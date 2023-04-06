Race Analysis: Maydena & Derby Enduro World Cups

Course Details

Maydena





Total: 54.5km / 2511m descent / 1248m climb





Total: 42.5km / 1444m descent / 1444m climb



Race Results

Maydena

Overall:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:15.930

2nd. Morgane Charre: 33:25.510

3rd. Ella Conolly: 33:53.650

4th. Bex Baraona: 33:56.010

5th. Hattie Harnden: 33:59.530

Elite Men:



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 28:55.210

2nd. Dan Booker: 29:01.040

3rd. Connor Fearon: 29:14.450

4th. Rhys Verner: 29:19.780

5th. Troy Brosnan: 29:21.920



Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:27.420

2nd. Vali Höll: 8:30.850

3rd. Morgane Charre: 8:30.870

4th. Ella Conolly: 8:32.210

5th. Kate Weatherly: 8:39.870

Elite Men:



1st. Dan Booker: 7:20.690

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:21.860

3rd. Richie Rude: 7:25.410

4th. Jesse Melamed: 7:25.490

5th. Troy Brosnan: 7:26.030



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 4:15.650

2nd. Bex Baraona: 4:18.250

3rd. Ella Conolly: 4:18.310

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:18.950

5th. Hattie Harnden: 4:19.030

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 3:45.480

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:46.180

3rd. Dan Booker: 3:47.780

4th. Connor Fearon: 3:48.900

5th. Richie Rude: 3:49.780



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 2:23.550

2nd. Ella Conolly: 2:25.830

3rd. Morgane Charre: 2:25.850

4th. Rae Morrison: 2:26.420

5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 2:26.470

Elite Men:



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 2:03.440

2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 2:06.070

3rd. Dan Booker: 2:06.330

4th. Elliott Heap: 2:06.680

5th. Rhys Verner: 2:06.870



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 1:46.690

2nd. Morgane Charre: 1:48.880

3rd. Ella Conolly: 1:49.400

4th. Vali Höll: 1:49.790

5th. Rae Morrison: 1:50.980

Elite Men:



1st. Troy Brosnan: 1:28.120

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 1:29.600

3rd. Dan Booker: 1:30.680

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 1:30.880

5th. Connor Fearon: 1:31.500



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:46.060

2nd. Morgane Charre: 4:48.350

3rd. Ella Conolly: 4:51.830

4th. Bex Baraona: 4:52.100

5th. Hattie Harnden: 4:53.530

Elite Men:



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 4:08.590

2nd. Dan Booker: 4:11.280

3rd. Connor Fearon: 4:12.290

4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 4:12.540

5th. Rhys Verner: 4:12.820



Stage 6:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 11:30.290

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 11:30.340

3rd. Rae Morrison: 11:40.140

4th. Bex Baraona: 11:42.700

5th. Noga Korem: 11:42.990

Elite Men:



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 10:04.260

2nd. Dan Booker: 10:04.280

3rd. Connor Fearon: 10:05.400

4th. Troy Brosnan: 10:06.500

5th. Rhys Verner: 10:08.480



Derby

Overall:

Elite Women:



1st. Bex Baraona: 29:52.010

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 30:00.230

3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:17.740

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 30:40.730

5th. Morgane Charre: 30:41.860

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 25:52.860

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 26:00.450

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 26:17.910

4th. Jack Moir: 26:21.420

5th. Martin Maes: 26:24.610



Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 6:12.180

2nd. Bex Baraona: 6:14.430

3rd. Zoe Cuthbert: 6:21.300

4th. Ella Conolly: 6:21.530

5th. Kate Weatherly: 6:24.250

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 5:16.170

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 5:20.000

3rd. Ed Masters: 5:22.050

4th. Hugo Pigeon: 5:24.300

5th. Jesse Melamed: 5:24.950



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Bex Baraona: 5:10.680

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 5:15.790

3rd. Barbora Prudkova: 5:16.780

4th. Leanna Curtis: 5:17.030

5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:18.650

Elite Men:



1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:36.470

2nd. Richie Rude: 4:36.600

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 4:39.330

4th. Hugo Pigeon: 4:42.370

5th. Charlie Murray: 4:42.910



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Ella Conolly: 2:43.700

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 2:44.150

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 2:45.920

4th. Bex Baraona: 2:46.900

5th. Leanna Curtis: 2:49.760

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 2:21.000

2nd. Dan Booker: 2:21.080

3rd. Bradley Harris: 2:22.370

4th. Youn Deniaud: 2:22.900

5th. Mckay Vezina: 2:22.950



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Bex Baraona: 4:20.870

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 4:24.150

3rd. Morgane Charre: 4:26.610

4th. Ella Conolly: 4:28.970

5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:29.950

Elite Men:



1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:49.340

2nd. Richie Rude: 3:49.720

3rd. Jack Moir: 3:51.130

4th. José Borges: 3:51.420

5th. Jesse Melamed: 3:52.140



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 3:38.690

2nd. Bex Baraona: 3:41.130

3rd. Leanna Curtis: 3:41.880

4th. Raphaela Richter: 3:42.800

5th. Ella Conolly: 3:43.730

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 3:11.560

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:11.930

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 3:12.360

4th. Martin Maes: 3:12.900

5th. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:13.470



Stage 6:

Elite Women:



1st. Bex Baraona: 7:38.000

2nd. Ella Conolly: 7:39.180

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 7:45.270

4th. Morgane Charre: 7:48.110

5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 7:48.350

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 6:35.760

2nd. Jack Moir: 6:37.570

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 6:38.940

4th. Matthew Walker: 6:40.320

5th. Martin Maes: 6:40.760



Perfect Results

Maydena

Women:

Men:

Derby

Women:

Men:

Stats Breakdown

Talking Points

A Bad Stage is Not the End of the Race in the Elite Men

Home Advantage?

Riders to Watch at Round 3

Isabeau Courdurier:

Hattie Harnden

Bex Baraona:

Luke Meier-Smith:

Richie Rude:

Slawomir Lukasik:

The first two rounds of the Enduro World Cup brought a welcome return of international enduro racing to Australia after we last saw the EWS here in 2019. After four years and a global pandemic, it's great to see enduro racing return to the Southern Hemisphere after the previous few seasons have mostly centered around Europe. Alongside the move to a fresh part of the globe, we saw Maydena host for the first time with some incredible racing on steep and technical tracks that seemed to have suited the downhill pros more than the regular enduro racers. The script was flipped for Derby, which had no shuttling and lots of pedalling both on and off stages.After two exciting rounds of racing let's get into the results and stats.33:9.66033:15.930 (+6.27)28:50.58028:55.210 (+4.63)29:44.12029:52.010 (+7.89)25:50.30025:52.860 (+2.56)During the first two rounds of the 2023 Enduro World Cups season the Elite Men's top 20 features multiple riders with stage results outside the fastest 40 riders. Interestingly, at the season opener in Maydena Jesse Melamed could sneak into the top 20 with a 70th on stage three and 74th on stage five. Martin Maes also made it into 14th despite a 52nd on stage four.It wasn't just the more downhill-orientated tracks in Maydena creating these comeback opportunities, as we saw similar results in Derby where there was a lot more pedalling during the stages. In Derby, Ed Masters was able to achieve the worst stage results of any rider in the top 20 coming 48th on stage three yet despite another slower 27th place on stage five Masters was still able to grab 10th overall at round two. Another example of a bad stage result not ending the race for the top riders is Jack Moir, who took a joint second worst stage result of the day for a top 20 rider with 46th on stage five before closing the day in 4th overall.A lot of the talk surrounding the opening two rounds of the World Cup has been on whether there was a home advantage for the Australians. We have looked at the data, and while in Maydena the Australian riders did seem to fare better, with four riders in the top five and six inside the top 20, when you look at Derby there isn't much of an advantage over the opening two rounds of 2022.For the second round in Derby, we saw a lot of the usual names back at the top of the results for the Elite Men leading to just one Australian in the top five, two in the top 10 and four inside the top 20. Looking back at 2022 we saw just Dan Booker inside the top 20 at the season opener and just Jack Moir achieving the same at round two. If you compare that to this year with the thought that Dan Booker has been quickly improving his results through the last season, and now Luke Meier-Smith has moved into Elite, the results in Derby don't show that there was any advantage to the Australian racers at the second round.While there clearly could have been an advantage at Maydena, as it has previously held national champs races and some of the riders have ridden here and even helped build some of the trails, this is no different to any other venue where some riders may have had more experience than others. A great example of something similar is the Tweed Valley race last year where the top 20 riders contained six UK racers, the same number as Maydena and two more than Derby.After the opening two rounds and looking over the stats these are the riders that we think could be potential threats for the overall this season.The reigning 2022 EWS champ has an incredible start to the season with the win in Maydena but had some difficulties in Derby. Despite a big crash causing a leg injury in practice, Isabeau still took on race day at round two and coming in 4th is no bad result for an injured rider. There is a big break until June for round three so we expect Isabeau to be back on top form and wanting more races like Maydena.Hattie Harnden may not have picked up a win just yet in 2023, but after a 5th in Maydena and 2nd in Derby we think she could be the next challenger for the overall. While the 2023 season race win is not in her grasp just yet she has shown some incredible consistency across both rounds with no stage results worse than 7th and she didn't drop outside the top three in Derby.Bex Baraona is hot off a win in Derby and a 4th place in Maydena. Bex has quickly risen to become one of the regular podium threats and it's great to see her take another win to kick off the season. While some think her extra time in Tasmania and her wins at the Trans Tasmania Enduro held at both these venues may have helped we will have to see until the next round.Luke Meier-Smith has had an incredible start to his first Elite enduro season with a first place in Maydena. Luke was suffering from some illness during round two in Derby but a 17th is still pretty impressive for the young racer. Luke is going to have some tough decisions to make across the rest of the year as he decides whether to race at the enduro or downhill World Cups.Richie Rude may be testing a prototype downhill bike from Yeti with the intent to race, but he is still after some top results in enduro as he closes out the opening rounds of 2023 in the overall lead and with a win to his name. Just like Bex, there are some people questioning as to whether the extra race time in Tasmania may have helped him and the Yeti team, but that will all be proved or disproved at round three.2023 is looking like a great year for Slawomir Lukasik as he picked up his first factory team ride and has taken 11th place at round one followed by 2nd place at Derby. Slawomir was just 7.59 seconds off teammate Richie in Derby and we could be in for a great fight between these riders throughout the season.