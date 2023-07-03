Race Analysis from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Jul 3, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Val Di Sole provided some of the best racing this season so far in both XC and DH with the Elite XCO races seeing some incredible performances. Both races saw repeat winners as the brutal climbs and rocky descents challenged riders, but just how did all the racers perform?

After a big day of racing let's get into the results and stats.


Race Results


photo

Elite Women

1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:19:49
2nd. Martina Berta: +52
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +1:00
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:06
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:53
Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:20:22
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +26
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +38
4th. Joshua Dubau: +38
5th. Alan Hatherly: +52

Full results, here.


Lap by Lap Results


photo

Overall Lap Positions

Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Puck Pieterse: 5:37
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0
3rd. Martina Berta: +1
4th. Laura Stigger: +1
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1

Lap 1
1st. Puck Pieterse: 19:51
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +41
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +42
4th. Martina Berta: +42
5th. Laura Stigger: +42

Lap 2
1st. Puck Pieterse: 34:40
2nd. Martina Berta: +54
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +54
4th. Laura Stigger: +54
5th. Rebecca Henderson: +54

Lap 3
1st. Puck Pieterse: 50:11
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +53
3rd. Martina Berta: +54
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:05
5th. Rebecca Henderson: +1:05

Lap 4
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:04:37
2nd. Martina Berta: +59
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +1:24
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:25
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +2:28

Lap 5
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:19:49
2nd. Martina Berta: +52
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +1:00
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:06
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:53


Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 4:49
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1
3rd. Alan Hatherly: +1
4th. Sam Gaze: +1
5th. Jordan Sarrou: +1

Lap 1
1st. Sam Gaze: 17:24
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0
3rd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +1
4th. Alan Hatherly: +2
5th. Jordan Sarrou: +12

Lap 2
1st. Alan Hatherly: 29:47
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0
3rd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +19
4th. Sam Gaze: +21
5th. Joshua Dubau: +33

Lap 3
1st. Alan Hatherly: 42:31
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: +33
4th. Luca Schwarzbauer: +34
5th. Maxime Marotte: +34

Lap 4
1st. Nino Schurter: 54:52
2nd. Alan Hatherly: +31
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: +41
4th. Joshua Dubau: +1:00
5th. Jordan Sarrou: +1:00

Lap 5
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:07:33
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +41
3rd. Alan Hatherly: +48
4th. Joshua Dubau: +1:02
5th. Vlad Dascalu: +1:12

Lap 6
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:20:22
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +26
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +38
4th. Joshua Dubau: +38
5th. Alan Hatherly: +52



Lap Times

Elite Women
Start Loop
1st. Puck Pieterse: 5:37
2nd. Jolanda Neff: 5:37
3rd. Martina Berta: 5:38
4th. Laura Stigger: 5:38
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 5:38

Lap 1
1st. Puck Pieterse: 14:14
2nd. Rebecca Henderson: 14:47
3rd. Alessandra Keller: 14:50
4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:54
5th. Laure Stigger: 14:55

Lap 2
1st. Puck Pieterse: 14:49
2nd. Rebecca Henderson: 14:56
3rd. Martine Berta: 15:01
4th. Laura Stigger: 15:01
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 15:02

Lap 3
1st. Jolanda Neff: 14:54
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:54
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 14:55
4th. Martina Berta: 14:55
5th. Laura Stigger: 15:06

Lap 4
1st. Jolanda Neff: 14:57
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 15:02
3rd. Martina Berta: 15:07
4th. Jenny Rissveds: 15:19
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: 15:19

Lap 5
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 14:37
2nd. Jolanda Neff: 14:45
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: 14:48
4th. Laura Stigger: 14:53
5th. Anne Terpstra: 15:02


Elite Men
Start Loop
1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 4:49
2nd. Nino Schurter: 4:50
3rd. Alan Hatherly: 4:50
4th. Sam Gaze: 4:50
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 4:50

Lap 1
1st. Sam Gaze: 12:34
2nd. Nino Schurter: 12:34
3rd. Luca Schwarzbauer: 12:36
4th. Alan Hatherly: 12:36
5th. Mathias Flückiger: 12:37

Lap 2
1st. Alan Hatherly: 12:21
2nd. Nino Schurter: 12:23
3rd. Maxime Marotte: 12:40
4th. Mathias Flückiger: 12:41
5th. Luca Schwarzbauer: 12:41

Lap 3
1st. Vlad Dascalu: 12:37
2nd. Daniele Braidot: 12:42
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: 12:42
4th. David Valero Serrano: 12:43
5th. Maxime Marotte: 12:44

Lap 4
1st. Nino Schurter: 12:21
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 12:29
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: 12:43
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 12:46
5th. Joshua Dubau: 12:46

Lap 5
1st. Vlad Dascalu: 12:38
2nd. Nino Schurter: 12:41
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: 12:41
4th. Joshua Dubau: 12:43
5th. David Valero Serrano: 12:46

Lap 6
1st. Vlad Dascalu: 12:15
2nd. Joshua Dubau: 12:25
3rd. Mathias Flückiger: 12:34
4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 12:35
5th. Maxime Marotte: 12:36



Story of the Race


Elite Women


Elite Men


Perfect Race


Elite Women
Perfect Race: 1:19:08 (41 seconds faster than the winning time.)

// Puck Pieterse: 5:37 // Puck Pieterse: 14:14 // Puck Pieterse: 14:49 // Jolanda Neff: 14:54 // Jolanda Neff: 14:57 // Mona Mitterwallner: 14:37 //


Elite Men
Perfect Race: 1:19:35 (47 seconds faster than the winning time.)

// Luca Schwarzbauer: 4:49 // Sam Gaze: 12:34 // Alan Hatherly: 12:21 // Vlad Dascalu: 12:37 // Nino Schurter: 12:21 // Vlad Dascalu: 12:38 // Vlad Dascalu: 12:15 //


Stats Breakdown


photo

photo

photo

Overall Standings






