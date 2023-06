Race Analysis: Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

Course Details

Pro Line:

Bergstadl Trail:

X-Line:

Hangman:

Matzalm:

Speedster:

Race Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:35.010

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 28:49.360

3rd. Morgane Charre: 28:53.570

4th. Raphaela Richter: 29:07.170

5th. Hattie Harnden: 29:09.210

Elite Men



1st. Rhys Verner: 25:08.74

2nd. Richie Rude: 25:11.51

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 25:17.46

4th. Charlie Murray: 25:31.15

5th. Dan Booker: 25:37.61



Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Gloria Scarsi: 3:37.480

2nd. Morgane Charre: 3:40.390

3rd. Raphaela Richter: 3:41.360

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:41.930

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 3:43.150

Elite Men:



1st. Rhys Verner: 3:14.990

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:16.410

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 3:16.780

4th. Jesse Melamed: 3:18.690

5th. Alex Storr: 3:19.280



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:13.400

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 6:24.420

3rd. Morgane Charre: 6:33.370

4th. Hattie Harnden: 6:33.420

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 6:34.080

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 5:24.380

2nd. Rhys Verner: 5:29.920

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 5:30.800

4th. Youn Deniaud: 5:31.850

5th. Corey Watson: 5:33.780



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Gloria Scarsi: 8:41.080

2nd. Morgane Charre: 8:41.450

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:42.540

4th. Raphaela Richter: 8:45.020

5th. Hattie Harnden: 8:49.130

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 7:44.170

2nd. Rhys Verner: 7:45.390

3rd. Richie Rude: 7:48.920

4th. Alex Rudeau: 7:50.780

5th. Elliott Heap: 7:51.850



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Raphaela Richter: 4:04.770

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:05.250

3rd. Morgane Charre: 4:05.950

4th. Hattie Harnden: 4:07.490

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 4:07.900

Elite Men:



1st. Rhys Verner: 3:35.580

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:37.150

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 3:37.900

4th. Elliott Heap: 3:38.490

5th. Charlie Murray: 3:38.700



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:22.780

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 4:26.990

3rd. Morgane Charre: 4:27.870

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 4:28.840

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 4:30.850

Elite Men:



1st. Alex Rudeau: 3:47.320

2nd. Richie Rude: 3:47.820

3rd. Charlie Murray: 3:48.360

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:49.680

5th. Rhys Verner: 3:51.450



Stage 6:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 1:24.54

2nd. Raphaela Richter: 1:25.74

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 1:26.82

4th. Rae Morrison: 1:27.05

5th. Hattie Harnden: 1:27.31

Elite Men:



1st. Rhys Verner: 1:11.41

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 1:12.12

3rd. Richie Rude: 1:12.18

4th. Mathew Stuttard: 1:12.68

5th. Brady Stone: 1:12.74



Perfect Results

Women:

Men:

Stats Breakdown

The fourth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup has wrapped up in Leogang after riders faced some flat-out alpine trails. Riders had a huge day out with six stages across a 71km course. The racing provided plenty of interesting results and some standout performances.After the flat-out fourth round of racing let's get into the results and stats.2km / 355m descent - Stage 12.4km / 460m descent - Stage 24km / 708m descent - Stage 31.9km / 311m descent - Stage 42km / 299m descent - Stage 50.75km / 150m descent - Stage 6Perfect Race: 28:24.05 (10.96 seconds fastest than the winning time.)// Gloria Scarsi: 3:37.480 // Isabeau Courdurier: 6:13.400 // Gloria Scarsi: 8:41.080 // Raphaela Richter: 4:04.770 // Isabeau Courdurier: 4:22.780 // Morgane Charre: 1:24.54 //Perfect Race: 24:57.85 (10.89 seconds fastest than the winning time.)// Rhys Verner: 3:14.990 // Richie Rude: 5:24.380 // Jesse Melamed: 7:44.170 // Rhys Verner: 3:35.580 // Alex Rudeau: 3:47.320 // Rhys Verner: 1:11.41 //