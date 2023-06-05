Race Analysis: Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023

Course Details

Total:

Race Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Morgane Charre: 32:22.320

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 32:35.990

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 32:39.080

4th. Raphaela Richter: 32:49.200

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 33:03.640

Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 28:40.040

2nd. Rhys Verner: 28:45.420

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 28:46.300

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 28:53.840

5th. Charlie Murray: 29:01.480



Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 9:16.250

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 9:23.520

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 9:26.730

4th. Raphaela Richter: 9:29.210

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 9:40.110

Elite Men:



1st. Rhys Verner: 8:21.170

2nd. Charlie Murray: 8:24.450

3rd. Richie Rude: 8:26.950

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 8:27.080

5th. Jesse Melamed: 8:28.220



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 10:06.470

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 10:13.670

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 10:14.780

4th. Raphaela Richter: 10:15.490

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 10:19.600

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 8:54.160

2nd. Dimitri Tordo: 8:59.780

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 9:00.310

4th. Tommaso Francardo: 9:00.830

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 9:00.980



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Raphaela Richter: 2:29.800

2nd. Bex Baraona: 2:32.340

3rd. Morgane Charre: 2:32.430

4th. Jess Stone: 2:32.770

5th. Rae Morrison: 2:33.000

Elite Men:



1st. Alex Rudeau: 2:13.380

2nd. Youn Deniaud: 2:14.420

3rd. Richie Rude: 2:15.320

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 2:15.550

5th. Jesse Melamed: 2:15.580



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Gloria Scarsi: 2:36.130

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 2:37.020

3rd. Morgane Charre: 2:37.140

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 2:37.620

5th. Raphaela Richter: 2:38.530

Elite Men:



1st. Jesse Melamed: 2:14.150

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 2:15.710

3rd. Jack Moir: 2:17.930

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 2:18.000

5th. Martin Maes: 2:18.970



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:33.350

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 4:33.820

3rd. Morgane Charre: 4:34.550

4th. Rae Morrison: 4:37.150

5th. Mélanie Pugin: 4:38.180

Elite Men:



1st. Rhys Verner: 3:58.680

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 4:00.880

3rd. Richie Rude: 4:01.610

4th. Adrien Dailly: 4:01.780

5th. Charlie Murray: 4:01.920



Stage 6:

Elite Women:



1st. Raphaela Richter: 3:11.990

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:12.670

3rd. Rae Morrison: 3:13.630

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 3:14.070

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:14.420

Elite Men:



1st. Youn Deniaud: 2:45.190

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 2:45.850

3rd. Charlie Murray: 2:45.970

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 2:46.750

5th. Kevin Miquel: 2:46.830



Perfect Results

Women:

Men:

Stats Breakdown

Talking Points

The Opening Two Stages Were a Big Factor in the Women's Race

Last Year's EWS Champs are Still the Riders to Beat in 2023

Riders to Watch at Round 4

Morgane Charre

Isabeau Courdurier:

Jesse Melamed:

Rhys Verner:

The 2023 Enduro World Cup series continued with the third round in Pietra Ligure with its fast, chunky and technical Italian trails. Riders had a big day on the bike with a 56km course covering 3105 meters of descending and 2070 meters of climbing. The racing provided plenty of interesting results and for the third time this year, we saw new 2023 winners on the top of the podium.After the flat-out third round of racing let's get into the results and stats.56km / 3105m descent / 2070m climb32:13.9932:22.320 (+8.33)28:26.7328:40.040 (+13.31)With two huge stages starting the day with race times around the 10-minute mark, the opening of the third round was always going to be tough on riders. With the total times from these two stages taking up around two-thirds of the overall times it's not hard to see why this could have a major effect on the day's racing. What's most interesting is that in the Elite Women's racing the two stages featured the exact same top five as the overall results. The only changes in the overall throughout the Elite Women's was Raphaela Richter moving up to third after her win on stage three before Isabeau Courdurier took the spot back with her stage five victory. Even when Raphaela took over the third-place spot following her stage win the margin back to the 2022 EWS champ was only around a second despite coming across the line eight places back.After securing the last-ever EWS overall titles in 2022, Isabeau Courdurier and Jesse Melamed are still the riders to beat in 2023. After Isabeau took the win at round one and Jesse the win last weekend the pair have also stacked up the most stage wins so far this season with four apiece. Last year's second-place riders are also starting the season in the same way they finished last year as both Richie Rude and Morgane Charre sit in joint second with three 2023 stage wins alongside Bex Baraona and Luke Meier-Smith.After the opening two rounds and looking over the stats these are the riders that we think could be potential threats for the next round in Leogang.Morgane Charre is on a mission in 2023 as she continues to prove that flat pedals can win medals. As the French Woman is yet to finish outside of the top five she is putting down a formidable performance in the overall title fight.The rider standing in Morgane's way in the overall title race is fellow French rider Isabeau Courdurier who is on the hunt to back up her EWS 2022 champ title with the hope to become the first Enduro World Cup champion. Isabeau has been incredibly consistent so far this year and despite an injury at round two has yet to fall outside the top four riders.2022's champ has had a slower start to the season but following up his third place at round two Jesse Melamed took his first win of the year in Finale. Jesse seems to have found his winning form once again taking two stage wins last weekend ending the day over five seconds in the clear after the six stages of racing. With just over a week until the next round, Jesse will be carrying a lot of confidence as we head to a brand-new venue for Enduro racing.What a season so far for Rhys Verner. After taking his best-ever result with a fourth in Maydena he went on to grab sixth in Derby but after the two-month long break to round three, he must have found some extra speed as he went toe to toe with Jesse Melamed in a fight for the win in Finale. Rhys may not have taken the top step of the podium just yet although with two stage wins so far this year and no result worse than sixth he is on fire this season.