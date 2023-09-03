Race Analysis from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

The Loudenvielle round may have rivalled the previous week in Andorra for drama on and off the track but come finals the riders delivered some of the best racing action so far this year. As the teams pack up the pits and start heading to another round in France we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round five of the 2023 series.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945
4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141
5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 43.851
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.316
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 45.223
4th. Jenna Hastings: 45.258
5th. Marine Cabirou: 45.261
Sector 2
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:07.417
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:08.390
3rd. Vali Höll: 1:08.441
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:09.539
5th. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.101
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 1:10.907
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:12.317
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:14.028
4th. Phoebe Gale: 1:15.051
5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:15.653
Sector 4
1st. Marine Cabirou: 32.846
2nd. Vali Höll: 32.900
3rd. Lisa Baumann: 33.018
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 33.132
5th. Phoebe Gale: 33.186
Final Split to Finish
1st. Marine Cabirou: 23.709
2nd. Vali Höll: 24.494
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 24.744
4th. Mille Johnset: 24.752
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 25.079
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Dylan Levesque: 39.535
2nd. Kade Edwards: 39.538
3rd. Simon Chapelet: 39.823
4th. Luca Shaw: 39.875
5th. Jack Piercy: 40.078
Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 59.574
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 59.742
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:00.008
4th. Benoit Coulanges: 1:00.164
5th. Greg Minnaar: 1:00.223
Sector 3
1st. Danny Hart: 1:01.633
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:01.828
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:01.848
4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.402
5th. Dakotah Norton: 1:02.512
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 27.256
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 27.557
3rd. Davide Palazzari: 27.713
4th. Oliver Davis: 27.983
5th. Ethan Craik: 28.185
Final Split to Finish
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 20.291
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 20.545
3rd. Loic Bruni: 21.052
4th. Loris Vergier: 21.282
5th. Laurie Greenland: 21.291
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first sector across the wide open turns at the top of the course produced wildly different results across the men's and women's categories. For the women, it was Vali Höll who set the fastest time with Nina Hoffmann falling almost 0.5 seconds off the pace. Tahnee Seagrave would be around 1.4 seconds back. In the men's racing Dylan Levesque would edge out Kade Edwards by a tiny margin of 0.01 seconds to lead the sector with a decent margin of 0.28 seconds then back to third-placed Simon Chapelet. Race-winner Loic Bruni sits around 0.6 seconds back from the sector winner here.
Sector 2
The second split saw new faces on top as Nina Hoffmann pulled an almost one-second gap on Tahnee Seagrave with Vali Höll 1.02 seconds off the sector winner's speed. Race winner Loic Bruni would gain some ground here as he led out 2nd-place finisher Dakotah Norton by 0.17 seconds. Thibaut Daprela was 0.44 short of Bruni's time here.
Sector 3
Vali Höll returned to the top for the tricky third split as she stormed through this part of the track with a 1.41-second advantage over Nina Hoffmann. Marine Cabirou would lose 3.11 seconds in just this one split. An absolute domination by Vali Höll. The Men's racing would be much tighter as Danny Hart proved once again he is great when it is steep and loose taking the sector win by 0.2 seconds against Benoit Coulanges. Thibaut Daprela was once again right on pace as he fell just 0.02 back from Benoit Coulanges.
Sector 4
The fourth split saw Marine Cabirou secure the first of two top times as she pulled ahead of the race winner by 0.05 seconds. 2nd-place finisher Nina Hoffmann lost more time here setting the seventh fastest time and dropping over a second behind Marine Cabirou. Jackson Goldstone joined Marine with a resurgence in speed at the bottom of the course. Jackson went fastest in this sector finding 0.3 seconds against his teammate Laurie Greenland.
Sector 5
The final split once again saw Marine Cabirou set the fastest time with Vali Höll dropping back by just over 0.7 seconds against the French racer on home soil. It was another bad split for Nina Hoffmann as she was in seventh again, over one and a half seconds off the top pace through here. Just like Marine Jackson Goldstone was fastest in the final split as well but this time he bested Bernard Kerr by 0.26 seconds in the race to the line. Loic Bruni set the third best time here but it was still 0.76 seconds back.
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Men
The Perfect RunElite Women
The Perfect Run: 3:58.730 (1.863 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Vali Höll: 43.851 // Nina Hoffmann: 1:07.417 // Vali Höll: 1:10.907 // Marine Cabirou: 32.846 // Marine Cabirou: 23.709 //
Elite Men
The Perfect Run: 3:28.289 (3.496 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Dylan Levesque: 39.535 // Loic Bruni: 59.574 // Danny Hart: 1:01.633 // Jackson Goldstone: 27.256 // Jackson Goldstone: 20.291 //
Overall Standings