Race Analysis from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655

Elite Men



1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987

4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.497

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 35.711

3rd. Vali Höll: 35.762

4th. Veronika Widmann: 37.098

5th. Marine Cabirou: 37.273



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:47.143

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:47.476

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:48.159

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:48.980

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:49.952



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 2:35.230

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:35.640

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:36.481

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:37.125

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 2:40.265



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:13.997

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:15.235

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.322

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:16.752

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:19.486



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 31.731

2nd. Matt Walker: 31.937

3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.075

4th. Andreas Kolb: 32.149

5th. Max Hartenstern: 32.426



Sector 2

1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 1:33.429

2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:33.667

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 1:34.061

4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:34.230

5th. Ronan Dunne: 1:34.479



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:12.149

2nd. Oisin O Callaghan: 2:12.180

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:13.410

4th. Bernard Kerr: 2:13.707

5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:13.910



Sector 4

1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 2:43.165

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 2:44.837

3rd. Loris Vergier: 2:45.458

4th. Dakotah Norton: 2:45.685

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:45.689



Finish

Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.886

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:11.381

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:11.765

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:12.139

5th. Mille Johnset: 1:13.015



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 47.481

2nd. Vali Höll: 48.087

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 48.145

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.005

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 50.313



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 38.357

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 38.841

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 39.221

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 39.627

5th. Vali Höll: 40.005



Final Split to Finish

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 26.064

2nd. Vali Höll: 26.467

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 27.045

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 27.146

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 27.584





Elite Men



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:01.592

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 1:01.632

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 1:01.698

4th. Loris Vergier: 1:01.741

5th. Ronan Dunne: 1:01.807



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 38.482

2nd. Oisin O Callaghan: 38.751

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 38.931

4th. Phil Atwill: 39.360

5th. Bernard Kerr: 39.477



Sector 4

1st. Dakotah Norton: 30.341

2nd. Loris Vergier: 30.740

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 30.985

4th. Luca Shaw: 30.990

5th. Jordan Williams: 31.142



Final Split to Finish

1st. Ronan Dunne: 23.283

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 23.302

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 23.622

4th. Jordan Williams: 23.673

5th. Bernard Kerr: 23.733





Sector Breakdown

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

What a race. Snowshoe brought some of the best racing so far this season with nail-biting conclusions to both elite races and another fresh winner for what has been an unpredictable season for the men. As the party rages on at the first North American stop of the 2023 World Cup series we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from round seven in Snowshoe.Full results, here Kicking off the treacherous track in Snowshoe is the flat-out first sector where we saw Tahnee Seagrave top the women's field as she pulled ahead of eventual 2nd-place finisher Nina Hoffmann by 0.21 seconds. Vali Höll finished this split another 0.05 seconds back in third. Race winner Marine Cabirou started off with a fifth-place split dropping almost 1.8 seconds back from Tahnee. For the elite men, it was Oisin O Callagahn who set the agenda from the off as he blasted out the start gate to a sector victory. Oisin managed to find almost 0.2 seconds against Matt Walker and around 0.35 seconds on Loic Bruni in this split.The second sector saw race winner Marine Cabirou move to the front for the first of three consecutive split victories. For the second split Marine was able to best Vali Höll by around 0.49 seconds. Nina Hoffmann lost 0.88 seconds to the Snowshoe winner. Loic Bruni made his way to the front for the second sector beating Bernard Kerr to the top time by 0.04 seconds. Oisin O Callaghan was still very much competitive here as he set the third fastest time.The third sector saw Marine Cabirou and Loic Bruni back at the front once again. For Marine, she was able to find a margin of around 0.61 seconds to Vali Höll with Tahnee Seagrave securing third place here another 0.06 seconds off the pace. Loic Bruni pulled a solid margin here as he was in front of race winner Oisin O Callaghan by around 0.22 seconds. Oisin was followed by fellow Irish racer Ronan Dunne who took third, 0.45 behind Loic.Marine took another split win through sector four although it would be slightly tighter than the last as Nina Hoffmann came within 0.48 seconds of the fast French rider. Gloria Scarsi put in a great showing as she went third, around 0.84 off the winner's pace. Vali Höll lost a good chunk of time in this sector as she dropped 1.65 seconds to Marine. Dakotah Norton made himself a fresh face at the top of the timesheet in the fourth sector as he found the best line through the rocks to go 0.4 seconds up on Loris Vergier. Oisin O Callaghan was right at the sharp end again with a third-place spot, although he lost 0.64 seconds through this section of the course.The final split proved difficult for both of the race winners as they lost vital time in the final push to the finish line. Nina Hoffmann managed to push hardest through the final rapid section of the track to go ahead of Vali Höll by 0.41 seconds. Marine Cabirou lost almost a second in this part of the course but luckily it wasn't enough to cost her the win. Ronan Dunne and Dakotah Norton both dominated this section as they were split by 0.02 seconds before a gap of 0.32 seconds to third-placed Troy Brosnan. Oisin O Callaghan showed a little wobble here as he was only able to place 13th in the sprint to the finish. Luckily for Oisin, he was strong enough across the rest of the course to still hold a lead of 0.496 seconds over Ronan Dunne.The Perfect Run: 3:38.285 (2.757 seconds faster than the race winner)// Tahnee Seagrave: 35.497 // Marine Cabirou: 1:10.886 // Marine Cabirou: 47.481 // Marine Cabirou: 38.357 // Nina Hoffmann: 26.064 //The Perfect Run: 3:05.429 (2.195 seconds faster than the race winner)// Oisin O Callaghan: 31.731 // Loic Bruni: 1:01.592 // Loic Bruni: 38.482 // Dakotah Norton 30.341 // Ronan Dunne: 23.283 //