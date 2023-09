Race Analysis from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 43.851

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.316

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 45.223

4th. Jenna Hastings: 45.258

5th. Marine Cabirou: 45.261



Sector 2

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:51.733

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:52.292

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:53.613

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:55.362

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:55.457



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 3:03.199

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:04.050

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:09.390

4th. Phoebe Gale: 3:11.136

5th. Lisa Baumann: 3:11.250



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 3:36.099

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:38.025

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:42.236

4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:44.268

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:44.322



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Dylan Levesque: 39.535

2nd. Kade Edwards: 39.538

3rd. Simon Chapelet: 39.823

4th. Luca Shaw: 39.875

5th. Jack Piercy: 40.078



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:39.695

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 1:40.097

3rd. Greg Minnaar: 1:40.304

4th. Dylan Levesque: 1:40.414

5th. Luca Shaw: 1:40.648



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:42.535

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 2:42.550

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:42.586

4th. Dakotah Norton: 2:42.609

5th. Danny Hart: 2:42.965



Sector 4

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:10.733

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:10.966

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:11.373

4th. Remi Thirion: 3:12.600

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:12.850



Finish

Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 43.851

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.316

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 45.223

4th. Jenna Hastings: 45.258

5th. Marine Cabirou: 45.261



Sector 2

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:07.417

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:08.390

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:08.441

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:09.539

5th. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.101



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 1:10.907

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:12.317

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:14.028

4th. Phoebe Gale: 1:15.051

5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:15.653



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 32.846

2nd. Vali Höll: 32.900

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 33.018

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 33.132

5th. Phoebe Gale: 33.186



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 23.709

2nd. Vali Höll: 24.494

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 24.744

4th. Mille Johnset: 24.752

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 25.079





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Dylan Levesque: 39.535

2nd. Kade Edwards: 39.538

3rd. Simon Chapelet: 39.823

4th. Luca Shaw: 39.875

5th. Jack Piercy: 40.078



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 59.574

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 59.742

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:00.008

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 1:00.164

5th. Greg Minnaar: 1:00.223



Sector 3

1st. Danny Hart: 1:01.633

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:01.828

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:01.848

4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.402

5th. Dakotah Norton: 1:02.512



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 27.256

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 27.557

3rd. Davide Palazzari: 27.713

4th. Oliver Davis: 27.983

5th. Ethan Craik: 28.185



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 20.291

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 20.545

3rd. Loic Bruni: 21.052

4th. Loris Vergier: 21.282

5th. Laurie Greenland: 21.291





Sector Breakdown

Story of the Race

The Perfect Run

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

The Loudenvielle round may have rivalled the previous week in Andorra for drama on and off the track but come finals the riders delivered some of the best racing action so far this year. As the teams pack up the pits and start heading to another round in France we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round five of the 2023 series.Full results, here The first sector across the wide open turns at the top of the course produced wildly different results across the men's and women's categories. For the women, it was Vali Höll who set the fastest time with Nina Hoffmann falling almost 0.5 seconds off the pace. Tahnee Seagrave would be around 1.4 seconds back. In the men's racing Dylan Levesque would edge out Kade Edwards by a tiny margin of 0.01 seconds to lead the sector with a decent margin of 0.28 seconds then back to third-placed Simon Chapelet. Race-winner Loic Bruni sits around 0.6 seconds back from the sector winner here.The second split saw new faces on top as Nina Hoffmann pulled an almost one-second gap on Tahnee Seagrave with Vali Höll 1.02 seconds off the sector winner's speed. Race winner Loic Bruni would gain some ground here as he led out 2nd-place finisher Dakotah Norton by 0.17 seconds. Thibaut Daprela was 0.44 short of Bruni's time here.Vali Höll returned to the top for the tricky third split as she stormed through this part of the track with a 1.41-second advantage over Nina Hoffmann. Marine Cabirou would lose 3.11 seconds in just this one split. An absolute domination by Vali Höll. The Men's racing would be much tighter as Danny Hart proved once again he is great when it is steep and loose taking the sector win by 0.2 seconds against Benoit Coulanges. Thibaut Daprela was once again right on pace as he fell just 0.02 back from Benoit Coulanges.The fourth split saw Marine Cabirou secure the first of two top times as she pulled ahead of the race winner by 0.05 seconds. 2nd-place finisher Nina Hoffmann lost more time here setting the seventh fastest time and dropping over a second behind Marine Cabirou. Jackson Goldstone joined Marine with a resurgence in speed at the bottom of the course. Jackson went fastest in this sector finding 0.3 seconds against his teammate Laurie Greenland.The final split once again saw Marine Cabirou set the fastest time with Vali Höll dropping back by just over 0.7 seconds against the French racer on home soil. It was another bad split for Nina Hoffmann as she was in seventh again, over one and a half seconds off the top pace through here. Just like Marine Jackson Goldstone was fastest in the final split as well but this time he bested Bernard Kerr by 0.26 seconds in the race to the line. Loic Bruni set the third best time here but it was still 0.76 seconds back.The Perfect Run: 3:58.730 (1.863 seconds faster than the race winner)// Vali Höll: 43.851 // Nina Hoffmann: 1:07.417 // Vali Höll: 1:10.907 // Marine Cabirou: 32.846 // Marine Cabirou: 23.709 //The Perfect Run: 3:28.289 (3.496 seconds faster than the race winner)// Dylan Levesque: 39.535 // Loic Bruni: 59.574 // Danny Hart: 1:01.633 // Jackson Goldstone: 27.256 // Jackson Goldstone: 20.291 //