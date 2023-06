Race Analysis: Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

Course Details

Race Results

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 41:03.360

2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530

5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360

Elite Men:



1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540

3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280

4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980

5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370



Stage by Stage Results

Overall Stage Positions

Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:09.680

2nd. Morgane Charre: 8:15.050

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 8:17.070

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 8:19.450

5th. Noga Korem: 8:25.250

Elite Men:



1st. Alex Rudeau: 7:09.650

2nd. Richie Rude: 7:11.100

3rd. Rhys Verner: 7:13.630

4th. Matthew Walker: 7:15.440

5th. Jesse Melamed: 7:19.240



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 18:43.880

2nd. Morgane Charre: 18:46.320

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 18:51.180

4th. Mélanie Pugin: 18:53.330

5th. Noga Korem: 19:08.520

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 15:54.400

2nd. Matthew Walker: 16:07.190

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 16:08.690

4th. Alex Rudeau: 16:12.650

5th. Charlie Murray: 16:20.910



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 24:29.840

2nd. Morgane Charre: 24:37.070

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 24:43.360

4th. Hattie Harnden: 24:50.840

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 25:00.530

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 20:57.820

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 21:08.220

3rd. Alex Rudeau: 21:11.380

4th. Matthew Walker: 21:12.940

5th. Charlie Murray: 21:27.240



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 37:02.820

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 37:03.580

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 37:16.710

4th. Hattie Harnden: 37:41.370

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 37:45.050

Elite Men:



1st. Matthew Walker: 32:02.360

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 32:14.890

3rd. Richie Rude: 32:18.640

4th. Jesse Melamed: 32:19.500

5th. Charlie Murray: 32:20.650



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



Elite Women:

2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530

5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360

Elite Men:



1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540

3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280

4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980

5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370



Stage Rankings

Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 8:09.680

2nd. Morgane Charre: 8:15.050

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 8:17.070

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 8:19.450

5th. Noga Korem: 8:25.250

Elite Men:



1st. Alex Rudeau: 7:09.650

2nd. Richie Rude: 7:11.100

3rd. Rhys Verner: 7:13.650

4th. Matthew Walker: 7:15.440

5th. Jesse Melamed: 7:19.240



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 10:21.280

2nd. Morgane Charre: 10:31.270

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 10:31.450

4th. Isabeau Coudurier: 10:34.200

5th. Bex Baraona: 10:36.200

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 8:43.300

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 8:49.450

3rd. Matthew Walker: 8:51.750

4th. Charlie Murray: 9:00.970

5th. Jack Menzies: 9:01.450



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 5:45.960

2nd. Mélanie Pugin: 5:50.030

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 5:50.130

4th. Morgane Charre: 5:50.750

5th. Barbora Vojta: 5:52.850

Elite Men:



1st. Alex Rudeau: 4:58.730

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 4:59.530

3rd. Richie Rude: 5:03.420

4th. Zakarias Johansen: 5:05.480

5th. Matthew Walker: 5:05.750



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Morgane Charre: 12:25.750

2nd. Mélanie Pugin: 12:33.350

3rd. Isabeau Coudurier: 12:33.740

4th. Noga Korem: 12:41.660

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 12:44.520

Elite Men:



1st. Matthew Walker: 10:49.420

2nd. Charlie Murray: 10:53.410

3rd. Rhys Verner: 10:58.050

4th. Brady Stone: 11:02.820

5th. Alex Rudeau: 11:03.510



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 3:59.780

2nd. Mélanie Pugin: 4:04.020

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 4:05.480

4th. Bex Baraona: 4:05.910

5th. Morgane Charre: 4:07.610

Elite Men:



1st. Matthew Walker: 3:22.590

2nd. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980

3rd. Richie Rude: 3:24.640

4th. José Borges: 3:26.230

5th. Alex Rudeau: 3:26.650



Story of the Race

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

The fifth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup has wrapped up after riders faced some tricky trails in the Italian Dolomites. The racing provided plenty of interesting results and some standout performances so let's get into the stats.2.98km / 645m descent - Stage 14.19km / 500m descent - Stage 22.2km / 405m descent - Stage 35.39km / 830m descent - Stage 41.2km / 200m descent - Stage 5Full results, here Perfect Race: 40:42.45 (20.91 seconds fastest than the winning time.)// Isabeau Coudurier: 8:09.680 // Hattie Harnden: 10:21.280 // Isabeau Coudurier: 5:45.960 // Morgane Charre: 12:25.750 // Isabeau Coudurier: 3:59.780 //Perfect Race: 35:03.69 (21.26 seconds fastest than the winning time.)// Alex Rudeau: 7:09.650 // Richie Rude: 8:43.300 // Alex Rudeau: 4:58.730 // Matthew Walker: 10:49.420 // Matthew Walker: 3:22.590 //