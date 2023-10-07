Race Analysis from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

What a race! Mont-Sainte-Anne delivered an incredible final race of the season with some huge runs from both elite race winners. As riders kick off their off-season we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the 2023 World Cup finale at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106
5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164
Elite Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836
2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164
3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594
4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700
5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215
3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460
4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769
5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 2:47.058
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:48.328
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:48.679
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:49.391
5th. Phoebe Gale: 2:54.746
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.471
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:32.931
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:33.764
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:35.565
5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:41.045
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 4:12.586
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:22.930
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:26.181
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:28.571
5th. Hattie Harnden: 4:31.176
Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106
5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Finn Iles: 52.277
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531
3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550
4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843
5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426
Sector 2
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:22.656
2nd. Finn Iles: 2:23.070
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:24.601
4th. Ethan Craik: 2:24.914
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:24.938
Sector 3
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.908
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:02.787
3rd. Ethan Craik: 3:04.475
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:04.787
5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:05.085
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.235
2nd. Ethan Craik: 3:37.130
3rd. Gaëtan Vige: 3:39.450
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:39.555
5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:39.630
Finish
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836
2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164
3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594
4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700
5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first sector on the MSA course saw Marine Cabirou take the race lead as she sped out of the start hut finding 0.44 seconds against Tahnee Seagrave. Race winner Vali Höll lost 0.68 seconds to the French racer. Nina Hoffmann was one and a half seconds back here as she set the sixth-fastest time.
Finn Iles was the fastest out the gate for the elite men as he led Ronan Dunne by 0.25 seconds. Loic Bruni was the only podium ride to place within the top five here as he lost 0.27 seconds to his Specialized teammate.
Sector 2
The next sector saw the race winners start to build their leads with Vali Höll and Jackson Goldstone going fastest. Vali Höll managed to build a lead of 0.79 seconds to Nina Hoffmann with Marine Cabirou setting the third-fastest time, almost two seconds off the pace.
Jackson Goldstone also built a solid advantage through the second sector finding around 1.79 seconds on Finn Iles. Ethan Craik was really gaining momentum through here on his way to an incredible 2nd-place finish, he broke the timing beam in sector two with the third-best time.
Sector 3
Marine Cabirou was back as the fastest rider through the third split as she was on a great run before her crash. Marine built an advantage of 0.49 seconds on Nina Hoffmann through this sector and pulled back 0.81 seconds from Vali Höll.
Jackson Goldstone continued to extend his lead in the third split as he went 1.31 seconds up on Ethan Craik. Ethan Craik's second-best time in this split placed him 0.02 seconds ahead of Leogang winner Andreas Kolb.
Sector 4
The fourth split saw the race winners back on top as the infamous MSA rocks proved to be a make-or-break moment for many riders in finals. Vali Höll had no issues through this section finding a massive gap of over two seconds on Monika Hrastnik. Vali really built her 13-second lead to Nina Hoffmann here as she went over nine seconds quicker through this split alone.
Jackson Goldstone didn't find quite that much time in the elite men's racing but he was able to gap Ethan Craik by 0.33 seconds. Ethan was the only rider within 0.84 seconds of the race victor as Dakotah Norton secured third place through here.
Sector 5
In the final sprint to the line Vali Höll was again the rider to beat as she went 0.57 seconds up on Veronika Widmann and almost a second quicker than Monika Hrastnik. Nina Hoffmann lost a lot of time to the race winner here as she set the seventh-fastest time and dropped back from Vali by 2.82 seconds.
Loris Vergier was the master of the final sector finding 0.36 seconds on Jackson Goldstone. Luca Shaw put in a great performance here taking third place and only losing 0.01 seconds to race leader Jackson.
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Men
The Perfect RunElite Women
The Perfect Run: 4:38.640 (1.493 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Marine Cabirou: 59.777 // Vali Höll: 1:46.598 // Marine Cabirou: 44.603 // Vali Höll: 40.115 // Vali Höll: 27.547 //
Elite Men
The Perfect Run: 3:56.094 (1.742 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Finn Iles: 52.277 // Jackson Goldstone: 1:28.996 // Jackson Goldstone: 38.252 // Jackson Goldstone: 32.327 // Loris Vergier: 24.242 //
Battle for the PodiumElite Women
Elite Men
Lap Time ImprovementYou can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.You can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.Elite Women's Winner Split TrackingElite Men's Winner Split Tracking
Stats BreakdownThe 10 Elite Women's race runs were plotted.The top 15 race runs were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25 and 29.
Overall Standings
Talking PointsJackson Goldstone was Unrivalled Through Split 2
There's no denying that Jackson Goldstone's performance at Mont-Sainte-Anne was unmatched as he backed up a wild semi-final run with an equally incredible finals ride. The most impressive part of Jackson's run was through the second split where he schooled the elite men and gapped a charging Finn Iles by around 1.79 seconds. Not only was this split quicker than everyone else by a large margin he also beat his dry split time from qualifying by 1.711 seconds. In fact, looking at Jackson's splits the only sector he didn't improve upon in finals (from either qualifying or semis) was the first split where he was 1.034 seconds back from his qualifying run.Vali Höll was Only Beaten in One Split by a Top 5 Rider
Vali Höll wrapped up her amazing 2023 season with another perfect race weekend as she won qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Not only did Vali have another weekend with a triple win but in finals she also managed to be the fastest of the podium finishers in all but one split. The only rider on the podium to beat Vali through a split was Nina Hoffmann who went 0.328 seconds up in the third sector. Outside of the podium the only riders to go quicker than Vali in a split were Marine Cabirou and Tahnee Seagrave although both riders ended up pushing too hard and faced difficulties in the lower part of the course.What a Result for Ethan Craik
Finally, Ethan Craik deserves plenty of recognition for his career-best elite World Cup result seeing him take 2nd place behind Jackson. Not only did Ethan manage to take the silver medal position but he also set some rapid split times with two second places and no other sectors lower than 9th. Ethan will be a rider to watch when we return to World Cups next year.