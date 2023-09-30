Race Analysis from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

What a race. Snowshoe brought some of the best racing so far this season with nail-biting conclusions to both elite races and another fresh winner for what has been an unpredictable season for the men. As the party rages on at the first North American stop of the 2023 World Cup series we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round seven in Snowshoe.
Race Results
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655
Elite Men
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987
4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385
5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.497
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 35.711
3rd. Vali Höll: 35.762
4th. Veronika Widmann: 37.098
5th. Marine Cabirou: 37.273
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:47.143
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:47.476
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:48.159
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:48.980
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:49.952
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 2:35.230
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:35.640
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:36.481
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:37.125
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 2:40.265
Sector 4
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:13.997
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:15.235
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.322
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:16.752
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:19.486
Finish
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 31.731
2nd. Matt Walker: 31.937
3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.075
4th. Andreas Kolb: 32.149
5th. Max Hartenstern: 32.426
Sector 2
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 1:33.429
2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:33.667
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 1:34.061
4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:34.230
5th. Ronan Dunne: 1:34.479
Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:12.149
2nd. Oisin O Callaghan: 2:12.180
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:13.410
4th. Bernard Kerr: 2:13.707
5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:13.910
Sector 4
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 2:43.165
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 2:44.837
3rd. Loris Vergier: 2:45.458
4th. Dakotah Norton: 2:45.685
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:45.689
Finish
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987
4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385
5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422
Sector BreakdownSector 1
Kicking off the treacherous track in Snowshoe is the flat-out first sector where we saw Tahnee Seagrave top the women's field as she pulled ahead of eventual 2nd-place finisher Nina Hoffmann by 0.21 seconds. Vali Höll finished this split another 0.05 seconds back in third. Race winner Marine Cabirou started off with a fifth-place split dropping almost 1.8 seconds back from Tahnee. For the elite men, it was Oisin O Callagahn who set the agenda from the off as he blasted out the start gate to a sector victory. Oisin managed to find almost 0.2 seconds against Matt Walker and around 0.35 seconds on Loic Bruni in this split.
Sector 2
The second sector saw race winner Marine Cabirou move to the front for the first of three consecutive split victories. For the second split Marine was able to best Vali Höll by around 0.49 seconds. Nina Hoffmann lost 0.88 seconds to the Snowshoe winner. Loic Bruni made his way to the front for the second sector beating Bernard Kerr to the top time by 0.04 seconds. Oisin O Callaghan was still very much competitive here as he set the third fastest time.
Sector 3
The third sector saw Marine Cabirou and Loic Bruni back at the front once again. For Marine, she was able to find a margin of around 0.61 seconds to Vali Höll with Tahnee Seagrave securing third place here another 0.06 seconds off the pace. Loic Bruni pulled a solid margin here as he was in front of race winner Oisin O Callaghan by around 0.22 seconds. Oisin was followed by fellow Irish racer Ronan Dunne who took third, 0.45 behind Loic.
Sector 4
Marine took another split win through sector four although it would be slightly tighter than the last as Nina Hoffmann came within 0.48 seconds of the fast French rider. Gloria Scarsi put in a great showing as she went third, around 0.84 off the winner's pace. Vali Höll lost a good chunk of time in this sector as she dropped 1.65 seconds to Marine. Dakotah Norton made himself a fresh face at the top of the timesheet in the fourth sector as he found the best line through the rocks to go 0.4 seconds up on Loris Vergier. Oisin O Callaghan was right at the sharp end again with a third-place spot, although he lost 0.64 seconds through this section of the course.
Sector 5
The final split proved difficult for both of the race winners as they lost vital time in the final push to the finish line. Nina Hoffmann managed to push hardest through the final rapid section of the track to go ahead of Vali Höll by 0.41 seconds. Marine Cabirou lost almost a second in this part of the course but luckily it wasn't enough to cost her the win. Ronan Dunne and Dakotah Norton both dominated this section as they were split by 0.02 seconds before a gap of 0.32 seconds to third-placed Troy Brosnan. Oisin O Callaghan showed a little wobble here as he was only able to place 13th in the sprint to the finish. Luckily for Oisin, he was strong enough across the rest of the course to still hold a lead of 0.496 seconds over Ronan Dunne.
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Men
The Perfect RunElite Women
The Perfect Run: 3:38.285 (2.757 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Tahnee Seagrave: 35.497 // Marine Cabirou: 1:10.886 // Marine Cabirou: 47.481 // Marine Cabirou: 38.357 // Nina Hoffmann: 26.064 //
Elite Men
The Perfect Run: 3:05.429 (2.195 seconds faster than the race winner)
// Oisin O Callaghan: 31.731 // Loic Bruni: 1:01.592 // Loic Bruni: 38.482 // Dakotah Norton 30.341 // Ronan Dunne: 23.283 //
Battle for the PodiumElite Women
Elite Men
Lap Time ImprovementYou can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.You can hover over the graph to reveal the lap improvement times.Elite Women's Winner Split TrackingElite Men's Winner Split Tracking
Stats BreakdownThe 10 Elite Women's race runs were plotted.The top 15 race runs were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25, 30 and 31.
Overall Standings