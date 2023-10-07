Race Analysis from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106

5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164

Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836

2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594

4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460

4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 2:47.058

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:48.328

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:48.679

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:49.391

5th. Phoebe Gale: 2:54.746



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.471

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:32.931

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:33.764

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:35.565

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:41.045



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 4:12.586

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:22.930

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:26.181

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:28.571

5th. Hattie Harnden: 4:31.176



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106

5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 52.277

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531

3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550

4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843

5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:22.656

2nd. Finn Iles: 2:23.070

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:24.601

4th. Ethan Craik: 2:24.914

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:24.938



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.908

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:02.787

3rd. Ethan Craik: 3:04.475

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:04.787

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:05.085



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.235

2nd. Ethan Craik: 3:37.130

3rd. Gaëtan Vige: 3:39.450

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:39.555

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:39.630



Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836

2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594

4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460

4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:46.598

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:47.391

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:48.551

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:49.176

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:53.571



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 44.603

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.085

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.413

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 46.021

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 46.174



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 40.115

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 42.28

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 43.006

4th. Veronika Widmann: 43.667

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.166



Final Split to Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 27.547

2nd. Veronika Widmann: 28.12

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 28.535

4th. Jenna Hastings: 28.925

5th. Hattie Harnden: 28.988





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 52.277

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531

3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550

4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843

5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:28.996

2nd. Finn Iles: 1:30.793

3rd. Ethan Craik: 1:31.102

4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:31.430

5th. Luca Shaw: 1:31.622



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 38.252

2nd. Ethan Craik: 39.561

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 39.577

4th. Dakotah Norton: 39.623

5th. Finn Iles: 39.717



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.327

2nd. Ethan Craik: 32.655

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 33.073

4th. Gaëtan Vige: 33.323

5th. Loris Vergier: 33.373



Final Split to Finish

1st. Loris Vergier: 24.242

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 24.601

3rd. Luca Shaw: 24.61

4th. Troy Brosnan: 24.773

5th. Dylan Maples: 24.945





