conditions and makes her well deserving of a first World Cup win. Myriam Nicole missed a top-three finish as the time she lost at the start of the course couldn't push her past Seagrave despite a faster time through the fourth sector.
Sector 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.055
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 38.174
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 38.585
Sector 2
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:06.308
2nd. Eleonora Farina: 1:08.652
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 1:08.951
Sector 3
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:06.989
2nd. Eleonora Farina: 1:08.647
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:09.999
Sector 4
1st. Eleonora Farina: 47.531
2nd. Mille Johnset: 51.191
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 53.858
Sector 5
1st. Eleonora Farina: 35.753
2nd. Mille Johnset: 36.028
3rd. Louise Ferguson: 37.636
Story of the Race
As we saw in the split, Tahnee Seagrave was unstoppable through the upper half of the course as she led into the fourth split by 5.532 seconds. It was here, as with many riders, where everything would fall apart. The tricky steep turns gave the lead to Eleonora Farina and the second-place position to Mille Johnset as the pair speeded towards the line. The gap at the end of the race was 86.768 between first and second before a big margin of 20.665 to Seagrave, who still managed to salvage her run and take third place.
The Perfect Race
In our Perfect Race tracking, where we add up every fastest split time to produce the hypothetical best run, Eleonora Farina finished 5.5 seconds back from the best ride in the wet. Mille Johnset fell back from her six-second deficit in the actual race to 12.3 behind the perfect race. Tahnee Seagrave, who contributed the most to the hypothetical race time, finished 26.197 back.
Combined Season Time
We have been tracking the total race time across the elite races this year and after five rounds of qualifying, semi-finals and finals, Vali Höll leads the series by over 50 seconds. After holding the lead through round two and some of three in Leogang, Tahnee Seagrave has moved into second place as Marine Cabirou fell back by 96.84 seconds following a tough final run in Les Gets.
Overall Standings
Elite MenSector Rankings
After winning every finals split in Val di Sole, Amaury Pierron didn't quite manage the same feat in Les Gets, but with three fastest times and no time worse than fourth, he was pretty close to achieving this again. The only other riders who appeared more than once inside the top three across the five sectors were Dakotah Norton and Andreas Kolb, as the wet weather racing provided a real shake-up to the standings. The biggest gain across any sector was in Amaury Pierron's fourth split, where he rode the tricky steep turns, which caught out so many, with his feet fully up and almost made it look easy.
The fourth split, just as in the women's racing, was decisive in the racing as our percentage time comparisons across splits show just how much time could be gained or lost through here. Separating the top three times through this sector was a 5.39% margin, the same gap to 24th on sector one or at least eighth across the other three splits.
Sector 1
1st. Thomas Estaque: 34.927
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 35.299
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 35.411
Sector 2
1st. Amaury Pierron: 56.518
2nd. Finn Iles: 57.271
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 58.313
Sector 3
1st. Amaury Pierron: 57.195
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 57.652
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 58.224
Sector 4
1st. Amaury Pierron: 41.311
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 42.651
3rd. Rémi Thirion: 43.537
Timing data for split three is not available for ten riders so the data for sectors three and four is not complete.
Sector 5
1st. Loic Bruni: 33.310
2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.544
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 33.636
The story of the racing in Les Gets shows the dominance of Amaury Pierron as he built his lead throughout the race with none of the top five able to gain any time back from Pierron outside of Thomas Estaque going 0.4 seconds fastest through sector one. In the battle for second, it would end up being very close between Andreas Koln and Greg Minnaar as after losing a lot of time through split four Kolb ended his run around 0.2 seconds ahead.
Amaury Pierron came the closest to a perfect race this weekend as he only gave up 0.715 seconds to other riders throughout the five track sectors. It may not have been the perfection he achieved in Val di Sole, but given the conditions and the riders struggling around him, it is still an incredible achievement.
Combined Season Time
After his incredible Les Gets win, Amaury Pierron leads the combined season time standings. Pierron pulled past series points leader Loic Bruni to create a lead of 8.27 seconds into the next round. Troy Brosnan remains very close in time to Bruni as he is now ranked third and is 9.44 seconds off the fastest season time.
Overall Standings