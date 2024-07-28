Race Analysis from the Women's Paris Olympics MTB XC

Story of the Race

Lap Rankings

Lap 1



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 12:21

1st. Puck Pieterse: 12:21

1st. Laura Stigger: 12:21

1st. Loana Lecomte: 12:21

Lap 2



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 11:45

2nd. Puck Pieterse: 12:14

3rd. Haley Batten: 12:18



Lap 3



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 12:09

2nd. Puck Pieterse: 12:41

3rd. Haley Batten: 12:46

Lap 4



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 12:14

2nd. Puck Pieterse: 12:39

3rd. Laura Stigger: 12:42



Lap 5



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 12:18

2nd. Haley Batten: 12:53

3rd. Alessandra Keller: 13:01

Lap 6



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 12:31

2nd. Samara Maxwell: 12:46

3rd. Puck Pieterse: 12:47



Lap 7



1st. Puck Pieterse: 12:22

2nd. Haley Batten: 12:24

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: 12:29



Battle for the Medals

Stats Breakdown

Kicking off the Olympic XC racing in France, the women's race delivered a truly dominant show of strength on home soil from Pauline Ferrand Prevot, who broke her Olympic curse to take the gold medal. Following the gold medal rider, were closely fought battles as some of the World's best XC riders took on seven flat-out laps.After an incredible race in France, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the women's race at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.Once again delivering a masterclass in XC racing, Pauline Ferrand Prevot finally put together her usual World Cup-winning prowess on the biggest stage. After a close race on lap one with four riders within the same second, a big attack from Ferrand Prevot blew the race apart as the gap quickly grew to at least 29 seconds by the end of the lap. The gap continued to grow with only a slight decrease in the final lap, which saw the race lead shrink slightly, but the damage was already done long before this.Puck Pieterse was the closest challenger to Ferrand Prevot through the first four laps, but a rear flat on the fifth lap of the race knocked her outside the top five. A big effort in the closing stages of the race saw Pieterse fight back to fourth place, just ahead of Evie Richards. In a close battle for the second place finish, it came almost down to the line between Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds. Despite a flat tire in the middle of the race, Batten stayed in contention as she pipped Rissveds to silver by five seconds.Through the individual laps, the best performer was Pauline Ferrand Prevot as she was fastest in every lap except the final one, where she was fifth-fastest. Across the hour and 26 minutes of racing, Ferrand Prevot gave up just 22 seconds to her competitors as she almost rode the perfect race in her ride to Olympic glory.Puck Pieterse also saw great success on the rock and gravel-filed course as outside her fifth lap, where she flatted, was always inside the top three for lap times. The silver medalist, Haley Batten, was consistent with only her first and fourth laps outside the top four.Looking at the lap time spreads, the first lap produced the closest racing with the top 10 spread by 2.29 seconds. The following five laps won by Pauline Ferrand Prevot would not be challenged by a time less than 2% slower than the new Olympic champion. Apart from the 2% difference on lap six, the next smallest time margin was lap four, where Ferrand Prevot was quickest by 3.41%. Puck Pieterse's fastest final lap time was the best by just 0.27%. Ferrand Prevot was back by 2.96% here.After a pace-setting first lap around the course at Élancourt Hill, the power dropped on lap two helped Pauline Ferrand Prevot set her best lap by 24 seconds. As the race continued, Ferrand Prevot would lift off the ferocious speed found in the second lap with all but her last two laps being faster than the initial lap. Silver and bronze medalists Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds also achieved their best time on the second lap, but unlike the racewinner, the pace picked up on the final lap of the race. Both riders were able to come very close to their fastest laps.Crossing over to the lap time comparison it's interesting to see that Pauline Ferrand Prevot did not make up the most amount of time on her fastest lap but instead during laps four and five. Haley Batten would lose the most amount of time to the winner on the fourth lap as she fell back from the leader by 45 seconds, Bronze medalist Jenny Rissveds lost 29 seconds on this lap. The following lap saw the roles reversed as Rissveds lost 50 seconds to Ferrand Prevot and Batten 35.The final lap where Ferrand Prevot dropped off her blistering pace, saw the only positive gain by the silver and bronze medalists as they found between 15 and 20 seconds.