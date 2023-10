Race Analysis from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106

5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164

Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836

2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594

4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460

4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 2:47.058

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:48.328

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:48.679

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:49.391

5th. Phoebe Gale: 2:54.746



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.471

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:32.931

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:33.764

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:35.565

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:41.045



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 4:12.586

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:22.930

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:26.181

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:28.571

5th. Hattie Harnden: 4:31.176



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106

5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 52.277

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531

3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550

4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843

5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:22.656

2nd. Finn Iles: 2:23.070

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:24.601

4th. Ethan Craik: 2:24.914

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:24.938



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.908

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:02.787

3rd. Ethan Craik: 3:04.475

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:04.787

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:05.085



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.235

2nd. Ethan Craik: 3:37.130

3rd. Gaëtan Vige: 3:39.450

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:39.555

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:39.630



Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836

2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594

4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460

4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:46.598

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:47.391

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:48.551

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:49.176

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:53.571



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 44.603

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.085

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.413

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 46.021

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 46.174



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 40.115

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 42.28

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 43.006

4th. Veronika Widmann: 43.667

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.166



Final Split to Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 27.547

2nd. Veronika Widmann: 28.12

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 28.535

4th. Jenna Hastings: 28.925

5th. Hattie Harnden: 28.988





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 52.277

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531

3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550

4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843

5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:28.996

2nd. Finn Iles: 1:30.793

3rd. Ethan Craik: 1:31.102

4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:31.430

5th. Luca Shaw: 1:31.622



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 38.252

2nd. Ethan Craik: 39.561

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 39.577

4th. Dakotah Norton: 39.623

5th. Finn Iles: 39.717



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.327

2nd. Ethan Craik: 32.655

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 33.073

4th. Gaëtan Vige: 33.323

5th. Loris Vergier: 33.373



Final Split to Finish

1st. Loris Vergier: 24.242

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 24.601

3rd. Luca Shaw: 24.61

4th. Troy Brosnan: 24.773

5th. Dylan Maples: 24.945





Jackson Goldstone was Unrivalled Through Split 2

Vali Höll was Only Beaten in One Split by a Top 5 Rider

What a Result for Ethan Craik

What a race! Mont-Sainte-Anne delivered an incredible final race of the season with some huge runs from both elite race winners. As riders kick off their off-season we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the 2023 World Cup finale at Mont-Sainte-Anne.Full results, here The first sector on the MSA course saw Marine Cabirou take the race lead as she sped out of the start hut finding 0.44 seconds against Tahnee Seagrave. Race winner Vali Höll lost 0.68 seconds to the French racer. Nina Hoffmann was one and a half seconds back here as she set the sixth-fastest time.Finn Iles was the fastest out the gate for the elite men as he led Ronan Dunne by 0.25 seconds. Loic Bruni was the only podium ride to place within the top five here as he lost 0.27 seconds to his Specialized teammate.The next sector saw the race winners start to build their leads with Vali Höll and Jackson Goldstone going fastest. Vali Höll managed to build a lead of 0.79 seconds to Nina Hoffmann with Marine Cabirou setting the third-fastest time, almost two seconds off the pace.Jackson Goldstone also built a solid advantage through the second sector finding around 1.79 seconds on Finn Iles. Ethan Craik was really gaining momentum through here on his way to an incredible 2nd-place finish, he broke the timing beam in sector two with the third-best time.Marine Cabirou was back as the fastest rider through the third split as she was on a great run before her crash. Marine built an advantage of 0.49 seconds on Nina Hoffmann through this sector and pulled back 0.81 seconds from Vali Höll.Jackson Goldstone continued to extend his lead in the third split as he went 1.31 seconds up on Ethan Craik. Ethan Craik's second-best time in this split placed him 0.02 seconds ahead of Leogang winner Andreas Kolb.The fourth split saw the race winners back on top as the infamous MSA rocks proved to be a make-or-break moment for many riders in finals. Vali Höll had no issues through this section finding a massive gap of over two seconds on Monika Hrastnik. Vali really built her 13-second lead to Nina Hoffmann here as she went over nine seconds quicker through this split alone.Jackson Goldstone didn't find quite that much time in the elite men's racing but he was able to gap Ethan Craik by 0.33 seconds. Ethan was the only rider within 0.84 seconds of the race victor as Dakotah Norton secured third place through here.In the final sprint to the line Vali Höll was again the rider to beat as she went 0.57 seconds up on Veronika Widmann and almost a second quicker than Monika Hrastnik. Nina Hoffmann lost a lot of time to the race winner here as she set the seventh-fastest time and dropped back from Vali by 2.82 seconds.Loris Vergier was the master of the final sector finding 0.36 seconds on Jackson Goldstone. Luca Shaw put in a great performance here taking third place and only losing 0.01 seconds to race leader Jackson.The Perfect Run: 4:38.640 (1.493 seconds faster than the race winner)// Marine Cabirou: 59.777 // Vali Höll: 1:46.598 // Marine Cabirou: 44.603 // Vali Höll: 40.115 // Vali Höll: 27.547 //The Perfect Run: 3:56.094 (1.742 seconds faster than the race winner)// Finn Iles: 52.277 // Jackson Goldstone: 1:28.996 // Jackson Goldstone: 38.252 // Jackson Goldstone: 32.327 // Loris Vergier: 24.242 //There's no denying that Jackson Goldstone's performance at Mont-Sainte-Anne was unmatched as he backed up a wild semi-final run with an equally incredible finals ride. The most impressive part of Jackson's run was through the second split where he schooled the elite men and gapped a charging Finn Iles by around 1.79 seconds. Not only was this split quicker than everyone else by a large margin he also beat his dry split time from qualifying by 1.711 seconds. In fact, looking at Jackson's splits the only sector he didn't improve upon in finals (from either qualifying or semis) was the first split where he was 1.034 seconds back from his qualifying run.Vali Höll wrapped up her amazing 2023 season with another perfect race weekend as she won qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Not only did Vali have another weekend with a triple win but in finals she also managed to be the fastest of the podium finishers in all but one split. The only rider on the podium to beat Vali through a split was Nina Hoffmann who went 0.328 seconds up in the third sector. Outside of the podium the only riders to go quicker than Vali in a split were Marine Cabirou and Tahnee Seagrave although both riders ended up pushing too hard and faced difficulties in the lower part of the course.Finally, Ethan Craik deserves plenty of recognition for his career-best elite World Cup result seeing him take 2nd place behind Jackson. Not only did Ethan manage to take the silver medal position but he also set some rapid split times with two second places and no other sectors lower than 9th. Ethan will be a rider to watch when we return to World Cups next year.