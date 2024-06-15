Race Analysis from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Juniors

Sector Rankings

Sector 1

1st. Sacha Earnest: 56.473

2nd. Ella Svegby: 56.629 / +0.156

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 57.105 / +0.632

1st. Max Alran: 48.424

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 48.972 / +0.548

3rd. George Madley: 49.702 / +1.278



Sector 2

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 1:14.134

2nd. Ella Svegby: 1:17.425 / +3.291

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:17.992 / +3.858

1st. Asa Vermette: 1:00.840

2nd. Max Alran: 1:01.038 / +0.198

3rd. Raphaël Giambi: 1:02.129 / +1.289



Sector 3

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 58.490

2nd. Ella Svegby: 1:00.680 / +2.190

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:01.895 / +3.405

1st. Max Alran: 48.969

2nd. Asa Vermette: 49.593 / +0.624

3rd. Dane Jewett: 49.748 / +0.779



Sector 4

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 41.713

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 44.658 / +2.945

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 44.773 / +3.060

1st. Jon Mozell: 35.051

2nd. Asa Vermette: 35.428 / +0.377

3rd. Max Alran: 35.931 / +0.880



Sector 5

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 39.946

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 41.106 / +1.160

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 42.442 / +2.496

1st. Max Alran: 34.868

2nd. Oli Clark: 35.194 / +0.326

3rd. Asa Vermette: 35.215 / +0.347



Story of the Race

Overall Standings

Elite Women

Sector Rankings

Sector 1



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 54.736

2nd. Vali Höll: 55.218 / +0.482

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 55.273 / +0.537

Sector 2



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:11.307

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 1:12.586 / +1.279

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:13.421 / +2.114



Sector 3



1st. Monika Hrastnik: 58.525

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 58.697 / +0.172

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.026 / +1.501

Sector 4



1st. Monika Hrastnik: 42.373

2nd. Vali Höll: 42.905 / +0.532

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 43.708 / +1.335



Sector 5



1st. Marine Cabirou: 40.198

2nd. Vali Höll: 40.621 / +0.423

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 40.732 / +0.534



Story of the Race

The Perfect Race

Combined Season Time

Overall Standings

Elite Men

Sector Rankings

Sector 1



1st. Amaury Pierron: 45.961

2nd. Finn Iles: 46.386 / +0.425

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 47.009 / +1.048

Sector 2



1st. Amaury Pierron: 57.810

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 59.530 / +1.720

3rd. Finn Iles: 59.717 / +1.907



Sector 3



1st. Amaury Pierron: 46.973

2nd. Loic Bruni: 48.304 / +1.331

3rd. Finn Iles: 48.336 / +1.363

Sector 4



1st. Amaury Pierron: 33.798

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 33.999 / +0.201

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 34.299 / +0.501



Sector 5



1st. Amaury Pierron: 34.462

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 34.955 / +0.493

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 34.957 / +0.495



Story of the Race

Combined Season Time

Overall Standings

Talking Points

Eliana Hulsebosch Finished 0.083 Seconds Ahead of Tahnee Seagrave

Amaury Pierron Was Unbeaten in Every Finals Split

The slippery slopes in Val di Sole brought exhilarating racing as every category saw riders rise above the tough conditions to lay down incredible winning runs. After a challenging weekend in Val di Sole, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the fourth stop of the 2024 DH World Cup season.After showing plenty of promise Eliana Hulsebosch finally put together a World Cup winning run as she went fastest through four of the five splits to secure a huge lead of over 10 seconds against Sacha Earnest. Across the whole Val di Sole course Hulsebosch only gave away 0.632 seconds in the first split ranking third behind Sacha Earnest and Ella Svegby.The gap between second and third would be slightly closer as just under five seconds split Earnest and Leogang winner Erice Van Leuven. Despite a crash in the fourth sector Ella Svegby ended the week in fourth place after some great split times in the first half of the course.It was first all the way down for Max Alran as he went fastest through three of the five sectors and was third and second in the other two. After winning last weekend in Leogang and now in Val di Sole Alran is going to be tough to beat in the next round at home in Les Gets.After losing time through the first split after one of the wildest World Cup saves we have seen, Asa Vermette had to push hard through the next splits as he traded places with Mylann Falquet in a battle for 2nd. After a slower final sector from Falquet, Vermette secured the 2nd-best spot on the podium.Through the individual track sectors Tahnee Seagrave and Monika Hrastnik were the best performers as they took two wins each. Marine Cabirou went fastest through the final sector as she pulled back time against Seagrave to make it a very tight finish. The largest single track sector winning margin in the women's race went to Seagrave as she found 1.279 seconds against Mriam Nicole through split two.When comparing all the track sectors through every finals run, sectors one and five produced the closest results with the second split creating the largest gaps up to seventh place. Interestingly sector three takes the smallest gap to second place and the largest gap from seventh place backwards as the slippery rocks and roots challenged racers in finals and caused a few mistakes and crashes.Tahnee Seagrave was unmatched in finals through the upper parts of the course as she built a lead of almost two seconds into the third split. While they were both over three seconds back going into the third sector both Marine Cabirou and Monika Hrastnik came back fighting as they closed in on Seagrave towards the finish line. Cabirou was able to close her split two gap from 3.033 seconds down to 0.320 at the finish. Hrastnik did even better as she went from 4.7 seconds back to 0.941.Looking at the hypothetical perfect race, it is even clearer where the damage was done against Seagrave as she begins losing time from the end of split two narrowing the gap to Marine Cabirou to end the race 4.332 behind the perfect race run.After a tough week battling illness and even a few crashes, Vali Höll is still the fastest rider this season. Following four rounds of racing Höll still leads the combined season times with a gap of seven seconds back to Marine Cabirou. A winning run from Tahnee Seagrave puts her back in third place with Anna Newkirk the only other elite woman to complete every qualifying, semi-final and finals run of the season.What a ride from Amaury Pierron as he went fastest through every split in finals on his way to the race victory. The biggest gap created by Pierron matches Tahnee Seagrave's performance as the divisive second sector saw him take a lead of 1.720 seconds against the almost unbeatable run laid down by Dakotah Norton.While the elite women's sector comparison graph saw noticeable differences between sectors, the men's racing saw similar results across all but the final sector. The final part of the course produced the third smallest gap to second place dropping below the trends of the other splits staying below a 5% time difference until 17th position. Sectors one through four reached a 5% time gap between the 8th and 11th positions.Taking the win through every split there's no need for a perfect race graph this weekend as the Story of the Race already depicts the perfect run achieved by Amaury Pierron. Looking outside the winning run it was a closely fought battle between Finn Iles and Dakotah Norton as the Canadian's run acted as the first time we saw anyone even come close to besting the high-rise bars of Norton.The elite men's combined season time rankings are getting closer as while Loic Bruni maintains his lead from the start of the season, Troy Brosnan is just 5.54 seconds back. After an incredible week in Val di Sole Amaury Pierron is rapidly closing in on Bruni as he rockets in third, 9.56 back.After several junior women have set faster sector times than the elite women this year, the racing in Val di Sole brought us the first time a complete final run went faster. While the two races aren't truly comparable with the elite women taking place later in the day with different course conditions it is still worth noting the achievement of Eliana Hulsebosch. Hulsebosch has already won against elites in 2024 when she went fastest in the downhill at Crankworx Rotorua, beating Jess Blewitt by 5.891 seconds.Looking at the split data Hulsebosch was unable to match the raw speed of Seagrave through the upper two splits but just like some of the top elite women she was able to go faster than the British racer through the remaining three sectors. The biggest time gap pulled back by Hulsebosch was in sector four where she took back 2.4 seconds from Seagrave after already riding 1.96 back towards her in the previous split. The closest sector between the two racers was the race to the finish line where only 0.92 seconds separated the two race winners.We have already mentioned this previously but it is worth saying again that Amaury Pierron not only returned to the top step of the podium this weekend but also achieved the perfect race winning every finals split. Across the week, he only gave away 0.723 seconds to his competitors as he went fourth in qualifying before winning the semi-finals and finals. So far this season no other rider has achieved the perfect race and his winning run was the largest margin this year at 4.893 seconds.