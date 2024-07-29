Race Analysis from the Men's Paris Olympics MTB XC

Concluding the Olympic XC racing in France, the men's race provided an incredible spectacle
as Tom Pidcock and Victor Koretzky had a brutal bar-to-bar battle for the gold medal.
After getting over the final lap excitement, we collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the men's race at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Story of the Race
XC racing doesn't get much more exciting than this as Tom Pidcock rode a dream comeback to go from ninth on lap four after a front flat to securing a second Olympic gold medal at the end of the final lap. Before his puncture, Pidcock was challenging for the win against Victor Koretzky as he had a commanding start to the race and looked unstoppable. A flat front tyre and a slow wheel change, which cost him around 36 seconds, saw the British Olympic and World champion fall back off the front as he had to begin a monumental effort to bridge the gap back to Koretzky.
With the help of Alan Hatherly, both riders were able to rejoin the front of the race ahead of a final lap showdown of some of the sport's fastest racers. By the final lap sector, Hatherly had lost the wheels of Pidcock and Koretzky, leaving a two-way fight for the gold medal. The deciding move would be an inside line in the final woods from Pidcok after Koretzky ran wide. The French racer tried to close the gap, but it was too late as Pidcock snuck through, leaving a nine-second gap by the finish line.
Lap Rankings
Unlike his Ineos teammate and fellow Paris gold medal winner, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Tom Pidcock couldn't match her dominance as he was fastest through four of the eight laps on his way to victory. After a slow start placed Pidcock tenth on lap one the British racer quickly went about setting the second-fastest time on lap two before going quickest by one second on lap three. A front puncture saw Pidcock lose a lot of time on the fourth lap ranking 20th.
After setting the third-fastest time on lap five, Pidcock was unmatched across the rest of the race setting the fastest time for laps six, seven and eight. Pidcock's final lap would be the fastest of the race as his times on laps eight, seven and three were the best of any rider.
While he may have been the leading rider for most of the race, Victor Koretzky did not set any fastest lap times for any lap, as he placed second for four laps and was third on one lap. Alan Hatherly was the only rider other than the race winner to secure more than one top lap time, as he was fastest on laps one and four.
Looking at the lap time spreads, the first lap once again
produced the closest racing as the top ten riders were split by 0.62% the next closest lap was the second with a top-10 split of 1.08%. No other lap would have a top-10 separation of less than 2.63%, with the largest gap happening on lap six with a margin of 6.14%. When it came to the gaps between the top two lap times, each go around the Olympic course was within 0.79% except for the final lap where Pidcock gapped Koretzky by 1.42%.
Lap 1
1st. Alan Hatherly: 10:46
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 10:46
1st. Charlie Aldridge: 10:46
Lap 2
1st. Sam Gaze: 10:48
2nd. Tom Pidcock: 10:50
3rd. Victor Koretzky: 10:52
Lap 3
1st. Tom Pidcock: 10:37
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 10:38
3rd. Charlie Aldridge: 10:44
Lap 4
1st. Alan Hatherly: 10:46
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 10:47
3rd. Sam Gaze: 10:49
Lap 5
1st. Luca Braidot: 10:48
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 10:51
3rd. Tom Pidcock: 10:53
Lap 6
1st. Tom Pidcock: 10:35
2nd. Luca Braidot: 10:40
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: 10:41
Lap 7
1st. Tom Pidcock: 10:41
2nd. Alan Hatherly: 10:42
3rd. Luca Braidot: 10:50
Lap 8
1st. Tom Pidcock: 10:34
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 10:43
3rd. Alan Hatherly: 10:44
Battle for the Medals
After a relatively slower first lap, Tom Pidcock quickly beat his fellow Paris medalists as he upped the pace with laps slightly improved over closest rival Victor Koretzky in the early stages of the racing. Pidcock's front flat was a big dent in his race plan as he saw a lot of time lost during the wheel change and the following fight back through the ranks to rejoin the front.
Koretzky, who led for most of the middle stages of the race, followed a similar trend to the women's gold medal winner, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, as his lap times gradually slowed as the race went on. Unlike the women's gold medal winner, the lead was not large enough for this strategy as a big push from Tom Pidcock and Alan Hatherly saw the rider come back together for the final lap. The last lap was a big one for Pidcock as he set the fastest lap of the race with his rivals around ten seconds slower.
Crossing over to the lap time comparison, it becomes even clearer to see that without his front flat, the race most likely would have played out very differently, as the only significant amount of time gained on Pidcock was during his troubled fourth lap. Both Victor Koretzky and Alan Hatherly gained around 36 seconds during this lap, most of which was pulled back after Pidcok found around 20 seconds on both riders during the sixth lap.
After a close fifth lap, silver medallist Victory Koretzky would lose 45 seconds to the charging Pinarello of Pidcock on his way to another gold medal.
Stats Breakdown