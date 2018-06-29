Race Analysis: Leogang World Cup 2018



Off Camber





The first course change for this year, and the most significant that wasn't just tighter taping, was the off-camber grass up top which included a tricky section right out the start gate. It looked as though it was still developing through race-day with definite potential for losing time, and it caught a few people out as we saw with both Specialized Gravity riders Bruni and Iles, though the former's spectacular save kept him in the top twenty.



Fort William's winner Pierron got off to a great start winning the first sector, closely followed by an overdue return to form for Mike Jones. Gwin's hand was obviously feeling better as he was right in touch in 3rd at the split.



