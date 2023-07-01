Race Analysis from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Race Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689



Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 54.944

2nd. Camille Balanche: 55.208

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 55.458

4th. Jess Blewitt: 55.920

5th. Marine Cabirou: 56.105



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 2:17.199

2nd. Camille Balanche: 2:19.482

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 2:20.544

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 2:20.959

5th. Jess Blewitt: 2:21.175



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 2:48.387

2nd. Camille Balanche: 2:52.080

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 2:52.937

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 2:53.112

5th. Marine Cabirou: 2:54.251



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 3:30.508

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:33.131

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:35.395

4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:35.566

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:35.776



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 47.116

2nd. Loris Vergier: 47.394

3rd. Finn Iles: 47.435

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 47.805

5th. Troy Brosnan: 47.968



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:00.349

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:01.240

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:01.046

4th. Finn Iles: 2:01.240

5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:02.522



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:27.543

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:27.646

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:28.152

4th. Finn Iles: 2:28.194

5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:30.257



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:02.474

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:03.835

3rd. Jordan Williams: 3:04.133

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.180

5th. Troy Brosnan: 3:05.755



Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 54.944

2nd. Camille Balanche: 55.208

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 55.458

4th. Jess Blewitt: 55.920

5th. Marine Cabirou: 56.105



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:22.255

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:23.919

3rd. Camille Balanche: 1:24.274

4th. Jess Blewitt: 1:25.255

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 1:25.501



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 31.188

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 31.762

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 31.844

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 32.153

5th. Camille Balanche: 32.598



Sector 4

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 40.387

2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.051

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 41.144

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 41.301

5th. Vali Höll: 42.121



Final Split to Finish

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 36.034

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 36.644

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 36.769

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 36.913

5th. Vali Höll: 36.932





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 47.116

2nd. Loris Vergier: 47.394

3rd. Finn Iles: 47.435

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 47.805

5th. Troy Brosnan: 47.968



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:12.544

2nd. Jordan Williams: 1:12.915

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:13.563

4th. Finn Iles: 1:13.805

5th. Greg Williamson: 1:14.196



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 26.864

2nd. Finn Iles: 26.954

3rd. Jordan Williams: 27.106

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 27.297

5th. Luca Shaw: 27.692



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 34.828

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 35.102

3rd. Loris Vergier: 35.305

4th. Finn Iles: 35.641

5th. Antoine Pierron: 35.711



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.452

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 32.878

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.042

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 33.186

5th. Andreas Kolb: 33.202





Sector Breakdown

Sector 1

Tahnee Seagrave's first sector time was 2:21.204 after a crash.



Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Jordan William's fifth sector time was 1:06.807 after a crash.



Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

The Perfect Run

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

Talking Points

Vali Höll Couldn't Keep a High Pace in Splits 4 & 5

Track Conditions Improved Halfway Through the Men's Racing

Gracey Hemstreet Could be the Next First-Year Elite on Top of the Podium